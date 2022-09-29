Flock of highly-rated recruits coming to Eugene for Oregon vs. Stanford game
While the matchup on the field may be a little bit lopsided this weekend between the Oregon Ducks and Stanford Cardinal, the atmosphere inside Autzen Stadium is expected to be electric.
With the kick-off for this rivalry not taking place until 8 p.m., the Pac-12 After Dark vibe will be alive and well, and Autzen is going to be rocking.
To take advantage of this atmosphere, Dan Lanning and the Ducks will be hosting a number of big-time recruits on both official and unofficial visits for the weekend to show them what Oregon is all about. In a storied rivalry for the Ducks, recruits will get a good feeling for how passionate both the team and the Oregon fanbase can be.
So who will be in Eugene on visits? Here’s an updated list of who we have confirmed thus far:
4-star OT Spencer Fano (Uncommitted)
- 6-foot-5, 270 pounds
- No. 53 overall player in 2023 class
- No. 7 OT in 2023 class
- Placed Oregon in Final 4
- Official Visit
4-star OL Iapani Laloulu (Uncommitted)
- 6-foot-2, 355 pounds
- No. 310 overall player in 2023 class
- No. 13 IOL in 2023 class
- Brother of Oregon OL Faaope Laloulu
4-star DL Johnny Bowens (Uncommitted)
- 6-foot-2, 265 pounds
- No. 227 overall player in 2023 class
- No. 34 DL in 2023 class
- De-Committed from Texas A&M on June 28, 2022
4-star OL Brandon Baker (2024)
- 6-foot-5, 285 pounds
- No. 64 overall player in 2024 class
- No. 2 OT in 2024 class
4-star WR Ashton Cozart (Oregon commit)
- 6-foot-3, 193 pounds
- No. 152 overall player in 2023 class
- No. 17 WR in 2023 class
- Flipped commitment from Oklahoma to Oregon on May 22, 2022
4-star S Tyler Turner (Oregon commit)
- 6-foot-0, 180 pounds
- No. 362 overall player in 2023 class
- No. 35 S in 2023 class
- Committed to Oregon on June 22, 2022
4-star EDGE Blake Purchase (Oregon commit)
- 6-foot-2, 240 pounds
- No. 122 overall player in 2023 class
- No. 14 EDGE in 2023 class
- Committed to Oregon on September 6, 2022
4-star DL Teitum Tuioti (Oregon commit)
- 6-foot-3, 220 pounds
- No. 33 EDGE in 2023 class
- No. 1 player in Oregon in 2023
- Son of Ducks DL coach Tony Tuioti
- Committed to Oregon on July 2, 2022
3-star EDGE Jaeden Moore (Oregon commit)
- 6-foot-4, 230 pounds
- No. 645 overall player in 2023 class
- No. 40 EDGE in 2023 class
- Committed to Oregon on August 17, 2022
