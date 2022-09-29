ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KTLA

Man killed, woman wounded in La Puente shooting

A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in La Puente Saturday night. The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies form the Industry Sheriff’s Station responded to the area for a report of […]
LA PUENTE, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Teenagers Arrested in Downtown LA Stabbing Death

A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were in custody Sunday in the stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section did not know what charges the duo might be facing, adding that the investigation was still ongoing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District

LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Possibly Armed Suspect Holed up in La Puente

A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was holed up Sunday in La Puente as Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department crisis negotiators were brought in to seek a peaceful resolution to the standoff. The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath Street,...
LA PUENTE, CA
KTLA.com

Woman fatally stabbed by boyfriend in East L.A.: LASD

A 45-year-old woman was stabbed and killed Friday night in East Los Angeles by a man believed to be her boyfriend, officials said. Now authorities are looking for the assailant. The woman, who has not been identified, was attacked just before 8 p.m. in the 100 block of South Townsend...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man killed, woman injured in shooting at house party in La Puente

Authorities Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in La Puente.The incident unfolded at a house party in the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue just before 10 p.m. Saturday. It was there that deputies arrived to a call of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they located two victims - a man and a woman. Both were taken to the hospital. The man died there, while the woman survived and was in stable condition. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 
LA PUENTE, CA
foxla.com

Man stabbed to death in Fashion District: Two 17-year-olds arrested

LOS ANGELES - One man was stabbed to death during an attempted robbery in the Fashion District in downtown Los Angeles Saturday and two minors were taken into custody for the attack, according to authorities. The stabbing was reported at 1:16 p.m. near the intersection of Wall Street and Olympic...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
signalscv.com

Family chased by gun-wielding driver

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained a gun-wielding woman at approximately 11 a.m. at the Mobil gas station on the 27700 block of McBean Parkway on Sunday. The victims, a couple and their pregnant daughter, said they were driving home from the farmers market when a white four-door...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

LASD deputy allegedly assaulted in Lakewood, suspect escapes

LAKEWOOD, Calif. - Authorities Saturday continued the search for a man who allegedly assaulted a sheriff's deputy in Lakewood and fled to a nearby home. The deputy was not hospitalized for his injuries, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lakewood station. The assault occurred...
LAKEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Suspect evades capture after assaulting deputy in Lakewood

Deputies Saturday continued the search for a man who allegedly assaulted a sheriff's deputy in Lakewood and fled to a nearby home, leading to a standoff. According to a watch commander with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the deputy was not hospitalized for his injuries after the alleged assault. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Rosecrans Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard, the watch commander said.The suspect allegedly fled to a nearby residence in the area of Jersey Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard. Authorities set up a perimeter and were in a standoff with the suspect, yet no one was inside the dwelling when law enforcement finally gained entry into the residence around 11:30 p.m.The sheriff's Lakewood station urged anyone with information regarding the suspect to call them at 562-623-3500.
LAKEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally stabbed near South Gate

LOS ANGELES – A man was stabbed to death in an unincorporated area near South Gate and detectives Saturday are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Deputies responded at approximately 9:15 p.m. Friday to 1200 99th St. north of Century Boulevard where they found the victim, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
SOUTH GATE, CA
CBS LA

Cousins arrested in fatal shooting of 12-year-old boy in front of Wilmington school

The LAPD says they have arrested two cousins in the murder of a 12-year-old boy last year near a Wilmington school.At a news conference Friday, the LAPD said they arrested 21-year-old Damian Ulysses Martinez and 19-year-old Gabriel Martinez in the murder of Alexander Alvarado, a 12-year-old boy who had been sitting in an SUV near Wilmington Park Elementary School. Damian Martinez is being held on $4 million bail, while Gabriel Martinez's bail has been set at $2 million.Eddy Wang, special agent-in-charge of the Department of Homeland Security, described the two suspects as "dangerous gang members who have terrorized the Wilmington...
LOS ANGELES, CA

