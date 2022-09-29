ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, NC

Atlantic Beach restaurant to be featured Friday on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’

By Ryan Harper
 3 days ago

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Food so good, Guy Fieri had to visit North Carolina!

Recently, Guy Fieri came to the Crystal Coast and the photos of him spread like wildfire on social media. Now we know why.

Local restaurant Amos Mosquito’s will be featured in Guy Fieri’s famous Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives” on Friday at 9 p.m. “DDD” covers unique restaurants that specialize in certain types of food and showcases them to viewers.

ENC places Guy Fieri should do ‘Triple D’ next

The Atlantic Beach eatery features sushi, shrimp, chicken pesto alfredo and much more. The Amos Mosquito’s restaurant is located at 703 E. Fort Macon Rd. in Atlantic Beach.

