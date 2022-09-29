Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Stretch of 101 Freeway in Encino to Reopen Sunday
A stretch of the Ventura (101) Freeway has reopened ahead of schedule following an overnight closure in both directions to accommodate the demolition of a pedestrian bridge in Encino, Caltrans announced. The demolition was completed earlier than planned and the freeway reopened at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Caltrans officials....
mynewsla.com
Triple-Digit Temperatures Still Expected in Some Parts of Riverside County
Heat will continue to bake Riverside County this week with some areas close to triple-digit temperatures and others in the mid-90s, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday will be the coolest day in the county with temperatures ranging from 80 degrees in Temecula to 97 degrees in Coachella. Downtown Riverside will enjoy 85-degree weather before hitting the 90s on Monday and throughout the week, forecasters said.
mynewsla.com
Pacific Surfliner Service Suspended Due to Emergency Track Repairs
Authorities Friday announced Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service south of Irvine will be suspended due to emergency track repairs. The LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency — which manages the rail service — suspended Pacific Surfliner service after consultations with geologists, geotechnical engineers and surveyors “revealed that there may be a safety concern along a portion of track in the San Clemente area,” according to an agency statement.
mynewsla.com
Blaze Erupts on Hillside in Badlands East of Moreno Valley
A brush fire erupted Saturday on a hillside near the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway in the desolate stretch between Moreno Valley and Beaumont known as the Badlands, scorching roughly two acres as firefighters attempted to reach the location. The blaze was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 12:40 p.m....
mynewsla.com
Two Prop HHH-Funded Housing Complexes Open in Los Angeles
Two Proposition HHH-funded housing complexes opened in Los Angeles this week, combining to add 132 units of permanent supportive housing. The PATH Metro Villas II campus, which opened Friday, consists of 90 units. The Chesterfield Apartments, which opened earlier this week, added 42 for formerly unhoused seniors. Both were built with funds from Proposition HHH, a $1.2 billion housing bond passed by voters in 2016.
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Crash Sparks Small Wildfire on Angeles Crest Highway
A female motorist was airlifted to a trauma center from a vehicle crash that triggered a small wildfire Saturday on Angeles Crest Highway, just north of La CaÃ±ada Flintridge. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 9:05 a.m. to the highway at Mile Marker 30.65, according to a Los...
mynewsla.com
OC COVID-19 Positivity Rates Declining, Hospitalizations Building
The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals has ticked upward to 163 with 18 of those patients being treated in intensive care units, according to the latest state data. The Orange County Health Care Agency, which provides updated coronavirus data on Thursdays, has noted that the county’s COVID-19...
mynewsla.com
LA Councilman O’Farrell Calls for Indigenous Land Acknowledgment Policy
City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell is seeking to create an official land acknowledgment policy for Los Angeles, introducing a motion Friday seeking to increase visibility with native and indigenous communities. O’Farrell, the first Native American to serve on the council, called for the first council and commission meetings of each...
mynewsla.com
Book Spotlights Effects of Violence on LA Residents
A new book that recounts the personal stories of a diverse group of Los Angeles residents whose lives have been directly affected by violence is now available, it was announced Friday. The L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture and the Office of Violence Prevention embarked on the project to...
mynewsla.com
Flames Damage Commercial Building in Long Beach
It took about 20 minutes for Long Beach firefighters to put out a second-alarm fire in a commercial building Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported at 3:38 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Anaheim Street, said Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jack Crabtree. Heavy smoke was seen billowing from...
mynewsla.com
LA City Minimum Wage Hike for Healthcare Workers to Come Before Voters
A measure that would raise the minimum wage of some healthcare workers in Los Angeles to $25 an hour will go before voters in 2024, with the City Council opting Friday to place a referendum petition on the ballot. The ordinance raising the health care minimum wage was the result...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Resolution Declares Saturday `Bad Bunny Day’ in City for Singer
City Councilman Kevin de Leon Friday introduced a resolution declaring Saturday as “Bad Bunny Day” in Los Angeles in honor of the Grammy-winning singer who is playing at SoFi Stadium this weekend. De LeÃ³n’s motion — noting Bad Bunny’s cultural impact to the Latino community across the city,...
mynewsla.com
Orange County Gas Prices Hit Record Highs
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the 29th consecutive day, increasing 6.6 cents to $6.449 — just 1.3 cents short of the record high of $6.462 set June 14. The average price has increased more than $1.20 over...
mynewsla.com
One Person Killed in Minivan Crash on 101 Freeway in Downtown LA
A person was killed in a freeway collision involving a minivan early Saturday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 3 a.m. to the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway and Spring Street where they found the crash, said the CHP. The victim was...
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Seeks to Revive Illegal Dumping Reward Program
Seeking to revive the city’s dormant Illegal Dumping Reward Program, the Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to establish a tiered reward system for information regarding illegal dumping violations. Illegal dumping of trash and hazardous items in the city’s public areas increased 450% between 2016 and 2020, according to...
mynewsla.com
1 Killed In Tustin Freeway Crash Possibly Triggered By Wrong Way Vehicle
A person was killed in a traffic crash Sunday on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin, involving at least two vehicles and possibly triggered by a wrong-way vehicle, authorities said. The crash occurred about 2:10 a.m. on the southbound freeway, in the area of the conversion road from the...
mynewsla.com
Man, Woman Killed Climbing Mountainside near Idyllwild Identified
A pair of climbers who died trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild have been identified as Huntington Beach residents, one of them a former Dallas Cowboys football player. Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, died about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of...
mynewsla.com
Possibly Armed Suspect Holed up in La Puente
A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was holed up Sunday in La Puente as Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department crisis negotiators were brought in to seek a peaceful resolution to the standoff. The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath Street,...
mynewsla.com
Relatives Sue Over Death of Worker in Fullerton Firm Explosion
Relatives of a worker killed during a 2021 explosion at a Fullerton engineering firm are suing multiple defendants over the 29-year-old Lynwood man’s death during testing of a fire-fighting system. The plaintiffs in the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit brought Wednesday include Jesus Siordia and Irene Fombona, the parents...
mynewsla.com
Person Stabbed on Downtown LA Street
A person suffered multiple stab wounds Saturday afternoon during an attack in downtown Los Angeles. The stabbing was reported at 1:16 p.m. at Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard, according to Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim was found unconscious and not breathing by arriving officers,...
