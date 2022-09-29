ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

1 dead in Decatur house fire, authorities say

DECATUR, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire Rescue is investigating a house fire that left one person dead. Crews were called to the home along Cresta Drive in Decatur Saturday night. 11Alive's crew captured video after the flames were put out. The home seemed charred, with the front entryway burnt and crime scene tape surrounded the area.
DECATUR, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
11Alive

17-year-old found shot, killed on Lawrenceville subdivision's basketball court, Gwinnett Police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy was found shot and killed Sunday on a Lawrenceville subdivision's basketball court, according to Gwinnett Police. When officers arrived around 4 p.m., they found the teen dead from an apparent gunshot wound on the subdivision's basketball court on Mariray Ct SE, Gwinnett Police said. The neighborhood is not far from Grace New Hope Church in Lawrenceville.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grady Memorial Hospital#North Georgia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
11Alive

Overturned camper crash causing delays on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County

ATLANTA — A crash involving an overturned truck with a camper on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County is causing delays Sunday afternoon, according to GDOT 511. Officials said most lanes are blocked due to the accident with injuries. GDOT 511 added the crash happened just before Riverside Drive (Exit 46). You can see debris from the crash littering the interstate in the photo below.
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

1 dead in double shooting, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — One person is dead and another is recovering from their injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. at an apartment building at 2612 Steele Ave. in southwest Atlanta. Police said one man was shot in the chest and died. A second man...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
56K+
Followers
11K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy