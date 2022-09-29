Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
CAUGHT: Fugitive arrested in Edgecombe County after 8 years on the run
FOUNTAIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A fugitive was arrested in Edgecombe County on Friday after nearly eight years on the run, according to the Sheriff’s Office. According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, Brandon Lee Garris was wanted for breaking and entering, trespassing, violation of court order and probation violation.
WITN
K-9 alert leads to drug arrest; man held on $2 million bond
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county say a man was arrested for drug trafficking due to an alert from one of their K-9s. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Scotty Hastings, of Havelock, has been charged with two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine, and felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale of methamphetamine.
wcti12.com
Man sentenced to just under 10 years in prison for trafficking heroin, fentanyl
NEW BERN, Craven County — A New Bern man was sentenced to just under 10 years in prison and five years supervised release on charges of trafficking heroin and fentanyl. Court documents showed it occurred in Dec. of 2018 and Jan. of 2019. Quentin Tavaris Bryant, pled guilty to...
K-9 assists in drug arrest in Craven County during traffic stop
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on drug-related charges after a traffic stop. On Wednesday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Bureau conducted a traffic stop on N.C. 55 Highway for a vehicle violation for a reported fake license plate. K-9 Karma alerted for the presence of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcti12.com
Man wanted for attempted murder after shooting woman in domestic dispute
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A man is wanted by the Kinston Police Department on an attempted murder charge after police say he shot a woman in the 1500 block of West Road. They said it happened Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 around 8:30 p.m. and said it was a domestic disturbance.
Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office gets $1.3M grant for SHARP, WEAR programs
GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that its Sheriff’s Heroin Addiction Recovery Program (SHARP) and Women’s Empowerment and Recovery Program (WEAR) have been awarded a $1.3 million federal grant. The news was released by the US Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance. SHARP and WEAR are evidence-based substance use disorder […]
WITN
Martin County man’s death related to Hurricane Ian
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One of the four people that died from the storms of Hurricane Ian has been identified. A North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper said Jayron Purvis, 22, of Hassell, was driving on Robert Evertt Road towards Perkins Road in Robersonville. Purvis struck a guard rail...
WITN
No charges for Washington County deputy fired in excessive force case
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina district attorney says no criminal charges will be brought against a deputy sheriff who was fired after allegations of him using excessive force were made. Washington County Deputy Aaron Edwards was let go a week after he arrested Gary Thomas for marijuana...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Wallace police investigating several car break-ins
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) -Wallace police officers are investigating a series of car break-ins. The person, who was caught on camera stole several pocketbooks and purses and then used credit and bank cards at multiple locations. Wallace police say the person got away with nearly $6,000 in cash and merchandise. He...
WITN
Goldsboro theft case leads to both suspect and victim in hospital
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say both the suspect and victim in a theft case wound up in the hospital Wednesday. The Goldsboro Police Department says Rakeem Pipkin and Kayla Price, both 26 years old and from Goldsboro, were brought to Wayne UNC Health Care on Wednesday after a reported burglary in the 900 block of Hugh Street.
Store clerk dies after customer finds him hurt, sparking search for clues, NC cops say
An investigation is underway.
newbernnow.com
New Bern Police Report Missing/Runaway Juvenile
On Sept. 28, 2022, at 2:47 p.m., Isabelle Eggington, 17 years old, was reported missing from her residence on Neuchatel Court. Isabelle was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at approximately 10:00 p.m. and is described as a white female, 5’4″, 126 lbs., blue eyes, and blonde hair. She has a birth mark on her left arm and a nose piercing. She may be in the company of other friends, attempting to return to her home state of Utah.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Bern police say unidentified pedestrian hurt in crash
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police say a person was injured in a crash that happened Wednesday night. Currently, they are trying to find out who the person is that was injured. Officials said the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Neuse Boulevard and Helen Avenue. The pedestrian was […]
wcti12.com
ENC Woman arrested for embezzlement
Pitt County, North Carolina — On September 27th, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office arrested an employee of the Travel Store on Clark's Neck Rd. in Pitt County. On July 2nd, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of larceny by an employee of the store. Detectives discovered...
Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, […]
wcti12.com
Man shot, killed in Mt. Olive, law enforcement searching for suspect
DUPLIN COUNTY — Officials with the Duplin County Sheriff's Office said a man was found shot near Reyes Verdin Lane in Mt. Olive. It happened Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at 3:08 p.m. Law enforcement said they found 33-year-old Vincent Edward Woodley Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS tried to...
newbernnow.com
Do You Have Information — Motor Vehicle Crash Involving an Unidentified Pedestrian
On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 8:29 p.m., a pedestrian was struck by a 2003 Dodge Dakota near the intersection of Neuse Boulevard and Helen Avenue. The pedestrian was airlifted to ECU Health in Greenville, NC, where he is being treated for his injuries. At this time, the identity of the pedestrian is unknown, however he is described as a black male in his mid-twenties. The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash is Donovan Dawson of Craven County, who was traveling westbound in the right lane of Neuse Boulevard. The New Bern Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit is currently investigating the circumstances of the collision and attempting to identify the pedestrian. If you have any information regarding the collision, please call Officer T. Johnson at 252-672-4297.
WITN
Deputies release more details in Monday’s Duplin County murder
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have released more information on Monday’s deadly shooting in Duplin County. Vincent Woodley, Jr. was shot multiple times, according to the sheriff’s office. The 33-year-old man died at the scene despite attempts by deputies to resuscitate him. The shooting happened around 3:10...
Goldsboro police investigating after four shot
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police said four people were shot Tuesday night. Police responded just after 11 p.m. to the 1200 block of Olivia Lane in reference to a report of a shooting. Police discovered four people had been shot. Three were found at the scene while a fourth person was taken to the […]
WITN
Greenville man charged with insurance fraud
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud, a felony. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of 39-year-old Toronto Ruffin Thursday. Causey says special agents with the department’s criminal investigations division accuse Ruffin of filing duplicate claims for damage to...
Comments / 0