Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first

How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Instant observations: The honeymoon for Aaron Glenn is over after Lions’ 48-45 loss

DETROIT -- The honeymoon is over for Aaron Glenn. The Lions defensive coordinator has drawn all kinds of love from all kinds of places during his year-plus in Detroit. Two of those places, Denver and New Orleans, actually interviewed him for head-coaching vacancies last offseason. He didn’t land either gig, but remains one of the hottest names in coaching.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Allen Park, MI
Detroit, MI
Michigan Football
Detroit, MI
Minnesota State
Michigan Sports
MLive.com

Former Tigers reliever joins playoff-bound Yankees

DETROIT -- Former Detroit Tigers reliever Jacob Barnes will end his busy 2022 season as a member of the New York Yankees. Barnes’ contract was purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Saturday’s game. He pitched 1 2/3 innings without allowing a run in the Yankees’ 8-0 victory over Baltimore.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Lions confident CB Amani Oruwariye recovers after uncharacteristically sloppy game

ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye has had a rough go through the first three games of the season. The 26-year-old cornerback enters this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks as Pro Football Focus’ worst-graded cornerback in the league through three weeks. Oruwariye was flagged a whopping six times against the Vikings, struggling to contain receivers Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn. The fourth-year cornerback was called for eighth penalties in 14 games last season. It’s worth noting Oruwariye has been limited to two games, missing the Week 2 tilt with a back injury. These showings come after Oruwariye had six picks in 14 games in 2021.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Player props featuring Cooper Kupp for MNF between Rams vs. 49ers

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. All eyes are on the NFL on Monday nights, and there is a great matchup to finish off Week 4. The Los Angeles...
MLive.com

Live high school football updates from Week 6 in Michigan

(Please refresh to see updates) Week 6 games in Michigan are here and there are plenty of great games to watch across the state. Follow along with MLive throughout the evening for score updates and exciting highlights once the action gets rolling.
Detroit News

Casey says Pistons are 'further ahead than anticipated' in training camp

Detroit — Dwane Casey walked around the Pistons practice facility with his hands behind his back and observed each set of players as they worked on improving their game. He glanced at third-year guard Killian Hayes as he completed a series of 3-point shots, which included catch-and-shoot and off-the-dribble simulations. He watched Isaiah Stewart and rookie center Jalen Duren while they practiced their perimeter shooting, in hopes of helping the Pistons with spacing the floor.
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MLive.com

Fancy a free bet for Chiefs vs Bucs on SNF? Use this FanDuel promo code

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you haven’t signed up for an account at FanDuel Sportsbook, now is the perfect time to join. You can claim a No...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLive.com

2022 NFL Salute to Service hoodies, jerseys, camo beanies now available at Fanatics

Sports fans, get your game day gear ready. Fanatics has great deals on NFL Salute to Service Jerseys, camo beanies and more. Support your favorite NFL team and honor our service members. The Salute to Service Nike gear features military-inspired colors, American flags, and salute to service ribbons. Plus, you’ll appreciate the heavy thermal performance hoodies to keep you warm in the stands or during tailgating parties.
MLive.com

Report: Former Pistons standout signs with Celtics

Blake Griffin has a new home, and its with a familiar foe to a pair of his former teams. ESPN reports Griffin, 33, signed a one-year, fully-guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics, making it his fourth team in his 14-year NBA career. His previous stops include the Clippers, Pistons, and most recently, the Nets.
BOSTON, MA

