abcnews4.com
Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
abcnews4.com
'Cops on the Coop': Have a meal at Chick-fil-A Friday to support Special Olympics of SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Friday, tri-county law enforcement agencies are hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics South Carolina. The "Cops on the Coop" is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating Chick-fil-A's this Friday, Oct. 7. Participating restaurants include:. Summerville - 1312 N. Main Street. Goose...
abcnews4.com
Gov. McMaster to visit Georgetown, discuss impact of Ian
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Georgetown Saturday to discuss the impact of Hurricane Ian. He will hold a briefing with state and local officials at 4 p.m. The briefing will take place at the Beck Recreation Center on Church Street. McMaster will also hold a...
abcnews4.com
Serving the homeless & underprivileged today at 2p.m. Sunsetter Lodge
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — God's Shepherd Outreach Ministry serves the homeless and underprivileged today, October 1st at Sunsetter Lodge from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those in need of food, blankets, and other necessities can arrive at 3001 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. There will be indoor and...
abcnews4.com
Gov. McMaster briefing in Georgetown after Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster is hosting a briefing today in Georgetown at 4 p.m. to discuss the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Governor McMaster held a briefing in Columbia at 12:30 p.m., making this his second for the day.
abcnews4.com
Hurricane Ian causes significant flooding in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane Ian has impacted the Lowcountry, and the streets of downtown Charleston are experiencing significant flooding. The roads are completely flooded, and there are downed powerlines on Calhoun Street. Emergency vehicles are present, but Charleston County EMS has stopped. Until the high tides recede, downtown...
abcnews4.com
Beaufort County reports 'no major impacts' from Hurricane Ian
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Officials with Beaufort County reported no major impacts from Hurricane Ian. According to officials, Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue responded to six downed trees but no injuries or significant damages. There haven't been any other storm-related calls for service. The Island reported sustained winds...
abcnews4.com
CHS airfield closed until Saturday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (7:25PM): Joint Base Charleston has informed Charleston International Airport (CHS) that the airfield will remain closed until 11 a.m. on Saturday. To check the latest information for arriving and departing flights at CHS, click here. ------------------------------ Original: CHS has been notified that the airfield...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester County road closure updates after Hurricane Ian
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County has given an update on the road closures after Hurricane Ian on Friday, September 20th. JOCKEY CT- NOT PASSABLE AND ROADWAY HAS BEEN CONED OFF. ARBOR OAKS DR & CHINQUAPIN DR; ARBOR OAKS. 1310 BOONE HILL RD; VILLAS OF SUMMERVILLE (BOONE WEST)...
abcnews4.com
SCDOT crews responded to 500 plus downed trees calls
In just one day the SCDOT has responded to over 500 calls for downed trees. The SCDOT crew from Laurens County is working om the Charleston area to clear the roadways after Hurricane Ian.
abcnews4.com
Crosstown remains closed indefinitely due to flooding CPD says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department said the Crosstown (Septima Clark Parkway) will remain closed due to flooding. Police have set up a diversion for motorist. The Crosstown is currently closed due to flooding. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
abcnews4.com
PHOTOS: Portions of Beaufort County road washed away from high surf
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) reported that a portion of a road on Daufuskie Island was washed out from early Hurricane Ian effects on Friday. According to officials, a portion of Driftwood Cottage Lane washed away due to high surf and a broken...
abcnews4.com
Hilton Head Island, Beaufort airports close due to Hurricane Ian
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Government announced the Hilton Head Island and Beaufort Executive airports closed Thursday due to increasing winds from Hurricane Ian. Officials also added that there were no scheduled flights left during the day. Hilton Head Island Airport is scheduled to reopen...
abcnews4.com
Bicyclist hospitalized after crash on Maybank Highway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A bicyclist was transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening on Johns Island, according to Charleston Police Department. A spokesperson says the crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. The driver remained at the scene, and the bicyclist was transported to...
abcnews4.com
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina as Category 1 hurricane
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina on Friday as a category 1 hurricane, bringing torrential rain, damaging winds and destructive storm surge to areas along the coast. Watch the above livestream, also available here. Ian made landfall near Georgetown at 2:15 p.m., according to...
abcnews4.com
Fifth Grand Strand pier damaged due to Hurricane Ian
WPDE — Hurricane Ian packed a punch Friday as it officially made landfall in Georgetown. Damage was widespread, especially on the shoreline as storm surge floods the region. The Pawleys Island Pier, Cherry Grove Pier, Apache Pier and Sea Cabin pier suffered partial collapses due to storm surges. The Myrtle Beach 2nd Avenue Pier also had some damage.
abcnews4.com
Hurricane Ian to make third landfall in Lowcountry by afternoon
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Overnight, Hurricane Ian continued to strengthen ahead of its third landfall, expected Friday afternoon in South Carolina. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of Charleston and Berkeley counties until noon Friday. Those areas include North Charleston and downtown Charleston. With ocean temperatures remaining...
abcnews4.com
Georgetown family injured after large tree collapses on house
GEORGETOWN, S.C (WCIV) — A tree fell through the roof of a Georgetown family's house scaring the father so badly that he was taken to the hospital for a possible seizure. The incident happened on Graham Street. The tree also crushed the family's car. One woman who was loading...
abcnews4.com
People flock to Bert's Market on Folly Beach throughout Hurricane Ian
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Despite all the storm warnings and watches Friday, it was business as usual for some Folly Beach restaurants and shops. One resident said after every storm, give it a few minutes, and the whole island will flock to Bert's Market. Technically Bert's never closed...
abcnews4.com
Hurricane Ian brings torrential rain, flooding to Folly Beach
On Friday afternoon, Hurricane Ian hit South Carolina hard with heavy rain and wind. While the Charleston area dealt with hurricane conditions for the majority of the day, Folly Beach has seen some of the worst damage. Almost all the roads are flooded and their have already been an estimated...
