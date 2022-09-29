Read full article on original website
Related
15 Large ‘Illegal Marijuana Plants’ Found In New York State Forest
Fifteen large weed plants were burned after it was discovered in a state forest. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. "Over the last decade, as well as during the COVID-19 pandemic, DEC saw an increase in...
Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever
The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
13 WHAM
Will Rochester experience any of Ian this weekend?
As post-tropical cyclone Ian moved north Friday, clouds slowly filtered in across New York's Southern Tier and eventually into the Rochester area. So the question for the weekend, weather-wise, is will there be any sensible effect from Ian on the area?. Fortunately, the biggest impact that Ian will have on...
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest in New York, officials say
CORTLAND, N.Y. — A food truck exploded early Sunday at a New York festival, closing roads around the annual event, authorities said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest opened for the day, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. In a news release, festival officials said there were no injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester company among 15 finalists for 43North competition
Among the 15 finalists in this year's competition is Agape Wellness in Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s 14605 zip code is the poorest in the city, and second poorest in the entire state
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s 14605 zip code is the poorest in the city, and second poorest in the entire state. It includes the North Clinton Avenue corridor, where a 3 year-old was shot in the head this week. Mayor Malik Evans says violence in that zip code has...
WHEC TV-10
3rd annual Black Business Roc Gala honors and celebrates local black-owned businesses
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 3rd Annual Black Business Roc Gala took place on Saturday at the downtown Holiday Inn. The event honors and celebrates local black-owned businesses for their contributions and service to the communities in which they serve. This was also an opportunity for the black businesses to...
whcuradio.com
Ithacans impressed by new park, trails
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new place to jog and walk your dog in Ithaca. Saunders Park opened on September 6. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went there to see what people think of the trails. Matt on the Street is a weekly segment that airs Fridays on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hundreds of Rochester area line workers in Florida assisting after Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of line and tree workers from New York are currently assisting power restoration efforts in Florida following Hurricane Ian. O’Connell Electric Company says about 160 of those workers are from the Rochester area. They are currently stationed in Daytona and will be dispersed to anywhere from Jacksonville to Port Saint Lucie.
Visiting City Hall just got harder — and you can thank this 'patriot'
Daniel Warmus was sentenced this week to 45 days in prison for breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Rochester City Hall, the Romanesque building of brown sandstone at State and Church streets, had an open-door policy for about 140 years before an auto mechanic walked inside in August with a video camera claiming to be a “First Amendment auditor.” Since then, an extraordinary new...
13 WHAM
Rochester named 6th-best U.S. metro area for golf
A new study from Golf Workout Program names Rochester as the sixth-best large metropolitan area in the U.S. for golf. The highest-ranking city in the Eastern U.S., Rochester trailed only Tucson, Phoenix, Riverside-San Bernardino, Tulsa and Los Angeles on the list. Despite a below-average ranking for weather, Rochester earned high...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hilton Apple Festival returns for the 40th year this weekend
HILTON, N.Y. — In a state with the big apple, apple growing is a part of New York's identity. Yet in Monroe County, fewer farmers are choosing to grow and sell them. Members of the New York Apple Association say lands, where apples used to grow, are getting turned over to developers as long-time farming families get out of the business. Other growers choose to plant more profitable crops. Many groves in the region are no longer harvested by local farm owners. They lease the land to larger companies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hilton Apple Fest kicks off this weekend for its 40th year
The Apple Fest will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
localsyr.com
2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man
WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
NewsChannel 36
Friends of the Southeast Steuben County Library to hold annual Book Sale
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Final preparations are underway for the Friends of the Southeast Steuben County Library 2022 Fall Book Sale. The sale will be held at the East Corning Fire Hall at 11873 East Corning Road from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 8. It features an inventory of books that is replenished several times each day, with all proceeds benefiting programming for the library.
westsidenewsny.com
Harriet Tubman sculpture on display in Rochester through October
The Harriet Tubman “Journey to Freedom” sculpture by the Wesley Wofford Sculpture Studio has been temporarily installed at Washington Square Park in Rochester, across from GEVA Theatre, as part of the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration. The sculpture features Harriet Tubman in mid stride, hustling towards freedom with a youngster in tow and portrays the courage, physical determination, and contributions of Black women throughout history.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester woman carries son's memory into walk for suicide prevention
GREECE, N.Y. — September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. It’s a month that shines a spotlight on a topic that’s often not talked about. One Rochester area woman is doing her part to honor those lost to suicide. It’s a topic that hits home. A...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Walk to End Alzheimer's in Canandaigua inspires hope for future
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Although the Finger Lakes Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a great way to get your steps in, for community members like Matthew Mann, who lost his father to the disease in 2018, the walk also serves as a way to honor loved ones and hope for the future.
Mayor Evans announces local agencies to engage 3,000 residents in workforce development
The legislation to approve the awards is scheduled to go to the Rochester City Council in November.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CDC: Some Upstate Counties Have 'High' COVID Levels
Nine counties above New York City have high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control, including Onondaga county. This is the first time since May this many counties have seen this classification. The classification is based on, in the last seven days, the number of new cases in the county per 100,000, new hospital admissions of people with COVID and the percentage of staffed in-patient hospital beds.
Comments / 0