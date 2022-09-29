Penn State is set to face Northwestern on Saturday, looking to end the first chapter of the season at 5-0 and head into the bulk of season-defining Big Ten play with a trio of games against Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio State around the corner. The Nittany Lions will need to take on the weather and the Wildcats before that No. 5 hits the win column though. Even as heavy favorites, you don’t win the game on paper. In turn, here are five storylines to follow as Penn State hosts Northwestern.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO