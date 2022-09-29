Read full article on original website
NSF hopes big data will finger grantees not reporting foreign support
The National Science Foundation (NSF) will soon begin crunching several large databases to see whether there are scientists who failed to disclose ties to foreign institutions in their grant applications. It is arguably the boldest of several steps federal research agencies are taking to comply with a new law that aims to boost U.S. technological innovation–and prevent China and other foreign governments from pilfering federally funded research.
Atomic-scale imaging of emergent order at a magnetic field–induced Lifshitz transition
The phenomenology and radical changes seen in material properties traversing a quantum phase transition have captivated condensed matter research over the past decades. Strong electronic correlations lead to exotic electronic ground states, including magnetic order, nematicity, and unconventional superconductivity. Providing a microscopic model for these requires detailed knowledge of the electronic structure in the vicinity of the Fermi energy, promising a complete understanding of the physics of the quantum critical point. Here, we demonstrate such a measurement at the surface of Sr3Ru2O7. Our results show that, even in zero field, the electronic structure is strongly C2 symmetric and that a magnetic field drives a Lifshitz transition and induces a charge-stripe order. We track the changes of the electronic structure as a function of field via quasiparticle interference imaging at ultralow temperatures. Our results provide a complete microscopic picture of the field-induced changes of the electronic structure across the Lifshitz transition.
Optically controllable magnetism in atomically thin semiconductors
We report evidence that ferromagnetic order in electrostatically doped, monolayer transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) semiconductors can be stabilized and controlled at zero magnetic field by local optical pumping. We use circular dichroism (CD) in reflectivity from excitonic states as a spatially resolved probe of charge-carrier spin polarization. At electron densities ne ~ 1012 cm−2, a diffraction-limited, circularly polarized optical pump breaks symmetry between oppositely polarized magnetic states and stabilizes long-range magnetic order, with carrier polarization exceeding 80% over an 8 μm by 5 μm extent. In time-resolved measurements with pulsed optical excitation, we observe that magnetic interactions amplify the initial pump-induced spin polarization by more than an order of magnitude. The optical control of magnetism with local optical pumps will unlock advancements in spin and optical technologies and provides a versatile tool in the study of correlated phases in two-dimensional electron gases.
Astrocytic NDRG2-PPM1A interaction exacerbates blood-brain barrier disruption after subarachnoid hemorrhage
Blood-brain barrier (BBB) injury critically exacerbates the poor prognosis of patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH). The massively increased matrix metalloproteinases 9 (MMP-9) plays a deleterious role in BBB. However, the main source and mechanism of MMP-9 production after SAH remain unclear. We reported that the increased MMP-9 was mainly derived from reactive astrocytes after SAH. Ndrg2 knockout in astrocytes inhibited MMP-9 expression after SAH and attenuated BBB damage. Astrocytic Ndrg2 knockout decreased the phosphorylation of Smad2/3 and the transcription of MMP-9. Notably, cytoplasmic NDRG2 bound to the protein phosphatase PPM1A and restricted the dephosphorylation of Smad2/3. Accordingly, TAT-QFNP12, a novel engineered peptide that could block the NDRG2-PPM1A binding and reduce Smad2/3 dephosphorylation, decreased astrocytic MMP-9 production and BBB disruption after SAH. In conclusion, this study identified NDRG2-PPM1A signaling in reactive astrocytes as a key switch for MMP-9 production and provided a novel therapeutic avenue for BBB protection after SAH.
Disease resistance in coral is mediated by distinct adaptive and plastic gene expression profiles
Infectious diseases are an increasing threat to coral reefs, resulting in altered community structure and hindering the functional contributions of disease-susceptible species. We exposed seven reef-building coral species from the Caribbean to white plague disease and determined processes involved in (i) lesion progression, (ii) within-species gene expression plasticity, and (iii) expression-level adaptation among species that lead to differences in disease risk. Gene expression networks enriched in immune genes and cytoskeletal arrangement processes were correlated to lesion progression rates. Whether or not a coral developed a lesion was mediated by plasticity in genes involved in extracellular matrix maintenance, autophagy, and apoptosis, while resistant coral species had constitutively higher expression of intracellular protein trafficking. This study offers insight into the process involved in lesion progression and within- and between-species dynamics that lead to differences in disease risk that is evident on current Caribbean reefs.
cDC1 coordinate innate and adaptive responses in the omentum required for T cell priming and memory
Particulate antigens encountered in the peritoneal cavity are deposited in the omentum next to fat-associated lymphoid clusters (FALCs), a form of organized lymphoid tissue that lacks several structural features usually present in lymph nodes. Using a mouse model of intraperitoneal immunization with a nonreplicating Toxoplasma gondii vaccine strain, Christian et al. explored the role of myeloid cell subsets in enabling initiation of CD8 cell responses within omental FALCs. Whereas presentation of antigen by macrophages was sufficient to prime CD8 T cells, T cell expansion and memory formation also required supportive signals from conventional type 1 dendritic cells (cDC1s). These findings highlight the capacity of cDC1s to provide signals beyond antigen presentation that are critical to efficient induction of adaptive immunity in the omentum.
RNF220 is an E3 ubiquitin ligase for AMPA receptors to regulate synaptic transmission
The accurate expression of postsynaptic AMPA receptors (AMPARs) is critical for information processing in the brain, and ubiquitination is a key regulator for this biological process. However, the roles of E3 ubiquitin ligases in the regulation of AMPARs are poorly understood. Here, we find that RNF220 directly interacts with AMPARs to meditate their polyubiquitination, and RNF220 knockout specifically increases AMPAR protein levels, thereby enhancing basal synaptic activity while impairing synaptic plasticity. Moreover, depending on its E3 ubiquitin ligase activity, RNF220 represses AMPAR-mediated excitatory synaptic responses and their neuronal surface expression. Furthermore, learning and memory are altered in forebrain RNF220-deficient mice. In addition, two neuropathology-related RNF220 variants fail to repress excitatory synaptic activity because of the incapability to regulate AMPAR ubiquitination due to their attenuated interaction. Together, we identify RNF220 as an E3 ubiquitin ligase for AMPARs and establish its substantial role in excitatory synaptic transmission and brain function.
Regulation of autoimmune disease progression by Pik3ip1 through metabolic reprogramming in T cells and therapeutic implications
Metabolic alterations could profoundly affect immune functions and influence the progression and outcome of autoimmune diseases. However, the detailed mechanisms and their therapeutic potential remain to be defined. Here, we show that phosphatidylinositide 3-kinase interacting protein 1 (Pik3ip1), a newly identified negative immune regulator, is notably down-regulated in several major autoimmune diseases through a previously unidentified mechanism mediated by interleukin-21/p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase/a disintegrin and metalloprotease-17 (ADAM17) pathway. Down-regulation of Pik3ip1 in T cells causes a major metabolic shift from oxidative phosphorylation toward aerobic glycolysis, leading to their overactivation and aggressive disease progression in experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) mouse model. Suppression of hypoxia-inducible factor 1α (Hif1α) or pharmacologic inhibition of glycolysis could reverse these phenotypes and largely mitigate EAE severity. Our study reveals a previously unrecognized role of Pik3ip1 in metabolic regulation that substantially affects the inflammatory loop in the autoimmune setting and identifies the Pik3ip1/Hif1α/glycolysis axis as a potential therapeutic target for treatment of autoimmune diseases.
