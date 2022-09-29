Read full article on original website
Sacheen Littlefeather death: Actor who rejected Oscar on Marlon Brando’s behalf dies, aged 75
Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American actor who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar, has died, aged 75.The news was announced by the Academy of Motion Pictures, who wrote on Twitter: “Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American civil rights activist who famously declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Best Actor Academy Award, dies at 75,” The actor and activist first announced she had been diagnosed with metastasized breast cancer in a 2021 Facebook post. In September, at a ceremony titled “An Evening with Sacheen Littlefeather”, she told the crowd: “I’m crossing over soon to the spirit world/ And you know, I’m not afraid to die. Because...
Lena Dunham Is Back on Her Bullshit
Lena Dunham is known for three things: her film and television creative output, particularly the breakout HBO series Girls; her wealthy white feminist gaffes overflowing with ignorant self-important nonsense; and her stream of apologies for said gaffes that set the scene for when she inevitably shows she’s learned absolutely nothing—as she did Sunday.“When I go, I want my casket to be driven through the NYC pride parade with a plaque that reads ‘she wasn’t for everyone, but she *was* for us,’” Dunham tweeted, unironically. “Who can arrange?”Nary a month after lamenting in The Guardian that “these things” will “be attached...
