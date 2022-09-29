ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
NASA Hubble Spots Protective Shield Defending 2 Small Galaxies

Just a space train stop from the Milky Way, two little galaxies have a fortified barricade protecting them from falling to pieces, astronomers said Wednesday in the journal Nature. These starry realms are staunchly locked in orbit around each other, yet during their journey across the universe, they seem to...
9-Year-Old Girl Lands Absolutely Massive Bluefin Tuna Worth a Fortune

A nine-year-old girl caught a massive bluefin tuna weighing more than five times her own weight and worth $80,000. Izzy Crotty battled a 400-pound fish that was so powerful she had to secure her rod to the boat in order not to be dragged in. The young girl was joined by her father, John, for the 30-minute battle with the massive fish. This took place 20 miles off the coast of Plymouth, Devon, The Daily Mail reports.
Earth is under threat, yet you would scarcely know it

What is salient is not important. What is important is not salient. Most of the time, most of the media obsess over issues of mind-numbing triviality. Much of the world’s political journalism is little more than court gossip: who’s in, who’s out, who said what to whom. At the same time, issues of immense, even existential importance are largely or entirely ignored.
Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?

Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
Pic: 3 Chinese, 4 Russian warships together off Alaskan coast

A U.S. Coast Guard crew conducting a routine patrol in the Bering Sea spotted three Chinese and four Russian naval vessels operating off the coast of Alaska on Sept. 19, officials said, adding that the Chinese and Russian vessels were all sailing in a single formation. According to a press...
Scientists find evidence of liquid WATER on Mars in major breakthrough

Scientists have discovered new evidence that suggests there could be liquid water on Mars - a breakthrough in our longtime efforts to determine if the Red Planet once hosted life. The University of Cambridge-led study provides the first independent evidence that uses data other than radar that there's liquid water...
WATCH: Orca, Humpback Whales Have ‘Dramatic’ Brawl in Washington in Rare Event Lasting Hours

Whale watchers near the US-Canadian border in Washington witnessed a rare event on Thursday when a pod of orcas got into a brawl with two humpback whales. Members of the Eagle Wing Tours crew spotted the event as it happened in the Juan de Fuca Strait. The strait is about 25 miles west of Victoria, British Columbia, and Port Angeles, Washington. They stated that the whales were “being unusually active at the surface” of the water.
The First Telescope Images of DART's Impact are Starting to Arrive

On September 26th, at 23:14 UTC (07:14 PM EST; 04:14 PM PST), NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirect Test (DART) spacecraft successfully struck the 160-meter (525 ft) moonlet Dimorphos that orbits the larger Didymos asteroid. The event was live-streamed all around the world and showed footage from DART’s Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation (DRACO) as it rapidly approached Dimorphos. In the last few seconds, DART was close enough that individual boulders could be seen on the moonlet’s surface.
