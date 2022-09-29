Read full article on original website
4 Ever ✌
3d ago
you think if Biden wouldn't of stopped the completion of the border ...things would be different from now ? it's a little to late if you ask me ...there has been a tremendous surge of illegals since Biden took office!! imagine not having this potus so determined in screwing everything up ! It hurts having to hear this president make speeches! it's full of hate and division! he labels people like cattle...God grant me patience!! I'm waiting for the vultures to arrive !!
Reply
2
Related
State of Texas: Abbott or O’Rourke? Debate helps some undecided voters choose
Polling released earlier in the week by Emerson College Polling and The Hill showed Abbott with an 8-point lead over O'Rourke. The challenger faces the challenge of winning over a shrinking pool of undecided voters.
KSAT 12
US shift away from coal hits tribal community in New Mexico
KIRTLAND, N.M. – The clamor of second graders breaking away from lessons to form lunch lines has gotten quieter in a rural New Mexico community, where families losing coal jobs have been forced to pack up and leave in search of work. At Judy Nelson Elementary, 1 in 4...
mycouriertribune.com
3 more counties want Texas to declare invasion at southern border; total at 32
(The Center Square) – Three more counties are the latest to express support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 32. The judge and county commissioners of Ector County, in the Permian Basin, signed a Declaration of Local State of Disaster on Sept. 27 stating the “health, safety, and welfare of Ector County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”
Top Latino group launches Texas ad: ‘Abbott abandoned us’
A top Latino voting rights group on Friday launched a scathing ad attacking Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) timed to land on the day of a crucial gubernatorial debate between Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Mi Familia Vota, a national group that promotes Latino voter participation, will run...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas law enforcement officers thwart human smuggling, arrest convicted criminals near border
(The Center Square) – Texas law enforcement officers working through Operation Lone Star continue to thwart criminal activity at the Texas-Mexico border, including interdicting human smugglers and kidnappers. Since Gov. Greg Abbott launched Texas’ border security initiative last March, state law enforcement officers have apprehended more than 308,700 illegal...
KVUE
Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 52
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November midterm election starts in three weeks. To help Texans make a decision at the ballot box, we're talking with the candidates. Before the Texas Legislature drew new political maps last year, District 52 was largely made up of south central Williamson County. The district was reliably red until 2018, when Democrat James Talarico turned the district blue in a special election. He narrowly pulled out a victory in 2020, winning by just three points.
news4sanantonio.com
Gov. Abbott sends additional resources to Florida for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
Ahead of the first and only Texas Governor's Debate, Governor Greg Abbott directed emergency state resources to Florida to assist their response and recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian. "Texans understand the urgency of hurricane disaster response and recovery efforts, and our state is swiftly sending more support and resources to...
Texas Has One of the Safest College Towns in United States
A city in Texas has been named as one of the safest college towns in the country, and it's even higher in the rankings since last year. It's also the only city in Texas that made the Top 50 list for both 2021 and 2022. Safest College Towns in America.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTRE
Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Near Chireno in Nacogdoches County on the El Camino Real is a beautiful log cabin that has been preserved for the past 60 years. The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy, who had moved to Texas from Mississippi. Flournoy was a postmaster and the home served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. It was a popular stop on the stagecoach route between Nacogdoches and San Augustine.
Austin Nurses Win Largest Hospital Union in Texas
Kellen Gildersleeve, a labor and delivery nurse in Austin, has just helped birth one of the Texas labor movement’s biggest victories in recent memory. Last week, nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center voted overwhelmingly to join National Nurses United, the largest nurses’ union in the United States. Approximately 800 nurses will be covered by the union, which is now entering contract negotiations with hospital management.
blackchronicle.com
COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day
DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
Texas governor debate recap: Fact checking Beto, Abbott claims on immigration, taxes
Check here for updates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHOU
'Life was threatened by gangs': KHOU 11 rides along with Border Patrol as they encounter illegal migrants in south Texas
MCALLEN, Texas — Working border security is no easy task, especially if you work in McAllen. "McAllen is the busiest of all the stations," said BP agent Greg Aldaya ."We still get 700 to 900 people a day in the area." Border security remains a hot-button issue for most...
This New Ad From Mi Familia Attacks Governor Abbott For Failing the Latino Community
Ad attacking Governor AbbottScreenshot from Mi Familia video. A new ad came out and attacks Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is running for re-election against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke for the seat in Austin on November 8.
New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
Every Buc-ee's in Texas ranked, from worst to best
Where did your favorite Buc-ee's end up?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19.tv
Winning the Latino vote: Hispanics now outnumber whites in Texas and could be key in November
MCALLEN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke will meet face to face Friday night for the first time this election for their one and only gubernatorial debate in Edinburg, TX in the Rio Grande Valley. There's a lot on the line for the candidates. Both campaigns are...
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like every state, Texas has a set schedule for when it distributes Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the state's Health and Human...
KSAT 12
DPS investigating overnight damage at Texas State Capitol grounds
AUSTIN, Texas – A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department of...
CBS Austin
Texas voter registration numbers soar as deadline nears
The Travis County voter registrar reports the county now has 875,000 people registered to vote in time for the November 8 elections, and they're hoping to cross 900,000 by next month's deadline to register. And voter registration drives across Texas are adding to the statewide total. If you have not...
Comments / 7