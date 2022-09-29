ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Xcel Energy sends contract workers to help restore power in Florida

By Mark Freie, Joe Hiti
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tu7PR_0iFVf44J00

Almost 270 contract workers are being sent to Florida by Xcel Energy to assist with restoring power to communities that have been left devastated by Hurricane Ian.

The group includes men and women from Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, New Mexico, and Texas, according to Marty Mensen, the Regional Vice President of Distribution Operations for Xcel Energy in St. Paul.

“This is what they do, and this is what they’re prepared for. They can do a pretty quick turnaround and have themselves ready and on the road and ready to head down towards any type of disaster on any short notice,” Mensen said. “Typically, it will be about a 24-hour turnaround.”

Xcel Energy is part of the Edison Electric Institute’s Mutual Assistance program that responds to areas hit by major storms that bring significant outages. Mensen says crews face many dangers once they are on site.

The company’s CEO and president, Bob Frenzel, shared that all of the electric industry is always willing to help when needed.

“When the call for help comes in, Xcel Energy and the entire electric industry answers that call.” Frenzel said in a release. “We know they would do the same for us. It’s imperative that the electric companies work together as we see storms intensify due to climate change.”

Mensen shared that the work contractors will do isn’t easy, as wide-scale disasters such as Hurricane Ian present several other challenges, but they do it nonetheless.

“There are dangers obviously of high voltage lines on the ground. There’s also other infrastructure that’s damaged. Roads are damaged, trees are laying down,” Mensen said. “Every type of damage that you can imagine is what these people will encounter when they go down there.”

Comments / 0

Related
WCCO News Talk 830

Twin Cities Marathon back at full strength

For the first time in three years, the Twin Cities Marathon has a full field, with 9,000 runners participating in the race between Minneapolis and St. Paul
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Minnesota Government
State
New Mexico State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
City
Saint Paul, MN
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
Florida Industry
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Minnesota Industry
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Florida Government
Local
Texas Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Colorado Industry
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Government
Local
Colorado Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xcel Energy#Edison Electric Institute#Business Industry#Linus Business#Distribution Operations#Mutual Assistance#Hurricane Ian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
WCCO News Talk 830

Minnesota Supreme Court hears cameras in the courtroom arguments

The Minnesota Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments in favor and against expanding camera access inside Minnesota courtrooms. Advocates say it’s time to adopt the technology, similar to how neighboring states have done.
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy