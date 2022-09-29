ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Gov. McMaster to visit Georgetown, discuss impact of Ian

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Georgetown Saturday to discuss the impact of Hurricane Ian. He will hold a briefing with state and local officials at 4 p.m. The briefing will take place at the Beck Recreation Center on Church Street. McMaster will also hold a...
GEORGETOWN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Government
abcnews4.com

Hurricane Ian causes significant flooding in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane Ian has impacted the Lowcountry, and the streets of downtown Charleston are experiencing significant flooding. The roads are completely flooded, and there are downed powerlines on Calhoun Street. Emergency vehicles are present, but Charleston County EMS has stopped. Until the high tides recede, downtown...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Beaufort County reports 'no major impacts' from Hurricane Ian

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Officials with Beaufort County reported no major impacts from Hurricane Ian. According to officials, Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue responded to six downed trees but no injuries or significant damages. There haven't been any other storm-related calls for service. The Island reported sustained winds...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

CHS airfield closed until Saturday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (7:25PM): Joint Base Charleston has informed Charleston International Airport (CHS) that the airfield will remain closed until 11 a.m. on Saturday. To check the latest information for arriving and departing flights at CHS, click here. ------------------------------ Original: CHS has been notified that the airfield...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wciv
abcnews4.com

Dorchester County road closure updates after Hurricane Ian

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County has given an update on the road closures after Hurricane Ian on Friday, September 20th. JOCKEY CT- NOT PASSABLE AND ROADWAY HAS BEEN CONED OFF. ARBOR OAKS DR & CHINQUAPIN DR; ARBOR OAKS. 1310 BOONE HILL RD; VILLAS OF SUMMERVILLE (BOONE WEST)...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Crosstown remains closed indefinitely due to flooding CPD says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department said the Crosstown (Septima Clark Parkway) will remain closed due to flooding. Police have set up a diversion for motorist. The Crosstown is currently closed due to flooding. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
abcnews4.com

Hilton Head Island, Beaufort airports close due to Hurricane Ian

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Government announced the Hilton Head Island and Beaufort Executive airports closed Thursday due to increasing winds from Hurricane Ian. Officials also added that there were no scheduled flights left during the day. Hilton Head Island Airport is scheduled to reopen...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
abcnews4.com

Bicyclist hospitalized after crash on Maybank Highway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A bicyclist was transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening on Johns Island, according to Charleston Police Department. A spokesperson says the crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. The driver remained at the scene, and the bicyclist was transported to...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Fifth Grand Strand pier damaged due to Hurricane Ian

WPDE — Hurricane Ian packed a punch Friday as it officially made landfall in Georgetown. Damage was widespread, especially on the shoreline as storm surge floods the region. The Pawleys Island Pier, Cherry Grove Pier, Apache Pier and Sea Cabin pier suffered partial collapses due to storm surges. The Myrtle Beach 2nd Avenue Pier also had some damage.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Hurricane Ian to make third landfall in Lowcountry by afternoon

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Overnight, Hurricane Ian continued to strengthen ahead of its third landfall, expected Friday afternoon in South Carolina. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of Charleston and Berkeley counties until noon Friday. Those areas include North Charleston and downtown Charleston. With ocean temperatures remaining...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Georgetown family injured after large tree collapses on house

GEORGETOWN, S.C (WCIV) — A tree fell through the roof of a Georgetown family's house scaring the father so badly that he was taken to the hospital for a possible seizure. The incident happened on Graham Street. The tree also crushed the family's car. One woman who was loading...
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

Hurricane Ian brings torrential rain, flooding to Folly Beach

On Friday afternoon, Hurricane Ian hit South Carolina hard with heavy rain and wind. While the Charleston area dealt with hurricane conditions for the majority of the day, Folly Beach has seen some of the worst damage. Almost all the roads are flooded and their have already been an estimated...
FOLLY BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy