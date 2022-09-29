Read full article on original website
Related
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See
When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
A newly-discovered planet that is half-water, half-rock is straight out of science fiction
Since the 1990s, scientists have cataloged thousands of planets outside our solar system, called exoplanets. Some of these are massive and gaseous, while others are tiny and rocky like our home world. But a recent analysis suggests that some of these exoplanets might be more dense and have more water than previously thought, which has big implications for alien life.
CNET
NASA DART Companion Delivers First Eerie Images of Asteroid Crash Site
On Monday, the world patiently watched as a little NASA spacecraft met its explosive fate. This box, slightly bigger than an oven and winged with solar panels, had been fated to die since it left Earth in November of last year. It was named DART, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test.
CNET
The Moment NASA's DART Probe Hit an Asteroid Captured in Epic Telescope View
When NASA deliberately crashed its DART spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday, the daring but doomed probe was sending back some pretty incredible images -- but on impact, the screen faded to black. We couldn't see just how big of a dent DART made. Fortunately, many telescopes around the world...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASA Officials Stumped by Mystery Object Stuck to Mars Helicopter
The Ingenuity Mars helicopter has something stuck on its foot, and NASA scientists and amateur sleuths alike are trying to figure out what it is. Seems like Ingenuity has taken off for its 33rd flight with toilet paper on its shoe. How embarrassing. Jokes aside, there is something stuck on...
iheart.com
Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars
An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
Earth to Be Dealt Double Blow As Giant Hole Forms in Sun's Atmosphere
A coronal mass ejection looks set to graze the planet, adding to a geomagnetic storm forecast for October 1.
NASA spacecraft captures image of ocean world orbiting Jupiter during flyby
A NASA spacecraft flew by Europa, one of Jupiter's moons, on Thursday to collect information about one of the most intriguing ocean worlds in our solar system. The Juno mission's first image of Europa's icy surface has already been shared.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
NASA Hubble Spots Protective Shield Defending 2 Small Galaxies
Just a space train stop from the Milky Way, two little galaxies have a fortified barricade protecting them from falling to pieces, astronomers said Wednesday in the journal Nature. These starry realms are staunchly locked in orbit around each other, yet during their journey across the universe, they seem to...
9-Year-Old Girl Lands Absolutely Massive Bluefin Tuna Worth a Fortune
A nine-year-old girl caught a massive bluefin tuna weighing more than five times her own weight and worth $80,000. Izzy Crotty battled a 400-pound fish that was so powerful she had to secure her rod to the boat in order not to be dragged in. The young girl was joined by her father, John, for the 30-minute battle with the massive fish. This took place 20 miles off the coast of Plymouth, Devon, The Daily Mail reports.
KIDS・
PHOTO: Astronaut Captures Haunting ‘Space Angel’ While Orbiting Earth
Space is a pretty terrifying concept to many people. Astronauts go and take photos, and when they’re presented to the public, they have always captured something completely stunning and unknown. An astronaut recently shared a photo of a “space angel” she took while in space, and the result is breathtakingly unfamiliar.
Earth is under threat, yet you would scarcely know it
What is salient is not important. What is important is not salient. Most of the time, most of the media obsess over issues of mind-numbing triviality. Much of the world’s political journalism is little more than court gossip: who’s in, who’s out, who said what to whom. At the same time, issues of immense, even existential importance are largely or entirely ignored.
msn.com
Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?
Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
americanmilitarynews.com
Pic: 3 Chinese, 4 Russian warships together off Alaskan coast
A U.S. Coast Guard crew conducting a routine patrol in the Bering Sea spotted three Chinese and four Russian naval vessels operating off the coast of Alaska on Sept. 19, officials said, adding that the Chinese and Russian vessels were all sailing in a single formation. According to a press...
msn.com
Scientists find evidence of liquid WATER on Mars in major breakthrough
Scientists have discovered new evidence that suggests there could be liquid water on Mars - a breakthrough in our longtime efforts to determine if the Red Planet once hosted life. The University of Cambridge-led study provides the first independent evidence that uses data other than radar that there's liquid water...
Scientists May Have Just Discovered a Lake on Mars
Findings from a new study could have implications for extraterrestrial life
SEE IT: Stunning photos show aftermath of NASA spacecraft's collision with asteroid
Italy's space agency released the first images of the aftermath of NASA's historic mission to ram an asteroid with a spacecraft.
WATCH: Orca, Humpback Whales Have ‘Dramatic’ Brawl in Washington in Rare Event Lasting Hours
Whale watchers near the US-Canadian border in Washington witnessed a rare event on Thursday when a pod of orcas got into a brawl with two humpback whales. Members of the Eagle Wing Tours crew spotted the event as it happened in the Juan de Fuca Strait. The strait is about 25 miles west of Victoria, British Columbia, and Port Angeles, Washington. They stated that the whales were “being unusually active at the surface” of the water.
Universe Today
The First Telescope Images of DART's Impact are Starting to Arrive
On September 26th, at 23:14 UTC (07:14 PM EST; 04:14 PM PST), NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirect Test (DART) spacecraft successfully struck the 160-meter (525 ft) moonlet Dimorphos that orbits the larger Didymos asteroid. The event was live-streamed all around the world and showed footage from DART’s Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation (DRACO) as it rapidly approached Dimorphos. In the last few seconds, DART was close enough that individual boulders could be seen on the moonlet’s surface.
LOOK: NASA Unveils Striking New Pics of Recent Asteroid Strike
Earlier this week, NASA launched an unprecedented mission to test a response system that could be used in the event of an asteroid crossing paths with Earth. Now, they’ve released some stunning images from both the Hubble and Webb telescopes that captured the moment of impact. The Dart mission...
Outsider.com
566K+
Followers
62K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0