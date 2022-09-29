Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
State College
Penn State Football: Lambert-Smith Injury Could Open Door for Trey Wallace
Penn State receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith did not return to action after leaving the Nittany Lions’ 17-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday with an injury and was later seen on the sidelines after the game in a walking boot. According to coach James Franklin, the Nittany Lions will look to get Lambert-Smith back over the next two weeks ahead of a trip to face No. 4 Michigan in Ann Arbor but already have plans if he cannot return in time.
State College
Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Jump to No. 10 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll
Penn State football will head into the toughest portion of its schedule and most difficult game to date as a Top 10 team coming in at No. 10 following the latest release of the AP Top 25 on Sunday afternoon. The Nittany Lions improved to 5-0 on the year Saturday afternoon following a soggy 17-7 victory over Northwestern.
State College
Penn State Football: Wet Day or Not, Franklin Not Letting Weather Excuse Ball Security Issues
Heading into Saturday afternoon’s clash against Northwestern, Penn State was one of just nine teams across the country that had yet to lose a fumble. In fact Penn State’s two fumbles all season was a mark bettered by just 10 teams with not a single team in America having yet to cough up the ball.
State College
Handing Out the Grades Following Penn State’s Win over Northwestern
Offense: C- These are really the kinds of games that are impossible to grade because the weather is so bad it completely changes the complexion of how teams perform. On the one hand you have a hard time giving a good grade to an offense that turned the ball over five times. Equally true it seems improbable to think that historically awful weather and historically awful ball security are somehow not related.
State College
Penn State Gets by Northwestern 17-7
It wasn’t pretty, but No. 11 Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) left Beaver Stadium with a 17-7 victory over Northwestern (1-4, 1-1) on a soggy, sloppy Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions battled through some terrible weather and conditions, with heavy rain falling throughout the game. Penn State turned the ball over five times, with four fumbles, and gave Northwestern every opportunity to get back into the game. But Penn State’s defense hung tough time and time again to help lead the Nittany Lions to victory.
State College
The Obligatory PSU Pregame Show: Penn State vs. Northwestern
While the final score may not have been as lopsided as some expected nor the play as clean as many fans would hope, Penn State achieved a comfortable 19-point win over Central Michigan. Now the Lions turn their attention to a struggling Northwestern team for their home conference opener before the bye week arrives.
State College
5 Storylines to Follow as Penn State Hosts Northwestern
Penn State is set to face Northwestern on Saturday, looking to end the first chapter of the season at 5-0 and head into the bulk of season-defining Big Ten play with a trio of games against Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio State around the corner. The Nittany Lions will need to take on the weather and the Wildcats before that No. 5 hits the win column though. Even as heavy favorites, you don’t win the game on paper. In turn, here are five storylines to follow as Penn State hosts Northwestern.
State College
Running Back Devyn Ford No Longer with Penn State Football Team
Junior running back Devyn Ford is no longer a member of Penn State’s football team, head coach James Franklin said during his post-Northwestern press conference on Saturday. “Devyn Ford is no longer on the team,” Franklin said. “He’s decided that he wanted to focus on academics and we wish him the best.”
State College
PSU’s Original Groundskeeper: William G. Waring
As students hurry through campus on their way to class, it’s easy to miss the natural beauty of Penn State’s grounds. From the Old Main Lawn at University Park, to the pond at Altoona campus, to the Arboretum at Behrend, a tradition of excellence in agriculture, landscaping, and design serves as a point of pride for Penn Staters past and present. This tradition, which has permeated the entire Penn State family of campuses, began at the beginning: the Farmers’ High School, and William G. Waring.
State College
Renaissance Fund honorees Paul and Nancy Silvis
When the time came for Paul Silvis to sell Restek Corp., the Bellefonte-based, international chromatography supply manufacturing company he founded in 1985, he decided to sell 100 percent of it to his employees through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). “I had a lot of employees that had worked hard...
State College
108-Year-Old University Club Building Demolished
After 108 years along West College Avenue in State College, the former University Club building is no more. Penn State began demolition of the building on Friday, seven months after purchasing the .64-acre property for $4.07 million. University officials acknowledged in February, when the purchase was presented to the Board...
State College
￼‘Write what you know’: Jennifer Delozier’s path to success as a physician and author￼
Dr. Jennifer Delozier describes her life as “small-town girl does good.” She overcame the limitations of childhood poverty to achieve success as a physician and award-winning author of thrillers, mysteries, and science-based fiction. Her fifth book hits stores this month. “I am a self-made woman,” Delozier says. “Everything...
State College
Man Hospitalized, Suspect Charged After Stabbing in State College
A State College man was arrested on Friday night after a stabbing that left another man hospitalized, according to borough police. Marvin T. Williams, 36, was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct. State College officers responded at about 11:10...
State College
Smokey Axe Grille: ‘Drink beer. Eat good.’
Sometimes Justin Leiter just likes to change things up a bit. After ten years as owner and head chef, he handed off Pleasant Gap’s Red Horse Tavern earlier this year to new owners and headed downstream along Logan Branch to Axemann Brewery, where he recently opened The Smokey Axe Grille so people can “Drink beer. Eat good.”
State College
Pumpkins Fly at the Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival
The community can participate in free family fun, support a local fire department, and watch pumpkins take flight at the annual Howard Fire Company Punkin’ Chunkin’ Fall Festival on October 22. Inspired by pumpkin launches he had seen on television, fire company supporting member and former executive committee...
State College
Making New Memories at Camp Golden Pond
Starting at their first Daisy troop meeting, Girl Scouts are taught to “make new friends but keep the old. One is silver, and the other’s gold.” No words rang truer when the time came for local Girl Scouts and troop leaders to partner with community members to keep an old friend, their beloved Golden Pond camp, as a Girl Scout treasure after it was closed down.
State College
Patton Township Considers Zoning Changes for Toftrees Resort Redevelopment
The owners of Toftrees Golf Resort have requested two zoning regulation changes to accommodate a planned major redevelopment that would significantly upgrade the 50-year-old property in Patton Township. Bob Poole, managing member of resort owner State College Friends, told the Patton Township Board of Supervisors on Wednesday that “the plan...
State College
Discovery Space Opens New Weather Exhibit
Discovery Space hopes to inspire the next generation of meteorologists with its latest installation. On Wednesday, the science museum, located at 1224 N. Atherton St. in State College, held a grand opening for a new state-of-the-art weather exhibit. A full slate of gadgets and gizmos will help children learn about meteorology through five different stations. The exhibit focuses on concepts including severe weather, temperature, precipitation and wind, all powered by AccuWeather maps and data.
