Public Safety

Richard Emery, accused of quadruple homicide, takes stand in trial

 3 days ago

Richard Emery doesn't deny murdering four people, stabbing a woman and having a shootout with police. But he describes that day, December 18th, 2018, as "I'm there, but I'm not there."

During his trial on Thursday, Emery said he remembers fighting with girlfriend Kate Kasten, struggling over a gun, and her falling. He said he didn't know he shot Kate's mother in the face until the trial. He doesn't remember much about daughter Zoe. And 10-year old Jonathon, who was shot three times?

"I remember shooting him once," Emery said, then continued, "Seeing him curled up in a little ball."

He described the night like being a character in a video game, where he could see his hands and the gun but everything else was dark.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Emery's lawyers are claiming diminished capacity, saying his state of mind that night is what's in dispute.

