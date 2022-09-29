Owning a good set of knives seems like a luxury — but it shouldn’t be. Solid, sharp knives make cooking easier, safer and more pleasurable. And we use them every day. Let us cut right to the chase: It’s time to swap your dull set for a new one. We love the Cuisinart 15-Piece Culinary Block Set for many reasons: The handles are perfectly curved for a confident grip. The stainless steel rivets securing the blades to the handles are solid — and let’s not forget looks: With creamy white handles, these knives are chic and sophisticated and look amazing on a countertop.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO