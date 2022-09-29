ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock man sentenced to 45 years in prison for 2019 deadly shooting

By Gabriel Monte, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago

Luis Martinez Sr. glowered and spat out expletives as he walked over to the witness stand Thursday to tell Ivain Jimenez that his actions in 2019 when he shot and killed his son destroyed his family.

After being admonished by District Judge William Eichman for using foul language, Martinez told Jimenez that the 45-year prison sentence he was handed was not enough and told Jimenez he "got away" with murdering his son, 27-year-old Luis Martinez Jr.

As he spoke, Luis Martinez Sr. struck the floor with his cane to emphasize his words.

"I know you have no remorse," he told Jimenez. "I can tell by your face."

Jimenez, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his May 26, 2019 arrest, pleaded guilty to a count of murder in the 364th District Court. He admitted to shooting and killing 27-year-old Luis Martinez on May 25, 2019.

Jimenez entered his plea as dozens of Martinez's family members sat in the courtroom clad in green and blue t-shirts with his picture printed on it.

He was arrested a day after Lubbock EMS crews, responding to reports of an injured man near the intersection of 37th Street and Avenue P, found Martinez suffering from a gunshot wound in his back. Martinez was taken to a Lubbock hospital where he died.

A witness at the scene told police officers Martinez approached him after exiting from the driver’s seat of a four-door passenger car and said, “He just shot me in the back,” before collapsing, an arrest warrant states.

The witness said he saw the suspected shooter move from the passenger seat of the vehicle to the driver’s seat and drive away, the warrant states.

Lubbock police investigators found security camera video that showed Jimenez driving the vehicle in which Martinez was allegedly shot.

Lubbock police found Martinez's vehicle parked at the home of Jimenez's ex-girlfriend.

Phone records showed Jimenez placed calls from The Carriage House Inn where Jimenez and another person were evicted for trying to rob another guest. The guest identified Jimenez to investigators as the person who tried to rob him armed with a silver revolver pistol.

Detectives also found footage from a pawn shop that showed Martinez, Jimenez entering the store with other people. Another witness told detectives that Jimenez was looking to buy a gun from the store. Jimenez can be seen wearing a silver necklace.

Meanwhile, detectives found footage from a hotel near the scene of the deadly shooting that showed Martinez's vehicle arriving at the parking lot before a man who resembled Jimenez, wearing the silver necklace, walking across the parking lot before entering the vehicle.

The vehicle can be seen circling the building and heading north on Avenue P. At the intersection on 37th Street, Martinez can be seen exiting the vehicle, stumbling and collapsing.

Five days later, Lubbock police also arrested Jimenez' girlfriend at the time. Melinda Rodriguez reportedly told police she was in the vehicle when Jimenez shot Martinez and reportedly admitted to taking the murder weapon and throwing it in a dumpster near the intersection of Fourth Street and Toledo Avenue, the warrant states.

Rodriguez faces a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 10 years in prison.

A motive for the shooting was never disclosed and prosecutors could not discuss the case since Rodriguez's still awaits trial.

At Thursday's hearing, Martinez's family bared their anger at Jimenez.

Martinez's uncle, Manny Castro, told Jimenez that he also was unsatisfied with the sentence.

He told Jimenez that Martinez was a good person who liked to laugh and loved his family. He said he robbed his nephew of a chance to raise a family.

"You took a beautiful person from us," he said.

Luis Martinez Sr. ended his statement by telling Jimenez, "I'll see you on the rebound when you get out."

Jimenez will have to serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

After the hearing, Jimenez's attorney, Laurie Key, put on record that she believed Martinez Sr. was threatening her client.

"I take that threat to my client's life very seriously," she said.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal:

Comments / 0

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

