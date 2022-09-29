ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

Man dies in crash with delivery truck in Hingham

By Patriot Ledger staff
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bDMzZ_0iFVbatM00

HINGHAM – A man died after his car collided head on with a W.B. Mason delivery truck on Broad Cove Road in Hingham on Wednesday , Sept. 28 .

The crash occurred near 61 Broad Cove Road. Police officers found the driver of the car trapped inside, freed him and an ambulance took him to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not identify him.

The truck driver was not injured.

'We're very close': Supply-chain issues push back Hanover Showcase Cinema opening

September: Man who shot at police in Hingham Shipyard sentenced to prison

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates the car was eastbound on Broad Cove Road when it crossed the center line into the oncoming lane and hit the truck head on. The truck, a 2017 Freightliner Box style, was heading west on Broad Cove Road "and attempted to steer right but was unable to avoid the car," the department said in a news release.

Broad Cove Road was closed for five hours, until 9 p.m., while officials investigated the scene. No charges have been filed or tickets issued. The crash is under investigation by the Hingham police and State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County district attorney’s office.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Man dies in crash with delivery truck in Hingham

Comments / 1

Related
ABC6.com

Crash leaves car mangled in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Rehoboth left a car mangled Saturday night. The Rehoboth police and fire departments were at the scene of the crash on Homestead Avenue. Fire officials said that the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Rescue crews from both Seekonk and Attleboro also...
REHOBOTH, MA
MassLive.com

Fiery crash on Mass. Pike in Newton caused by wrong-way driver, police say

A fiery crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton early Saturday was allegedly caused by a wrong-way driver who is now facing charges, WCVB reported. Authorities received a call shortly after 3 a.m. of a driver traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 90. The vehicle was going west on the eastbound side of the highway when it crashed into the tractor-trailer in the left lane, Massachusetts State Police told MassLive.
NEWTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hingham, MA
Accidents
Hingham, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Hanover, MA
City
Hingham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
CBS Boston

Driver killed in crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER- A 43-year-old Brockton man died early Friday morning in a horrific car crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater. State Police said the driver, who has not been identified yet, was speeding before he went off the road and hit a tree just before the exit to Route 106 shortly after 3 a.m. The 2017 Ford Explorer caught fire with the driver trapped inside. He died at the scene.A passenger in the SUV, a 40-year-old woman from Taunton, was sent to Good Samaritan Hospital with only minor injuries.The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#W B Mason#South Shore Hospital#Hanover Showcase Cinema#Hingham Shipyard#State Police
whdh.com

Man killed while walking on I-93 in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was taken into custody after a crash that killed one and seriously injured two others on I-93 South in Dorchester. According to Massachusetts State Police, a man hit a guardrail while driving on I-93 South around 2:30 a.m. Because he couldn’t use his car, he began walking on 93 South between exits 13 and 12.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Car drives into restaurant in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston Market in Saugus was damaged after a car drove into the restaurant. Footage of the car and restaurant captured by 7NEWS showed signs of damage from the overnight crash, which is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story;...
SAUGUS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
capecod.com

Car crashes through garage in West Barnstable

WEST BARBSTABLE – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly crashing through a garage of a house in West Barnstable. Firefighters responded to a Holway Drive residence around 4 PM Friday to find the vehicle in a precarious state out the rear of the garage. The driver was out but crews had to stabilize the vehicle. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Barnstable Police are investigating his the crash occurred.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Wareham Police looking for missing woman with dementia

WAREHAM – Wareham Police is investigating a report of a missing female that has dementia. Stacia was last seen leaving Walmart today around 2:05 pm. She was observed walking towards Starbucks. If you see Stacia please call Wareham Police via 911 or 508-295-1212. Cape Wide News was created in...
WAREHAM, MA
whdh.com

Suspect in custody in connection with South Boston stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody after a Saturday morning stabbing in South Boston. One person was stabbed at 320 Old Colony Ave. at around 8:30 a.m. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

20-year-old man seriously injured in Dudley, Massachusetts, crash

DUDLEY, Mass. — A 20-year-old man was seriously injured early Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Dudley, Massachusetts. Police said a car crashed into a utility pole on Mason Road just after 4 a.m. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to UMass Hospital in Worcester. The cause...
DUDLEY, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy