SpaceX rocket set to launch from Vandenberg this week — carrying ninth batch of satellites
SpaceX has delivered more than 3,300 satellites into orbit.
Daily Nexus
UCSB Sigma Nu fraternity closed following financial delinquency, alcohol violations, dishonesty with university and national organization
After nearly 40 years at UC Santa Barbara, the Sigma Nu fraternity is no longer recognized by the university as a lettered campus fraternity following the national Sigma Nu organization’s suspension of the chapter’s charter in July. The chapter and collegiate members violated a number of university and...
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Santa Barbara Student Reportedly Raped in On-Campus Housing
On the morning of the first day of the fall quarter, a UC Santa Barbara student was reportedly raped at an on-campus housing facility. Except to say the suspect was unknown, a “timely warning” broadcast to the student community four days later contained no further details. Kiki Reyes,...
Central Coast Jet Center hosts training operation for future Navy fighter pilots
Over the next few days, people in Santa Maria and Orcutt may see and hear more planes flying overhead.
Santa Barbara Independent
Domestic Violence Solutions Announced Events to Honor Domestic Violence Action Month
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA, September 30, 2022 — Each year, in October, advocates, survivors, and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). This fall, Domestic Violence Solutions is joining sister organizations around the country to make the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Take a Thousand Steps to a Santa Barbara Beach
Santa Barbara’s Thousand Steps to the beach reopened last Thursday following a six-month-long closure. After the cliff-face stairway in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, which actually has about 150 steps, began crumbling from coastal exposure and regular use, the city Parks and Recreation Department took steps to repair the damage and ultimately make the concrete stairway easier to use for beachgoers.
kclu.org
Investigators believe driver struck, and fatally injured woman on South Coast intentionally
Detectives believe that the hit-and-run death of a woman on the South Coast was intentional, and are investigating it as a murder. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 800 block of East Mountain Drive early Thursday morning by reports of a woman screaming. They found a...
Firefly rocket reaches orbit after launch from Vandenberg SFB
A Firefly rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Saturday morning and reached orbit, according to Firefly.
All Dons Reunion brings Santa Barbara High School classes together
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Whether you attended Santa Barbara High School or not, you've probably heard the saying, "Once a Don, Always a Don." A Don is a Spanish term for gentlemen and Dons of all ages visited their alma mater and shared their stories at the All Dons Reunion. Some are veterans including Paul Lopez of The post All Dons Reunion brings Santa Barbara High School classes together appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Oxnard ranks fourth of list of neighborly cities
OXNARD, Calif.-Oxnard residents have something new to feel good about. Oxnard ranked fourth on Neighbor.com's third annual "Most Neighborly Cities in America" survey. The nationwide neighborhood storage company based its rankings a variety of data including charitable donations, volunteering, and happiness. Oxnard is known for its strawberry fields, cultural festivals, historic district, harbor and beaches. The post Oxnard ranks fourth of list of neighborly cities appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Heal the Ocean Tackles the Homeless Encampment Problem in the Santa Ynez Riverbed
Heal the Ocean (HTO) has been involved in cleaning up abandoned homeless camps in environmentally sensitive areas because the camps often contain trash and human waste that can end up in the ocean. In 2020, HTO Field Advisor Harry Rabin, known for his high-tech work through his company, On...
Santa Barbara Independent
ARTOBER
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. – With the upcoming cultural season being one of the largest and most diverse in recent years, the Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara wanted to create a place for people to easily browse all the happenings. In collaboration with VOICE Magazine, we launched the promotional campaign ARTOBER – a month long celebration of arts, music, theatre and design. From the launch of highly-anticipated seasons from Opera Santa Barbara, UCSB Arts & Lectures, and Ensemble Theatre Company, to concerts by award-winning musicians and art shows, locals of all ages and interests can partake.
sitelinesb.com
Augie’s Is Starting to Come Together
••• Augie’s, the Mexican restaurant at the corner of State and Ortega, briefly began taking reservations starting in mid-October before deciding to press pause. If you haven’t seen the building lately, it’s looking sharp; the palm tree in the entrance is brilliant. According to the website, the chef is Eduardo Gonzalez: “Santa Barbara native, raised in Guadalajara, chef Eduardo and his culinary team are focused on delivering an amazing dining experience. Utilizing fresh, local, healthy, authentic ingredients, chef Juan [um, sic?] creates deliciously beautiful food. Graduate of Gastronomica Pexchi, chef Eduardo owned his own restaurant in Guadalajara, Jalisco. Locally, he has worked for the prestigious Hillstone Group [i.e., Honor Bar], Four Seasons, and Rosewood Miramar.”
sitelinesb.com
Santa Barbara’s Lax Regulation of Short-Term Rentals
••• “A proposal to allow vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods blew up at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Vacation rental advocates and opponents agreed in comments that the ‘framework’ brought to the City Council was half-baked, and councilmembers tasked the Planning Commission with working on a new plan. […] Vacation rentals are only allowed in areas where there are also hotels. Even so, homeowners are running illegal vacation rentals citywide, and not paying transient occupancy taxes. Of the city’s 1,119 vacation rentals, only 101 are paying transient occupancy taxes. So the city proposed a plan to allow vacation rentals citywide, but make it tougher and more strict for homeowners to operate them.” —Noozhawk.
Sandra June Dillard of Ventura charged with murder
VENTURA COUNTY , Calif. - District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Thursday that 40-year-old Sandra June Dillard was charged with the murder of Thousand Oaks resident Kelsey Ann Dillon. Emergency responders said they found Dillion's deceased body near the Olivia Street on-ramp on Highway 33 in September 2021. According to...
calcoastnews.com
Suspect on the run after killing woman in Montecito
A driver is accused of intentionally striking a woman with a vehicle in Montecito Thursday morning, ultimately killing her. Shortly before 5:35 a.m., a 911 caller reported a woman had been heard screaming in the 800 block of East Mountain Drive. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and found the woman lying in the roadway. The woman was seriously injured, according to the sheriff’s office.
Santa Barbara Independent
Surfer-Songwriter Returns forTwo Nights at the Santa Barbara Bowl
Read all of the stories in our “Fall’s Cultural Harvest” cover here. Even if he spends most of his time in Hawai‘i these days, Santa Barbara still considers Jack Johnson our own surfing-songwriting son. He studied film at UCSB, played Del Playa keggers in Isla Vista, and owns a home near the Montecito shoreline, where he lived when the town was more sleepy than chichi. If you’re a UCSB grad of a certain era, he may even be your friend, or a friend of a friend, or at least an up-close anecdote that you use to impress otherwise never-been-that-close fans of his mellow, campfire-perfect music.
Santa Barbara Independent
Gyros Are Back at Santa Barbara’s Greek Grab ’n’ Go
After 46 summers of hosting a wildly popular Greek Festival at Oak Park, the St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church decided in the fall of 2020 to host a less social but still culturally relevant fundraiser by selling traditional, homemade meals to the community under the banner of Greek Grab ’n’ Go. They repeated the formula in the spring of 2021, and now it’s back again, with orders — which range in price from $5 for dolmas and donuts to $50 for a full dinner platter — being accepted until October 16 for pickups at the church on October 29 and 30.
kclu.org
Arrest made in killing of homeless woman in Ventura County
There’s been an arrest in the murder of a homeless woman whose body was found next to a freeway interchange in Ventura County. In September of last year, the body of Kelsey Ann Dillon was discovered near the Highway 101/33 interchange in Ventura. An autopsy showed she had suffered...
Firefly’s last rocket launch ended in explosion. Here’s how to watch it try again
The rocket launch was once again scrubbed Friday morning — here’s when it will try again.
