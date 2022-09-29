HINGHAM – A man died after his car collided head on with a W.B. Mason delivery truck on Broad Cove Road in Hingham on Wednesday , Sept. 28 .

The crash occurred near 61 Broad Cove Road. Police officers found the driver of the car trapped inside, freed him and an ambulance took him to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not identify him.

The truck driver was not injured.

'We're very close': Supply-chain issues push back Hanover Showcase Cinema opening

September: Man who shot at police in Hingham Shipyard sentenced to prison

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates the car was eastbound on Broad Cove Road when it crossed the center line into the oncoming lane and hit the truck head on. The truck, a 2017 Freightliner Box style, was heading west on Broad Cove Road "and attempted to steer right but was unable to avoid the car," the department said in a news release.

Broad Cove Road was closed for five hours, until 9 p.m., while officials investigated the scene. No charges have been filed or tickets issued. The crash is under investigation by the Hingham police and State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County district attorney’s office.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Man dies in crash with delivery truck in Hingham