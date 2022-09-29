Read full article on original website
Ithaca’s Community Police Board to give input in RPS process. Does the board need more power?
ITHACA, N.Y. — The City of Ithaca’s Community Police Board has more so been a subject of conversation rather than an interlocutor since the City of Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety (RPS) plan was unveiled in February 2021. However, the scant input from the volunteer board—which is primarily...
Candle Vigil held for Spencer-Van Etten School senior
SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) — As the sun set Thursday evening, over 100 people gathered at Nichols Park in Spencer to honor the memory of the Spencer-Van Etten High School senior that died on Monday. The vigil started at 7:30 p.m. as people congregated under, and around, the pavilion at the park to remember Traviz Allen. […]
Local electeds, candidates tour homeless encampment sites in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—A cadre of politicians made their way through “the Jungle” on Wednesday morning, examining Ithaca’s de facto homeless encampment as officials mull ways to address the city’s unhoused population. Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler and Ithaca Common Council member Cynthia Brock represented local elected...
Fyzical Therapy and Balance Center cuts ribbon for new Lansing location
LANSING, N.Y.—Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers celebrated its official opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 29 during an open house. The new center marks Fyzical’s third location following the ones in Skaneateles and Camillus, New York. Owned by Shelly Kraetz, the Lansing location is headed by Ithaca...
The Cherry Artspace hosts Voices of Ukraine benefit play readings
This is a Community Announcement from The Cherry Arts. It wa not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Cherry Arts, Ithaca’s innovative multi-arts hub, is thrilled to announce Voices of Ukraine. The series runs Sept 30-Oct 9...
Ithaca Festival input meeting scheduled for Oct. 3
This is a Community Announcement from Ithaca Festival leadership. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Ithaca Festival Board invites members of the general public to our annual public meeting. The Ithaca Festival began in 1977...
wrvo.org
Syracuse University professor highlights risks of “quiet quitting” trend
Quiet quitting is a trend that many employees are hoping will make their work lives more bearable, but a local professor said there are risks to that way of thinking. Syracuse University Psychology Professor Kevin Antshel said even before the pandemic, organizational psychologists were seeing an increase in employee burnout due to low wages and work-related stressors. The COVID-19 era made that worse, leading to “The Great Resignation.”
ithaca.com
Tompkins County Alcohol & Drug Detox Center in Lansing Opening this January
During a Tompkins County Legislature public safety committee meeting that took place on August 18 the Executive Director of the Tompkins County Alcohol & and Drug Council, Angela Sullivan, announced that the detox center in the Village of Lansing will open its doors to the public in January, 2023. The...
US News & World Report ranks Binghamton-area schools
US News & World Report recently released their ranking of the best high schools in the country. The large list is broken down into smaller subsets, including a list of Best High Schools in the Binghamton, NY Area.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Greater Good Grocery's New Program Increases Access to Food
Greater Good Grocery on State Street partnered with Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home and United Way of Broome County to match SNAP purchases. Funding available matches SNAP purchases with vouchers that can be used on any SNAP-eligible items at Greater Good. "We even let some people borrow our carts if...
Op-Ed: Another day, another death—A remembrance written in hope
This is an op-ed written by homeless advocate Mike Foster. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Another day, another death, that no one seems to really care about. This is how it feels to me at this...
CNY nurse plans to launch new kind of health food store in Syracuse suburb
Raisa Zhovklaya thought she was supposed to be in the best shape of her life when she turned 30. But at multiple points earlier this year, she felt disgusted with her body. Struggles with weight, acne break-outs, GI issues, and depression all contributed to a gradual lifestyle change. She began adjusting habits, like drinking water, eating healthy, working out regularly, getting enough sleep, and talking to her doctors. What started as a goal to just feel better led to Zhovklaya founding Project LeanNation Syracuse, a health store slated to open at the beginning of next year in Township 5 in Camillus.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CDC: Some Upstate Counties Have 'High' COVID Levels
Nine counties above New York City have high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control, including Onondaga county. This is the first time since May this many counties have seen this classification. The classification is based on, in the last seven days, the number of new cases in the county per 100,000, new hospital admissions of people with COVID and the percentage of staffed in-patient hospital beds.
Johnson City Supermarket Closing as Neighborhood is Redeveloped
A grocery store in Johnson City is shutting down as the face of the village's downtown district continues to evolve. The Save-A-Lot store at 200 Main Street is expected to close its doors on Saturday. Roberta Douglas, who has operated the business with her husband, said they recently were advised...
newyorkupstate.com
Syracuse federal judge remains skeptical of NY gun law as he considers whether to quash it
Syracuse, NY — A federal judge in Syracuse on Thursday expressed doubt about the constitutionality of several parts of New York’s recent gun law as he heard arguments over whether to block its enforcement. Why can’t religious congregations decide whether or not to allow guns into their houses...
In rare move, 3 political parties unite to try to stop CNY man who took fentanyl from becoming judge
Nelson, N.Y. — In a highly unusual move, three political parties - including the Democrats and Republicans - have now united to try to make sure a man on the ballot does not get elected judge in Madison County. They are urging people to not vote for Bradley Moses,...
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: September 30-October 2
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — September flew by! During this first weekend of October, be sure to see and do all the things available in the area. These events are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to […]
Democrats helping Republicans to stop judge candidate accused of overdose
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — They don’t agree on much, but Democrats agree with Republicans and Conservatives in Madison County about stopping a former prosecutor charged with a drug overdose from being elected to a judge position. The Democratic Committee of Madison County made what it calls “a highly unusual move” in endorsing the same candidate […]
Upstate New York minimum wage increasing to $14.20 on Dec. 31
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The New York State Department of Labor has announced that the minimum wage in upstate New York counties will increase to $14.20 on Dec. 31, 2022. The minimum wage (other than fast food workers) is currently $13.20, so the announced jump represents a seven percent increase for 2023. The minimum wage is scheduled to increase in New York every year until it reaches $15. Fast food worker wages have already risen to $15 per hour statewide.
America’s #1 Haunted Hotel Is Officially Here In New York State
It’s always so hard when you come to the end of a really great vacation and have to go home. Have you ever been to a hotel so nice, friendly, and relaxing you never wanted to leave? Well, some hotels across America have guests that must have liked their stays so much they never left, even after death.
