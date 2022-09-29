ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manasquan, NJ

Fourth annual Inlet Tug rescheduled to Oct. 9

By Alissa Deleo
 3 days ago
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Due to this weekend’s forecast calling for rain, organizers of the Manasquan Inlet Tug have moved the event to a new rain date of Sunday, Oct. 9.

Competitors and attendees will gather on both sides of the Manasquan Inlet, in Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach, for some friendly competition at the fourth annual Manasquan Inlet Tug presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs.

The festivities will begin  at 11 a.m.

Manasquan has won the coveted Mayor’s Trophy at two of the first three tugs, including the 2021 edition , which came down to the final Point Pleasant Beach and Manasquan teams vying to break the 1-1 tie. Manasquan came out on top at the very end.

This year, Point Pleasant Beach could make it a tie once again with a win this Saturday.

“I am fully confident that Manasquan will retain their trophy,” said Manasquan Mayor Edward Donovan.

“I’ll be there. I’m looking forward to drinking a Guiness stout out of the trophy as I’ve done two times in the past,” Mayor Donovan said.

“This event brings together some of the great things that make Manasquan special. Volunteers work tirelessly year-round to host a spectacular event. It highlights one of our greatest assets, the inlet, and in true Manasquan spirit, doing it all for a good cause,” said Manasquan Councilman Mike Mangan.

Geoff Brown is the director of the event for Manasquan Recreation.

