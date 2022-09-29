Riverside Police seek help in finding a man with multiple sexual assault warrants

RIVERSIDE — Riverside Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a man with multiple active warrants, according to a release from the Riverside Police Department.

Colin Hansford, 44, has active warrants for the following offenses:

Rape (victim under 13)

Rape (substantially impaired victim)

2 Counts of Creating Child Pornography

Multiple Counts of Gross Sexual Imposition and other child pornography-related offenses.

His current address and whereabouts are unknown, police believe he is staying somewhere in Riverside.

Tips regarding this individual can be called in to 937-681-2301 or emailed to tabney@riversideoh.gov.

