Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Glenn is getting destroyed by Detroit Lions fans on Twitter
What are the fans tweeting about Aaron Glenn on Twitter?Dan Campbell says he was scared about losing Aaron Glenn. Things are not going well for the Detroit Lions defense and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn‘s honeymoon period may have come to an end. Entering the fourth quarter, the Lions had...
MLive.com
Yet another officiating gaffe costs the Lions. A referee explains what happened.
DETROIT -- The Lions were on the verge of getting smoked. Then Jamaal Williams ran for two touchdowns in about 8 minutes, trimming the deficit to just eight points. Once the defense answered with a rare third-down stop on the ensuing drive, it seemed Detroit was about to get the ball back while down by just one score.
Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first
How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
MLive.com
Instant observations: The honeymoon for Aaron Glenn is over after Lions’ 48-45 loss
DETROIT -- The honeymoon is over for Aaron Glenn. The Lions defensive coordinator has drawn all kinds of love from all kinds of places during his year-plus in Detroit. Two of those places, Denver and New Orleans, actually interviewed him for head-coaching vacancies last offseason. He didn’t land either gig, but remains one of the hottest names in coaching.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Former Tigers reliever joins playoff-bound Yankees
DETROIT -- Former Detroit Tigers reliever Jacob Barnes will end his busy 2022 season as a member of the New York Yankees. Barnes’ contract was purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Saturday’s game. He pitched 1 2/3 innings without allowing a run in the Yankees’ 8-0 victory over Baltimore.
What’s being said nationally after Lions lose despite limping offense scoring 45 points
DETROIT -- Despite missing most of their offensive firepower, the Detroit Lions (1-3) still scored 45 points in their latest loss. But it still wasn’t enough for their defense. The Lions lost 48-45 in a wacky game to the Seattle Seahawks from Ford Field in Week 4. They were...
MLive.com
Detroit Pistons head coach says ex-Michigan player is one of team’s smartest players
DETROIT -- Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey made one thing clear after Friday’s practice: the productive players will be rewarded with playing time.
Lions confident CB Amani Oruwariye recovers after uncharacteristically sloppy game
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye has had a rough go through the first three games of the season. The 26-year-old cornerback enters this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks as Pro Football Focus’ worst-graded cornerback in the league through three weeks. Oruwariye was flagged a whopping six times against the Vikings, struggling to contain receivers Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn. The fourth-year cornerback was called for eighth penalties in 14 games last season. It’s worth noting Oruwariye has been limited to two games, missing the Week 2 tilt with a back injury. These showings come after Oruwariye had six picks in 14 games in 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Player props featuring Cooper Kupp for MNF between Rams vs. 49ers
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. All eyes are on the NFL on Monday nights, and there is a great matchup to finish off Week 4. The Los Angeles...
NFL・
MLive.com
Live high school football updates from Week 6 in Michigan
(Please refresh to see updates) Week 6 games in Michigan are here and there are plenty of great games to watch across the state. Follow along with MLive throughout the evening for score updates and exciting highlights once the action gets rolling.
Detroit News
Casey says Pistons are 'further ahead than anticipated' in training camp
Detroit — Dwane Casey walked around the Pistons practice facility with his hands behind his back and observed each set of players as they worked on improving their game. He glanced at third-year guard Killian Hayes as he completed a series of 3-point shots, which included catch-and-shoot and off-the-dribble simulations. He watched Isaiah Stewart and rookie center Jalen Duren while they practiced their perimeter shooting, in hopes of helping the Pistons with spacing the floor.
MLive.com
Lions’ Dan Campbell says he’s considering changes to everything on defense
DETROIT -- When Justin Jackson caught a short touchdown pass to pull the Lions within a score late in the fourth quarter, the Lions had four players on the field who opened this season on practice squads. That includes Jackson himself. They still managed to score 45 points. Yet the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLive.com
Former Michigan State WR records first NFL catch on fake punt
Jalen Nailor picked a heck of a way to record his first career catch in the NFL. The former Michigan State wide receiver caught a pass that converted a fake punt in the Minnesota Vikings’ Sunday win over the New Orleans Saints in London. With two minutes left in...
MLive.com
Fancy a free bet for Chiefs vs Bucs on SNF? Use this FanDuel promo code
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you haven’t signed up for an account at FanDuel Sportsbook, now is the perfect time to join. You can claim a No...
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson disagrees with need for Lions' pass rush to 'bounce back' in Week 4
Aidan Hutchinson did not have his best game against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The former No. 2 overall draft pick did not record a single stat in the game, and the Detroit Lions’ pass rush only had 1 sack. The Detroit Lions ended up losing to the Vikings...
MLive.com
2022 NFL Salute to Service hoodies, jerseys, camo beanies now available at Fanatics
Sports fans, get your game day gear ready. Fanatics has great deals on NFL Salute to Service Jerseys, camo beanies and more. Support your favorite NFL team and honor our service members. The Salute to Service Nike gear features military-inspired colors, American flags, and salute to service ribbons. Plus, you’ll appreciate the heavy thermal performance hoodies to keep you warm in the stands or during tailgating parties.
NFL・
MLive.com
New Tigers president on Miguel Cabrera: ‘He still has a ton to offer’
DETROIT -- New Detroit Tigers baseball operations chief Scott Harris said the organization has no intention of pushing Miguel Cabrera aside this winter. In an interview on the Mitch Albom show on Friday, Harris was asked directly whether it was time to “move on” from Cabrera.
MLive.com
T.J. Hockenson is off to a slow start. Now the Lions need him more than ever.
ALLEN PARK -- D’Andre Swift probably won’t play on Sunday because of ankle and shoulder injuries. Amon-Ra St. Brown might not either because of an ankle injury. In fact, every Detroit Lions receiver has missed time this week because of ankle injuries. Now would be a great time...
MLive.com
Report: Former Pistons standout signs with Celtics
Blake Griffin has a new home, and its with a familiar foe to a pair of his former teams. ESPN reports Griffin, 33, signed a one-year, fully-guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics, making it his fourth team in his 14-year NBA career. His previous stops include the Clippers, Pistons, and most recently, the Nets.
Detroit Lions' Week 4 Inactive List
Here is a list of players who are inactive for the Detroit Lions in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Comments / 0