Lena Dunham is known for three things: her film and television creative output, particularly the breakout HBO series Girls; her wealthy white feminist gaffes overflowing with ignorant self-important nonsense; and her stream of apologies for said gaffes that set the scene for when she inevitably shows she’s learned absolutely nothing—as she did Sunday.“When I go, I want my casket to be driven through the NYC pride parade with a plaque that reads ‘she wasn’t for everyone, but she *was* for us,’” Dunham tweeted, unironically. “Who can arrange?”Nary a month after lamenting in The Guardian that “these things” will “be attached...

