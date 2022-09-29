Read full article on original website
1 dead in Decatur house fire, authorities say
DECATUR, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire Rescue is investigating a house fire that left one person dead. Crews were called to the home along Cresta Drive in Decatur Saturday night. 11Alive's crew captured video after the flames were put out. The home seemed charred, with the front entryway burnt and crime scene tape surrounded the area.
1 hospitalized, 6 displaced in Gwinnett County house fire, officials say
DACULA, Ga. — A family of six was displaced after a fire that started on a front porch ripped through their home on Saturday night, according to Gwinnett County firefighters. It happened around 8:15 p.m. at a home on River Pass Court NE in Dacula. When crews arrived, they...
Inmate who escaped 2 months ago in Connecticut captured at own birthday party in metro Atlanta, sheriff says
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An escaped inmate from Connecticut was arrested in Henry County -- at his own birthday party, according to the sheriff's office. The 31-year-old was serving time on a robbery charge at a Connecticut Department of Corrections Halfway House in Bridgeport, CT, when he "left without permission" on Sept. 8, they said.
Person found dead in carport after fire in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after DeKalb County Fire and Rescue said a fire started at the rear of a home located on Cresta Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Details are limited, but DeKalb County Fire and Rescue officials confirmed...
One person dead, another shot in church parking lot, police investigating
ATLANTA — Two people were shot in a church parking lot near Lindsay St. in Atlanta, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Details are limited but police did confirm they were investigating a person shot at 550 Lindsay St....
17-year-old found shot, killed on Lawrenceville subdivision's basketball court, Gwinnett Police say
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy was found shot and killed Sunday on a Lawrenceville subdivision's basketball court, according to Gwinnett Police. When officers arrived around 4 p.m., they found the teen dead from an apparent gunshot wound on the subdivision's basketball court on Mariray Ct SE, Gwinnett Police said. The neighborhood is not far from Grace New Hope Church in Lawrenceville.
1-year-old born premature dies from cardiac arrest after her father shoots at her, family says
HENRY COUNTY — A Henry County mother says her daughter came into this world early and left it way too soon. Doctors say 1-year-old Leilani died from cardiac arrest not long after her father shot at her and her mother. Thankfully, neither Leilani or her mother, Angenita Harris, were hit by the bullets.
Neighbors remember man who died in Decatur house fire
DECATUR, Ga. — In the early hours of Sunday morning, Chris Tate walked along the driveway of a home on Cresta Drive in Decatur. As he stared at the charred remains of the carport, he broke down in tears as he remembered his neighbor who died in the fire.
Police searching for teen boy after his car was found at Georgia mall
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglasville police are asking for your help in finding a missing teen boy. Police issued a missing person report for 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri on Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Kathuri was last seen on September 28, at 8 a.m....
Double shooting in Atlanta leaves 1 injured, 1 dead
A double shooting in southwest Atlanta’s Browns Mill Park neighborhood left one man dead and another injured early Sunday morning, according to police.
Escaped Connecticut inmate captured at his own birthday party in McDonough
A Connecticut inmate who escaped nearly two months ago was arrested Saturday as his family was hosting his birthday part...
'We want him home' | Police find missing Douglasville teen's car at Arbor Place Mall
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A Douglasville family hosted a search party Saturday after police found their missing 17-year-old son's car at a nearby mall - but no one has heard from the teen in days. Yaron Kathuri was last seen along Chapel Street Wednesday, not far from Chapel Hill Middle...
1 shot, killed at DeKalb apartment complex, police say
CLARKSTON, Ga. — One person is dead after a shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex Sunday. DeKalb Police are investigating at the apartment complex at the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston.
Overturned camper crash causing delays on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County
ATLANTA — A crash involving an overturned truck with a camper on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County is causing delays Sunday afternoon, according to GDOT 511. Officials said most lanes are blocked due to the accident with injuries. GDOT 511 added the crash happened just before Riverside Drive (Exit 46). You can see debris from the crash littering the interstate in the photo below.
1 dead in double shooting, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — One person is dead and another is recovering from their injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. at an apartment building at 2612 Steele Ave. in southwest Atlanta. Police said one man was shot in the chest and died. A second man...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting; police probe scene outside church
One man is dead and another injured after being shot just outside Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.
Possibly armed man wanted in multiple counties recently seen near highway, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement in Barrow County are on a manhunt for a wanted man recently sighted near a highway. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Thomas Conner Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement and was seen at around 1:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway 82 near Holsenbeck Road.
Teen missing in Douglasville, police find car at local mall
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A teen is missing from Douglasville, according to the police department. Yaron Kathuri is 17 years old and was last seen around 8 a.m on Wednesday at 5807 Chapel Court, police said. Officials said he was wearing a white NASA hoodie and jeans. They provided a photo.
Gwinnett lineman, family loses home in early morning fire
DACULA, Ga. — A Gwinnett County lineman who has aided Florida during several crises leaving them without power is now in need himself. Tommy and Kristin Ledford and their two children woke up around 5 a.m. to the smoke alarms in their Dacula home going off. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Police investigating fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in southwest Atlanta early Saturday morning. At around 5 a.m., police say they responded to a man with multiple gunshot wounds on Beeler Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The man...
