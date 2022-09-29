Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
How to Watch Elon Musk Reveal His Robot at Tesla AI Day
It’s been a little over a year since Elon Musk trotted a person in a spandex suit out on stage and paraded them around like a prototype robot, before saying “the Tesla bot will be real.” Now, he’s teasing that we’ll actually get to see one of his many, many promises escape the vapor at tonight’s Tesla AI Day. Or, at least, he says we’ll see enough of the robot for him to recruit talent that can actually translate his big brain goals into physical reality.
Gizmodo
The Most Useful (and Useless) Consumer Robots of the Last Four Decades
The history of consumer electronics is dotted with failures, like the vastly superior Betamax tape format, or 3D TVs, but one device that’s been especially difficult to convince consumers to buy has been robots. The technology at our disposal still hasn’t caught up to what everyone expects a bot to be able to do for them, even with Elon Musk’s and Amazon’s promises.
