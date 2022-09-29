Read full article on original website
Triple-Digit Temperatures Still Expected in Some Parts of Riverside County
Heat will continue to bake Riverside County this week with some areas close to triple-digit temperatures and others in the mid-90s, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday will be the coolest day in the county with temperatures ranging from 80 degrees in Temecula to 97 degrees in Coachella. Downtown Riverside will enjoy 85-degree weather before hitting the 90s on Monday and throughout the week, forecasters said.
Pacific Surfliner Service Suspended Due to Emergency Track Repairs
Authorities Friday announced Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service south of Irvine will be suspended due to emergency track repairs. The LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency — which manages the rail service — suspended Pacific Surfliner service after consultations with geologists, geotechnical engineers and surveyors “revealed that there may be a safety concern along a portion of track in the San Clemente area,” according to an agency statement.
Blaze Erupts on Hillside in Badlands, East of Moreno Valley
A brush fire that erupted Saturday on a hillside near the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway between Moreno Valley and Beaumont blackened roughly six acres before crews began establishing tentative containment lines with assistance from Cal Fire aircraft. The non-injury blaze was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 12:40 p.m....
Car Crash Leaves One Dead, Five Injured in Moreno Valley
One person died and five others were injured in a car crash in Moreno Valley Sunday. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person was confirmed dead and five others were taken...
Pomona Police Cite 27 Drivers, Tow 14 Vehicles at DUI Checkpoint
Twenty-seven drivers were issued citations Saturday for operating an unlicensed motor vehicle or driving with a suspended or revoked license during a DUI traffic operation in Pomona. The checkpoint was held between 9 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday at Reservoir and Olive streets, said the Pomona Police Department’s Traffic...
Man, Woman Killed Climbing Mountainside near Idyllwild Identified
A pair of climbers who died trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild have been identified as Huntington Beach residents, one of them a former Dallas Cowboys football player. Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, died about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of...
Driver Crashes into Hillside While Allegedly Drunk at Wheel of Pickup
A suspected drunk driver was seriously injured Saturday when his pickup veered off a Menifee road and crashed into a hillside. The wreck happened at about 1:15 a.m. on Bradley Road, near Desert Hills Road, according to the Menifee Police Department. Sgt. Matthew Bloch said the suspect, whose identity was...
Man Struck by Two Hit-and-Run Vehicles Dies at Hospital
A man who was struck by two vehicles that fled the scene in Coachella died at a hospital, authorities said Saturday. Deputies responded at 10:24 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Cesar Chavez and Cairo streets, where they found a man about 50 years old lying unresponsive in the roadway, said Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Steven Rivera.
Man Suspected in Series of Burglaries Throughout San Jacinto
A 19-year-old man suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars in valuables in a series of burglaries over the summer targeting San Jacinto homes was being held on $35,000 bail Saturday. Jaden Jose Callandrent of San Jacinto was arrested Friday and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion...
Woman to Stand Trial for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Ex-Boyfriend
A 25-year-old Moreno Valley woman accused of fatally stabbing her ex-boyfriend during an argument in his car was ordered Friday to stand trial on a murder charge. Brittany Yvonne Juarez is accused of killing 25-year-old Robert Emilio Minjares of Moreno Valley last year. Following a preliminary hearing at the Riverside...
Motorist Fatally Injured in Rollover Crash at Menifee Intersection
A motorist was killed in a rollover crash at a Menifee intersection, authorities said Saturday. The fatality occurred at about 7 p.m. Friday at Keller and Zeiders roads, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said the sedan overturned at least once, but no other details were immediately...
Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Giving Girl Fatal Dose of Fentanyl
A young man accused of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 16-year-old French Valley girl must stand trial for second-degree murder, a judge ruled Friday. Raymond Gene Tyrrell, 19, of French Valley, was arrested last year following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of the teenager, identified in court documents only as “J.G.”
30-Year-Old Inmate Accused in Fatal Altercation in Murrieta Jail
An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in an apparent altercation with another inmate, sheriff’s officials said Friday. Deputies responded to an unresponsive inmate at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll said deputies and...
Coachella Man Arrested in Connection with Pursuit in Allegedly Stolen Vehicle
A Coachella man was arrested Friday for allegedly leading deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Eduardo Antonio Felix, 38, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft with prior convictions, possession of stolen property, felony evading, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest, according to Sgt. Matthew Allert from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Man Suspected of Severely Assaulting His Elderly Mom
A 51-year-old man suspected of assaulting his mother and inflicting life-threatening injuries during an attack at her San Jacinto home was at large Friday, with investigators asking the public for help locating him. Pasqual Carlos allegedly perpetrated the assault shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North...
