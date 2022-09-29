ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Multi-instrumentalist quartet Invoke performing at Burlington Memorial Auditorium Friday night

By Brad Vidmar, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=399Ieq_0iFVb32k00

Multi-instrumental quartet Invoke are bringing their unique blend of bluegrass, Appalachian fiddle tunes, jazz and minimalism to the Burlington Memorial Auditorium on Friday evening.

It is the first show of the Burlington Civic Music season. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Garnering major prizes in the past, the band is known for turning its classical training into a tour de force for audiences, and has performed at New York City's Lincoln Center, the Newberry Opera House in South Carolina, and the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, California.

Invoke has performed with musicians across a variety of genres, from chamber rock to beatbox, has released two albums featuring original works composed by and for the group, and has performed for numerous world premieres.

Burlington Civic Music season subscriptions are available by calling (319) 752-0336.

Single-show tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays and the night of the show at Memorial Auditorium.

Comments / 0

Related
QuadCities.com

German Fest Comes to Downtown Davenport October 14

A new event in a newly created space is coming to Downtown Davenport. German Fest will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 E. 3rd St. The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP).
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Find treasures at Pearl City Vintage Market

The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry invites you to discover treasure galore at the Pearl City Vintage Market!. The Pearl City Vintage Market features over 45 vendors, offering handmade, vintage, repurposed and curated goods. Stick around for kids’ pumpkin-painting area, food trucks, fall-inspired bar and live music from Ariel McReynolds and Scott Stowe. This event is free and open to the public.
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Level up at teen gaming night

Hey, teens – enjoy a night of game with friends, and A WINNER IS YOU!. Whether you’re a digital player or into RPG, or your specialty is Switch, laptop, tabletop, old-school gaming or any other mode, Teen Gaming at the Davenport Public Library is teen-led and open to ages 11-19. Check out all the action-packed fun Wednesday, October 5, 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Fairmount Street Branch, located at 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport. Attendees are expected to share playing time and help other players when requested. And best of all – no quarters are needed as you 1-up!
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

ER department at Genesis West to close Dec. 6

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday Sept. 30, Genesis Health System officially announced plans to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. The plan entails closing the Genesis West Campus emergency department located at 1401 W. Central Park Avenue, effective Dec. 6. The rest of the West campus will remain open.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Burlington, IA
Entertainment
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Burlington, IA
State
South Carolina State
WQAD

'The haunt's always evolving' | QC haunts dead and alive reflect on industry challenges and future

MOLINE, Ill. — As the calendar turns to October in the Quad Cities, haunted house enthusiasts and workers are gearing up to prepare their haunts for the Halloween season. The QC metro area becomes the home of a variety of haunted houses and attractions every October. With the COVID-19 pandemic in its waning stages, many guests are returning to the industry for potentially the first time in a few years.
DAVENPORT, IA
1470 WMBD

Scenic Drives return this and next weekend

CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Highlights: North Scott gets win at home over Burlington

A big game from Kyler Gerardy and Dylan Marti as North Scott tops Burlington, 47-6, at home. See the highlights from Burlington vs. North Scott in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
BURLINGTON, IA
977wmoi.com

1330 WRAM Tribute to Long-Time Monmouth College Football, Wrestling and Golf Coach Bill Reichow

Prairie Communications’ Vanessa Wetterling hosts a well-deserved tribute to long-time Monmouth College football, wrestling and golf coach Bill Reichow. Guests include daughter Jackie Reichow-Flater, Monmouth College historian Jeff Rankin, local newspaper writer and Monmouth College Associate Director and Writer Barry McNamara and Monmouth Mayor and former Monmouth College football player Rod Davies. Former Monmouth College players Mike Castillo, Greg Durbek, Bill Dusek, Billy Honeycutt, Grant Minor, Dennis Plummer, Jay Ragar, Bob Trombetta and Paul Wosack shared heart-warming, and sometimes hilarious, stories about Coach Reichow.
MONMOUTH, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Multi Instrumentalist#Jazz#Performing#Sonoma State University#The Green Music Center
KWQC

New security procedures at Moline High School football games and major events

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - If you are headed to a football game or any other major event in the Moline-Coal Valley School District, you can expect to have your bag checked before entry. In a Facebook post, the Moline Police Department is reminding students and parents of the change. Police say it’s an effort to ensure the safety and security of those attending the events and is no different than routine searches at other local and national events.
MOLINE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
KWQC

People’s Forum held for Scott County Board of Supervisors candidates

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport NAACP and LULAC, along with St. Ambrose Latinos Unidos held a people’s forum Saturday at the Rogalski Center on the St.Ambrose Campus. The event gave several candidates for the Scott county board of supervisors a platform to answer questions from the community, covering a range of issues, such as county IDs, board transparency, and the new potential juvenile detention center.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington School Board to Pursue a Solution to Possible Baseball Field Problem

At the most recent Washington Community School Board meeting, the board unanimously approved taking action to avoid not having use of the school baseball field for the next two years due to issues with the impending construction. With construction at the high school set to begin at the end of the school year, concerns have been raised about the construction possibly rendering the field unusable for the next two years.
WASHINGTON, IA
Government Technology

Hacking Attack Narrowly Misses Davenport, Iowa, School District

(TNS) — Davenport Community School District said Thursday that a hacker gained access to the district's system earlier this month. The district said there was no evidence that any personal information was compromised, and there was no ransom. It believes it thwarted a cyber attack. The district originally told...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Moline accident sends two to hospital

An accident Friday afternoon in a Moline residential neighborhood left one car on its side and two people transported to the hospital. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 15th Street, Moline. Emergency crews on the scene told Local 4 News that at least two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
MOLINE, IL
Pen City Current

Supervisors to consider property purchase in Keokuk

LEE COUNTY - A move to purchase a new building for the Lee County Ambulance service in Keokuk will be in front of Lee County Supervisors Monday morning. At Monday's regular meeting of supervisors in Fort Madison, supervisors could be voting on spending up to $300,000 to buy and renovate a building on Main Street on the north side of Keokuk across from Arby's.
LEE COUNTY, IA
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy