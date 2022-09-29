Flock of highly-rated recruits coming to Eugene for Oregon vs. Stanford game

While the matchup on the field may be a little bit lopsided this weekend between the Oregon Ducks and Stanford Cardinal, the atmosphere inside Autzen Stadium is expected to be electric.

With the kick-off for this rivalry not taking place until 8 p.m., the Pac-12 After Dark vibe will be alive and well, and Autzen is going to be rocking.

To take advantage of this atmosphere, Dan Lanning and the Ducks will be hosting a number of big-time recruits on both official and unofficial visits for the weekend to show them what Oregon is all about. In a storied rivalry for the Ducks, recruits will get a good feeling for how passionate both the team and the Oregon fanbase can be.

So who will be in Eugene on visits? Here’s an updated list of who we have confirmed thus far:

4-star OT Spencer Fano (Uncommitted)

6-foot-5, 270 pounds

No. 53 overall player in 2023 class

No. 7 OT in 2023 class

Placed Oregon in Final 4

Official Visit

4-star OL Iapani Laloulu (Uncommitted)

6-foot-2, 355 pounds

No. 310 overall player in 2023 class

No. 13 IOL in 2023 class

Brother of Oregon OL Faaope Laloulu

https://twitter.com/poncho2flyy/status/1575383338763710465

4-star DL Johnny Bowens (Uncommitted)

6-foot-2, 265 pounds

No. 227 overall player in 2023 class

No. 34 DL in 2023 class

De-Committed from Texas A&M on June 28, 2022

https://twitter.com/D1Bowens/status/1575524309942292480

4-star OL Brandon Baker (2024)

6-foot-5, 285 pounds

No. 64 overall player in 2024 class

No. 2 OT in 2024 class

https://twitter.com/BrandonBaker73/status/1575524655170932739

4-star WR Ashton Cozart (Oregon commit)

6-foot-3, 193 pounds

No. 152 overall player in 2023 class

No. 17 WR in 2023 class

Flipped commitment from Oklahoma to Oregon on May 22, 2022

https://twitter.com/Ashton_Cozart25/status/1574095727369732096

4-star S Tyler Turner (Oregon commit)

6-foot-0, 180 pounds

No. 362 overall player in 2023 class

No. 35 S in 2023 class

Committed to Oregon on June 22, 2022

4-star EDGE Blake Purchase (Oregon commit)

6-foot-2, 240 pounds

No. 122 overall player in 2023 class

No. 14 EDGE in 2023 class

Committed to Oregon on September 6, 2022

4-star DL Teitum Tuioti (Oregon commit)

6-foot-3, 220 pounds

No. 33 EDGE in 2023 class

No. 1 player in Oregon in 2023

Son of Ducks DL coach Tony Tuioti

Committed to Oregon on July 2, 2022

3-star EDGE Jaeden Moore (Oregon commit)

6-foot-4, 230 pounds

No. 645 overall player in 2023 class

No. 40 EDGE in 2023 class

Committed to Oregon on August 17, 2022

https://twitter.com/JaedenJMoore/status/1575285070608203776

