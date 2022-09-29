Read full article on original website
Witch Bitch Thrift to re-open but in new location in New Haven
A witch thrift and vintage shop will be opening its doors to the New Haven community on 105 Whitney Ave. Witch Bitch Thrift is a community focused witchy thrift & vintage shop that is size and gender inclusive. The shop carries from extra small to 8x+, and according to the business's website, they "never" sort clothes by men's and women's.
Westbrook Movie Theater Closes its Doors
Patrons hoping to visit Westbrook’s Marquee Cinemas were greeted with sad news posted to the movie theater’s website on Sept. 28. “Sorry, we are closed. We would like to thank you for your support and patronage over the years,” it read in part. Marquee Cinemas was...
Branford Recognizes Metro Star’s Eco-Friendly Landscaping
Branford has presented Metro Star of Milford with an Eco-Friendly Landscaping Award, for its installation of ecologically centered, sustainable landscaping. On behalf of the Town of Branford and Branford’s Community Forest Commission (CFC), First Selectman Jamie Cosgrove made the presentation to Robert Smith, Metro Star Executive Managing Director and Founder, on Friday, Sept. 30 at the East Main Street luxury apartments/commercial buildings complex, currently under construction (see Coming Soon: Update on Metro Star’s East Main Street Complex).
Coming Soon: Update on Metro Star’s East Main Street Complex
Several buildings are nearing completion, including those fronting East Main Street, where a “Coming Soon" message is shared on Metro Star’s sign promoting the new Branford luxury apartments and commercial complex. Metro Star Executive Managing Director and Founder Robert Smith told Zip06/The Sound that the first phase of...
Tyler’s Green Phase 1 Beautification Project Underway in Branford
Tyler’s Green, a stretch of Main Street public space to the west of the Blackstone Library, is in the midst of a phase one capital improvement beautification project funded by the Town of Branford. Tyler’s Green is bounded at one corner by Cedar Street as it stretches between Main...
Sliney Field Access Open During Parkside Construction
Public access to Branford’s Sliney Field via Sliney Road, and use of the fields as well as public parking, will not be disrupted by construction work which began last week to bring in the redevelopment of Parkside Village One. Located at 115 South Main St., Parkside is owned by...
Scarecrows and Pie, Oh My! Branford Garden Club Community Event Coming to Town Green
It's almost time for a newly-constructed crew of scarecrows to make themselves at home on the Branford town green. Beginning Friday, Oct. 14 through Tues. November 1, Branford Garden Club (BGC) will host the 12th annual "Scarecrows on the Green" display. Right now, BGC is accepting registrations from local businesses, clubs, teams, schools, organizations, non-profits, families or individuals who want to display a scarecrow this year.
Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region
Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
Connecticut Woman, 54, Finally Went To The Doctor With Her ‘Worsening Cough:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Sharon Johnson, 54, suffered from chronic bronchitis, but noticed her cough was getting worse and she thankfully went to the emergency room. It was stage 4 ovarian cancer that had spread to her lungs and various other organs. One of the most difficult aspects of ovarian cancer is diagnosing it...
Pet of the Week: Jason!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an adult short haired cat named Jason. Jason, a black cat with a brushy tail and green eyes, is described as very gentle and sweet-natured. He is a participant in the shelter’s Cat Pawsitive training program...
Car smashes into News 8 New Haven building
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a car that crashed into News8/WTNH’s own building Sunday morning in New Haven. At around 4 a.m. a car smashed into the corner of State and Elm streets. After taking down a “one way” sign and a pedestrian traffic signal, the car smashed into one of […]
Man goes on string of armed robberies through multiple towns
Deadline to register for essential workers financial relief program tonight, midnight. If you were an essential worker during the pandemic, tonight is the deadline to register for the premium pay program for financial relief. Updated: 12 hours ago. Around 6pm this evening, Cork and Keg Liquors on Rubber Avenue in...
OS Police Officer Withdraws Appeal
A former Old Saybrook police officer’s appeal to the State Board of Mediation and Arbitration has been withdrawn. In early January, the Old Saybrook Police Commission narrowly voted to fire Old Saybrook Police Officer Austin Harris after Harris filed a false police report and lied to his superiors about how the computer in his car was damaged.
Police are asking for the public's help to find missing Bridgeport teen
Bridgeport police want the public's help to find a high school student who has not been seen since Tuesday.
Thomaston police say lost child has been identified
THOMASTON, Conn. — Police said a child who was found has been identified. Thomaston police had asked for help Saturday evening. Police said in an email Sunday morning that the case was resolved. No other details were released. The child was found in Thomaston. --- Have a story idea...
Police Look for Man Connected to String of Robberies in Naugatuck, Waterbury
Police are looking for the person that allegedly robbed several stores in Naugatuck and Waterbury at gunpoint Friday night. Two armed robberies happened in Naugatuck and three others happened in Waterbury. In Naugatuck, officials said the first robbery was reported at Cork and Keg Liquors at about 6 p.m. The...
'It's already been too long.' Family of Bridgeport homicide victim calls for justice on 2-year anniversary of death
The family of man killed in Bridgeport is asking for justice as they mark the two-year anniversary of his death.
Manslaughter Charge in Branford Overdose Death
A New Haven man has been charged with manslaughter, for his involvement in the August, 2021 drug overdose death of a Branford resident, according to information shared by Branford Police Department (BPD) on Wednesday, Sept. 28. On Sept. 28, Branford police arrested Shawn Plaza, 35, of New Haven, on a...
Investigation Underway for Saybrook Point Fatality
The Old Saybrook Police Department (OSPD) is seeking public assistance in helping determine the circumstances surrounding a fatal accident where a car was driven into the water behind the Saybrook Point Inn on Sept. 24. Just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 24, OSPD receive a call reporting a car had...
This Morning’s Bulletin — 9.30.22
• We’re expecting partly sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 66 degrees and an east wind 9 to 11 miles per hour. Enjoy it while you can, because the remnants of Hurricane Ian will be heading our way tomorrow. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain after 2 a.m. overnight, with a low around 56. We’re expecting between 1 and 2 inches of rain tomorrow, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. and a high near 63. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour, increasing overnight to as high as 23 miles per hour. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain Sunday, mainly before 8 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 63 degrees and breezy conditions.
