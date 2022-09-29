Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that a third arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred in early September. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a report of someone being shot in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject later identified as 15-year-old Jairen Cole had been shot in the lower torso area multiple times inside a residence. Cole was transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med ultimately succumbing to his injuries.

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO