'It's never, ever OK to be a racist,' Rick Scott says when asked about Trump's personal attack on Elaine Chao
Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said Sunday that "it's never ever OK to be a racist" when asked about former President Donald Trump's personal attack on Elaine Chao, his onetime Transportation secretary.
U.S. will impose 'severe costs' on those who support Russia's annexation of Ukraine
The United States told Ukraine on Sunday that it will impose "severe costs" on anyone who supports Russia's attempts to annex four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Ukraine war – live: Kyiv recaptures more territory claimed by Russia in ‘sham’ referendums
Ukraine has recaptured two more settlements in Kherson oblast, just days after Russia claimed the territory following a so-called referendum, Volodymyr Zelensky has announced.He added that the success of Ukrainian soldiers “are not limited to Lyman” – the logistics centre in the country’s east which was also recaptured this week, marking a significant victory for Kyiv.“This week, the largest part of the [battlefield] reports is the list of settlements liberated from the enemy as part of our defence operation,” Mr Zelensky said.The US and Nato welcomed Ukraine’s territorial win against Russia in the seven-month old war.The US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said the taking of the former Russian stronghold makes the war “more difficult” for Vladimir Putin.The recapture of Lyman demonstrated that Ukraine is capable of dislodging Russian forces, Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said.Meanwhile, the chief of the UN nuclear watchdog has called for the release of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant’s director general. Mr Zelensky said the top official has been abducted by Russia.
Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin's war
An investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series "Frontline" has documented a sophisticated Russian-run smuggling operation that has used falsified manifests and seaborne subterfuge to steal Ukrainian grain worth at least $530 million
