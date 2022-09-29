Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Area Bands Take Part in 67th Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree
CLARINDA, IA – Several area school bands placed in parade and field competitions at the 67th Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree in Clarinda Saturday. In Parade Competition, Worth County placed third and Stanberry placed 4th in High School Class 1A. South Harrison placed 4th in High School Class 2A. In...
Illinois Is In Top 10 Happiest States, Iowa In The Top 20
If you're happy and you know it, clap your hands *clap clap*. Many people consider themselves to be happy. What's not to be happy about? Well, many things but having a positive attitude and looking on the bright side of life can make you happy. But not everyone in each state is as happy as those in others. A new study has been released showing the happiest states and least happy states in America. Spoiler alert: the Quad Cities is pretty happy believe it or not.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
KCRG.com
Iowa making progress in voting accessibility
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People who are deaf and hard of hearing face unique challenges this general election. They include accessibility and information. Daniel Van Sant, Director of disability policy at the Harkin Institute at Drake University says voting accessibility for the deaf community is two fold. Starting with information about candidates, making sure political ads and ballot initiatives are captioned.
KCRG.com
Governor Kim Reynolds hosts 5th annual Harvest Festival ahead of November election
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The governor’s fifth annual Harvest Festival was held on Saturday, KCCI’s Lauren Johnson reported. The event had family activities and live music for audience members waiting to hear from Iowa lawmakers. Republican legislators took the event as an opportunity to get in front...
KCRG.com
Hurricane Ian: Iowans & the aftermath
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Former KCCI meteorologist Juliana Mejia now works for the CBS affiliate in Fort Myers, and their studio was one of Hurricane Ian’s victims. WINK’s studio was flooded. Their operations were shut down, and they were knocked off the air. Mejia has been staying with co-workers since the storm hit.
Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation
(Des Moines) Friday, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer and manure. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through October 30, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
KIMT
After 24 years, KIMT's Amy Fleming is leaving the anchor desk
KIMT's Amy Fleming is leaving the anchor desk. After 24 years, one of the faces of news in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota is leaving for a new challenge. We wish her well in her future endeavor and will miss her behind the anchor desk at 4 and 5 p.m.
kiwaradio.com
Burn Ban Northwest Iowa County Count Hits Five
Northwest, Iowa — Field fires have begun to spring up around northwest Iowa recently, and that has prompted Crawford County to join Plymouth, Cherokee, Sioux, and O’Brien in instituting a burn ban. A field fire in northwest Iowa this week caused more than half a million dollars in damage and area fire departments were dispatched to battle a blaze in a field being harvested.
This Iowa License Plate Is Easy To Buy But Rare To Find
Back in 2017, three new Iowa plate designs were made and citizens of Iowa voted on which one would be the new plate. As we know, the current City and Country Reboot design (top left) won, with its city/farm design along the top and green grass along the bottom. However, there was a very close second-place winner.
1380kcim.com
CCGP’s Access Washington Urges Policymakers To Address Dwindling EMS Volunteers In Rural Iowa
Local economic leaders are pushing officials in Washington, D.C. to ease some of the training guidelines for first responders as the number of volunteers, especially in rural Iowa, begins to dwindle. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) uses the recommended training requirements from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) for first responders, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and paramedics. According to Gene Meiners, who represented the Board of Supervisors on Carroll County Growth Partnership’s (CCGP) Access Washington trip, the additional requirements placed on those in the field affect volunteer numbers.
iheart.com
State of Iowa Named Most Data Driven Government in the U.S.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Center for Digital Government is naming Iowa the most Data Driven Government in the country. "This award shows that the investments the State of Iowa made in Information Technology are yielding real results for Iowans," says Iowa Chief Information Officer Dr. Matt Behrens in a press release. "We feel this demonstrates the comprehensive way we are innovating and improving information technology in Iowa."
KIMT
The Northern Lights may be visible across the Upper Midwest
The Northern Lights could be visible across the Upper Midwest Friday Night and into the first weekend of October. Recent solar flares may interact with the Earth's Magnetosphere, causing the auroras to be visible at lower latitudes in the northern and southern hemispheres. This mean that folks in the northern...
Governor Signs onto Student Loan Forgiveness Lawsuit
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds has signed onto a lawsuit that seeks to stop President Biden’s plan to cancel up to 20-thousand dollars in student loan debt for many borrowers. Reynolds is joining a lawsuit filed by the Republican-led states of Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and South Carolina. Reynolds released a statement that said the president’s plan is an insult to working people and it punishes Americans who didn’t go to college or have already paid off their student loans. According to the Biden Administration, more than 400-thousand Iowans are eligible for student debt relief.
Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa
Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
northwestmoinfo.com
Group Proposes ‘Electric Choice’ Concept for Big Energy Users in Iowa
(Radio Iowa) A new group is proposing that businesses that use the most energy in Iowa be able to buy electricity from other sources. Under current rules, customers must use the utility assigned to both maintain the power grid in their area AND provide the electricity for it. R.G. Schwarm is executive director of the new Iowa Economic Alliance.
Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota is Friday
Friday is the last day for a news anchor that Southeast Minnesota has been watching for 24 years. Friday is the Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota. My radio show in Rochester is during the 5 o'clock news so I am not normally watching TV at that point but I know many people in Southeast Minnesota tune in on a regular basis to get updates. Friday, September 30th, is the last day for a news anchor at KIMT that we've been watching for 24 years.
KIMT
Opening weekend of Iowa deer archery season
IOWA - This weekend is opening weekend for the archery deer season in Iowa. This hunting season goes through breeding season for white tailed deer and is also the time when bucks are more susceptible to harvest. To counter that, the equipment chosen for the season is archery because of...
Cedar Falls ‘The Voice’ Star Has To Cancel Florida Wedding
A beautiful milestone for a Cedar Falls native turned singing competition favorite has been postponed due to a natural disaster of epic proportions. Hurricane Ian is devastating the Southwest corner of the United States. An initial hurricane warning went out for the entire coast of South Carolina on Thursday, according to reports.
KCRG.com
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
