Apple TV+ confirms ‘Mythic Quest,’ ‘Little America,’ ‘Slow Horses,’ and ‘The Mosquito Coast’ new seasons’ release dates

By José Adorno
 3 days ago
Apple TV+ announced on Twitter some of its fall lineup, which included beloved series that are coming for another season. “Mythic Quest,” “Little America,” “Slow Horse,” and “The Mosquito Coast” had their new release dates confirmed.

While it was weird that Apple didn’t mention Apple TV+ during its “Far Out” event, it seems the company is now ready to announce when older shows will be available. For example, season three of “Mythic Quest” will premiere on November 11.

It’s not clear what will be the plot of the third season, but at least one character confirmed it won’t be part of the cast. A spokesperson for Lionsgate, the studio that produces the show, confirmed in an April statement that F. Murray Abraham wouldn’t be part of the third season.

F. Murray Abraham will not be returning to season three of Mythic Quest. Beyond that, we do not comment on matters concerning personnel.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the studio told the press that they had to be cautious with the actor because of his age. In season two, Abraham’s character also had an interesting plot development.

Apart from “Mythic Quest,” “Little America,” “Slow Horses,” and “The Mosquito Coast” will see more episodes heading to Apple TV+. Here are the dates:

  • “The Mosquito Coast” season 2 premieres on November 4;
  • Season 2 of “Slow Horses” premieres on December 2;
  • “Little America” returns on December 9.

“Little America” is one of the more interesting Apple TV+ shows as it tells stories of immigrants that succeed in the United States, showing how these people impact the country even when they don’t feel seen.

Other hit shows, such as “Ted Lasso,” “Foundation,” and “The Morning Show,” will likely only arrive next year, so for these TV shows, fans will have to wait a bit more.

Are you excited about these shows coming in the next few weeks? Which one are you most excited to see premiering? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

#Little America#Horse#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Apple News#Lionsgate
