Riverside Police seek help in finding a man with multiple sexual assault warrants

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
RIVERSIDE — Riverside Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a man with multiple active warrants, according to a release from the Riverside Police Department.

Colin Hansford, 44, has active warrants for the following offenses:

  • Rape (victim under 13)
  • Rape (substantially impaired victim)
  • 2 Counts of Creating Child Pornography
  • Multiple Counts of Gross Sexual Imposition and other child pornography-related offenses.

His current address and whereabouts are unknown, police believe he is staying somewhere in Riverside.

Tips regarding this individual can be called in to 937-681-2301 or emailed to tabney@riversideoh.gov.

©2022 Cox Media Group

