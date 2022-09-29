ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candle Vigil held for Spencer-Van Etten School senior

SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) — As the sun set Thursday evening, over 100 people gathered at Nichols Park in Spencer to honor the memory of the Spencer-Van Etten High School senior that died on Monday. The vigil started at 7:30 p.m. as people congregated under, and around, the pavilion at the park to remember Traviz Allen. […]
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca Festival input meeting scheduled for Oct. 3

This is a Community Announcement from Ithaca Festival leadership. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Ithaca Festival Board invites members of the general public to our annual public meeting. The Ithaca Festival began in 1977...
wrvo.org

Syracuse University professor highlights risks of “quiet quitting” trend

Quiet quitting is a trend that many employees are hoping will make their work lives more bearable, but a local professor said there are risks to that way of thinking. Syracuse University Psychology Professor Kevin Antshel said even before the pandemic, organizational psychologists were seeing an increase in employee burnout due to low wages and work-related stressors. The COVID-19 era made that worse, leading to “The Great Resignation.”
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Greater Good Grocery's New Program Increases Access to Food

Greater Good Grocery on State Street partnered with Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home and United Way of Broome County to match SNAP purchases. Funding available matches SNAP purchases with vouchers that can be used on any SNAP-eligible items at Greater Good. "We even let some people borrow our carts if...
Syracuse.com

CNY nurse plans to launch new kind of health food store in Syracuse suburb

Raisa Zhovklaya thought she was supposed to be in the best shape of her life when she turned 30. But at multiple points earlier this year, she felt disgusted with her body. Struggles with weight, acne break-outs, GI issues, and depression all contributed to a gradual lifestyle change. She began adjusting habits, like drinking water, eating healthy, working out regularly, getting enough sleep, and talking to her doctors. What started as a goal to just feel better led to Zhovklaya founding Project LeanNation Syracuse, a health store slated to open at the beginning of next year in Township 5 in Camillus.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

CDC: Some Upstate Counties Have 'High' COVID Levels

Nine counties above New York City have high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control, including Onondaga county. This is the first time since May this many counties have seen this classification. The classification is based on, in the last seven days, the number of new cases in the county per 100,000, new hospital admissions of people with COVID and the percentage of staffed in-patient hospital beds.
The Ithaca Voice

Upstate New York minimum wage increasing to $14.20 on Dec. 31

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The New York State Department of Labor has announced that the minimum wage in upstate New York counties will increase to $14.20 on Dec. 31, 2022. The minimum wage (other than fast food workers) is currently $13.20, so the announced jump represents a seven percent increase for 2023. The minimum wage is scheduled to increase in New York every year until it reaches $15. Fast food worker wages have already risen to $15 per hour statewide.
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

