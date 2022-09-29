Read full article on original website
Man killed, woman wounded in La Puente shooting
A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in La Puente Saturday night. The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies form the Industry Sheriff’s Station responded to the area for a report of […]
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Downtown LA Stabbing Attack
Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
Two Teenagers Arrested in Downtown LA Stabbing Death
A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were in custody Sunday in the stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section did not know what charges the duo might be facing, adding that the investigation was still ongoing.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District
LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
Coroner ID's Man Fatally Shot in Drive-By Near South Gate
A man who was shot to death in a drive-by shooting in an unincorporated area near South Gate was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said today.
mynewsla.com
Possibly Armed Suspect Holed up in La Puente
A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was holed up Sunday in La Puente as Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department crisis negotiators were brought in to seek a peaceful resolution to the standoff. The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath Street,...
Woman Fatally Stabbed in Boyle Heights; Boyfriend Sought
A woman was fatally stabbed in Boyle Heights and sheriff's detectives Saturday are searching for a man they suspect killed her.
foxla.com
Suspect shot at by police in custody after 7-hour standoff in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - One man is in custody after a shooting and a nearly seven-hour police standoff in Long Beach. An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing according to officials. Police say they were called to the 5200 block of East 25th Street Sunday morning around 10 a.m....
KTLA.com
Woman fatally stabbed by boyfriend in East L.A.: LASD
A 45-year-old woman was stabbed and killed Friday night in East Los Angeles by a man believed to be her boyfriend, officials said. Now authorities are looking for the assailant. The woman, who has not been identified, was attacked just before 8 p.m. in the 100 block of South Townsend...
Unsolved Episode 307 - Laundromat Execution / Front Yard Assassin
There are more than 10,000 unsolved crimes in Southern California, most of which are homicides. This week, Steve Gregory looks into two of those cases with the hope that someone will come forward with new information that will help detectives solve them.
Man killed, woman injured in shooting at house party in La Puente
Authorities Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in La Puente.The incident unfolded at a house party in the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue just before 10 p.m. Saturday. It was there that deputies arrived to a call of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they located two victims - a man and a woman. Both were taken to the hospital. The man died there, while the woman survived and was in stable condition. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
foxla.com
Man stabbed to death in Fashion District: Two 17-year-olds arrested
LOS ANGELES - One man was stabbed to death during an attempted robbery in the Fashion District in downtown Los Angeles Saturday and two minors were taken into custody for the attack, according to authorities. The stabbing was reported at 1:16 p.m. near the intersection of Wall Street and Olympic...
signalscv.com
Family chased by gun-wielding driver
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained a gun-wielding woman at approximately 11 a.m. at the Mobil gas station on the 27700 block of McBean Parkway on Sunday. The victims, a couple and their pregnant daughter, said they were driving home from the farmers market when a white four-door...
foxla.com
LASD deputy allegedly assaulted in Lakewood, suspect escapes
LAKEWOOD, Calif. - Authorities Saturday continued the search for a man who allegedly assaulted a sheriff's deputy in Lakewood and fled to a nearby home. The deputy was not hospitalized for his injuries, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lakewood station. The assault occurred...
Authorities identify bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash
A man riding a bicycle who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the South Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. The coroner’s office identified James Ledford, 72, as the victim. Ledford died at the scene of his injuries. The crash occurred about 11 p.m. Thursday at 61st and...
2urbangirls.com
Judge dismisses CA as defendant in deadly police chase that killed Covina couple
LOS ANGELES – Having already dismissed the cities of Baldwin Park and West Covina as defendants in a lawsuit brought by relatives of a Covina couple killed during a police pursuit, a judge has now done the same with the state of California. The plaintiffs, all family members of...
Man stabbed to death following argument with couple in downtown Los Angeles, police say
A man died Saturday afternoon after he was stabbed multiple times in downtown Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The stabbing happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street near the Fashion District. Police originally responded to the area for a report of shots fired. Instead they […]
Suspect evades capture after assaulting deputy in Lakewood
Deputies Saturday continued the search for a man who allegedly assaulted a sheriff's deputy in Lakewood and fled to a nearby home, leading to a standoff. According to a watch commander with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the deputy was not hospitalized for his injuries after the alleged assault. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Rosecrans Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard, the watch commander said.The suspect allegedly fled to a nearby residence in the area of Jersey Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard. Authorities set up a perimeter and were in a standoff with the suspect, yet no one was inside the dwelling when law enforcement finally gained entry into the residence around 11:30 p.m.The sheriff's Lakewood station urged anyone with information regarding the suspect to call them at 562-623-3500.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally stabbed near South Gate
LOS ANGELES – A man was stabbed to death in an unincorporated area near South Gate and detectives Saturday are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Deputies responded at approximately 9:15 p.m. Friday to 1200 99th St. north of Century Boulevard where they found the victim, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Cousins arrested in fatal shooting of 12-year-old boy in front of Wilmington school
The LAPD says they have arrested two cousins in the murder of a 12-year-old boy last year near a Wilmington school.At a news conference Friday, the LAPD said they arrested 21-year-old Damian Ulysses Martinez and 19-year-old Gabriel Martinez in the murder of Alexander Alvarado, a 12-year-old boy who had been sitting in an SUV near Wilmington Park Elementary School. Damian Martinez is being held on $4 million bail, while Gabriel Martinez's bail has been set at $2 million.Eddy Wang, special agent-in-charge of the Department of Homeland Security, described the two suspects as "dangerous gang members who have terrorized the Wilmington...
