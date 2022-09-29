Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Steuben County police look for driver in hit-and-run that injured 2 boys
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night that sent two boys to the hospital, one of whom has serious injuries. Police said in a release the hit-and-run happened in the 1500 block of West...
WNDU
Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
abc57.com
One dead following motorcycle crash in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash on Saturday at 2:52 p.m. on Manhatten Avenue south of Michiana Drive, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Responding officials declared 39-year-old Elkhart resident Terry Frost Jr. dead on the scene. Officials determined that Frost Jr....
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after shooting death of Christopher Yakim in South Bend
A man has been arrested on charges of murder with a firearm enhancement after the death of another man in South Bend. The shooting happened late Wednesday night, Sep. 28, after Christopher Yakim got into an argument with his girlfriend. She called the suspect, Jerrod Rakeem Sanders, who drove her...
abc57.com
Shots fired involving Indiana Excise Police Officer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Neighbors report shots firing on Thursday, in South Bend near the area of Rockne Drive, Madison Street and North Jacob Street. The scene is currently active with several Indiana State Police cars on sight. ABC57 will leave updates once more information is released. If you know anything,...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 3:52 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 11300 block of North CR 1000E, Cromwell. Numerous tools were stolen from a construction trailer. Damage: Up to $4,570. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 11:21 p.m. Thursday,...
ISP looking for person who fired shots at officer in South Bend, drove off
Authorities are searching for a person accused of firing gunshots at police during an encounter late Thursday in South Bend.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man, 39, killed after losing control of motorcycle
An Elkhart man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle. The collision happened just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, on Manhatten Avenue south of Michiana Drive. Terry Frost Jr., 39, of Elkhart, was elected from Honda motorcycle after the bike went down and slid off the roadway.
22 WSBT
Single vehicle crash leaves one dead in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A man is dead after a crash on Manhatten Avenue in Elkhart. The man was identified as Terry W. Frost Jr. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office says he lost control of his vehicle and then crashed. Frost was declared dead at the scene. The incident...
abc57.com
Police identify victim of homicide on S. Michigan Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the 2100 block of S. Michigan St. on Wednesday night. Christopher Yakim, 37, died in the shooting. His family has been notified. Yakim's autopsy has been scheduled for Friday in Kalamazoo. The South Bend Police Department...
WNDU
Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The victim of a deadly shooting Wednesday night in South Bend has been identified. South Bend Police were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Yakim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The homicide of Dionte Williams
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A young man, gunned down just one month before his 29th birthday, in an area with so many people in the middle of summer. On June 9, 2022, South Bend Police responded to Laurel Woods Apartments in the 5100 block of Lindenwood Drive. It was...
WNDU
Elkhart Police warning about ‘found’ bills scam resulting in stolen debit cards
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is warning the public about a scam in our area involving “found” bills and resulting in stolen debit cards. In this scam, police say a suspect approaches the victim in a store and drops a $10 bill by the victim’s feet. They then point out the money to the victim, distracting them to see the victim’s pin number as the victim enters it at a self-check-out.
inkfreenews.com
Plymouth Woman Faces Charges After Crashing Tesla
WARSAW — A Plymouth woman is facing several charges after she stole and crashed a Tesla in Mentone. Anja G. Houin, 20, 217 Elliott St., Plymouth, is facing one count of burglary, a Level 4 felony; and two felony counts of theft, one a Level 5 and the other a Level 6.
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrested Driver Impaired from Vaping
(La Porte, IN) - Alleged vaping of marijuana led to a driver being arrested for being impaired in downtown La Porte. Joshua Dejaegher, 37, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license, and possession of marijuana. According to court documents, an officer...
wkzo.com
Suspect of stolen vehicle arrested by Kalamazoo County deputies
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County deputies arrested a suspect parked inside a stolen vehicle on Thursday, September 29. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was parked behind a business on South 9th Street in Texas Township when it was approached by deputies around 4 p.m.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Scrap Burglary Case
(La Porte County, IN) - Charges have been filed in La Porte County for stealing over a thousand pounds of metal and selling it as scrap. 40-year-old Donald Helms allegedly broke into TT Machining and Fabricating in Michigan City in December last year. Authorities say he took over four thousand...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating deadly shooting on the south side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police is investigating a shooting that happened near the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street, near the intersection of Fox Street, just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Police said one victim is dead. "They will be working on trying to figure what lead up...
abc57.com
East Bank Trail and Leeper Avenue Bridge to undergo repairs
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The East Bank Trail and the Leeper Avenue Bridge will both be undergoing repairs starting on Monday. As a result, the intersection of North Shore Drive to Napoleon Street will stay closed until repairs are completed. Construction includes the replacement of a steel column as well...
