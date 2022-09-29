Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: Sept 30-Oct 2, 2022
Weekend plans should be easy breezy. To make sure they're just that, we've rounded up a bunch of events that are low commitment and inflation-friendly, from the 69th Annual Portland Greek Festival to Street Bazaar and from Lardo's 10 Year Anniversary with Quasi and Help to Nancy Wilson of Heart. For more ideas, check out our guide to the top events of the week.
WWEEK
Fearlandia Is Back, Making an Abandoned Orchards Garden Center Even Creepier
So far, Portland has seen the return of haunted houses at unusual venues ranging from an outer-eastside strip club to Oaks Amusement Park. Now, we’ve learned that the latest place that will morph into a fright fest next month is a long-abandoned Orchards garden center in a largely deserted strip mall (which, let’s face it, is inherently creepy).
Museum near OMSI gets a new historic steam engine
The museum already shelters and cares for three historic train engines owned by Portland; they'll be joined by one moreThe Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's museum — the public rail museum just east of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry — has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine owned by the Oregon Historical Society. ORHF hopes to use it for future train rides between its museum near OMSI and Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood. The museum's President, Roy Hemmingway, announced at the beginning of September that the locomotive — named the "Mount Emily Shay" — will be transferred to the foundation's...
Giant pumpkin dropped at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais
GERVAIS, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual Harvest Festival at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais is punctuated by the always exciting giant pumpkin drop. Saturday was no exception. People came from all over the West Coast to show off their pumpkins to see who has the biggest. But the highlight...
ClarkCountyToday
Enjoy autumn’s bounty in the outdoors
The Friends of Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge is hosting the BirdFest & Bluegrass Festival on Oct. 1 in Ridgefield. Before daylight wanes any further, it’s time to head outdoors for wild edible foraging and wildlife viewing; hunting or fishing; and possibly digging for razor clams on coastal beaches. Fall...
idesignarch.com
Lushly Landscaped Prime Waterfront Home on Oswego Lake
Every day is a vacation at this magical lakeside home in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The resort-like estate offers 330 feet of shoreline, a guest house and a private boathouse. Inside the home, the opulent living spaces open to breathtaking water views. The European-inspired luxury home has many quiet spots and...
These 10 artists are performing in Portland this month
Fall is officially here, and apparently so is concert season.
Popular Portland breakfast spot closing due to vandalism, inflation
The owners of King's Omelets don't want to close, but between repeated vandalism, rising insurance rates and inflation, Eric and Eva Liu tell KOIN 6 News that they can't go on.
Portland history: Council Crest used to be an amusement park
Referred to as the “Dreamland of the Northwest,” the property was initially part of an Oregon pioneer’s donation land claim.
Readers respond: Use high salaries to clean up Portland
Thank you for the op-ed about Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services. (“Opinion: Portland should use city tax dollars to clear city streets,” Sept. 25) However, the piece does not explain exactly what this agency actually does. Please explain to Portlanders what these nine folks who make six-figure salaries are doing to earn them. We deserve an explanation. We also deserve a cleaner city.
Portland’s Blackberry Castle, famous for being for sale, bounces back on the market at $5 million
Even dream homes deserve a second chance. Blackberry Castle, the fanciful, gem-colored mansion hidden in Northwest Portland’s Forest Park neighborhood, is ready for a new owner who appreciates the Old World theme in a 14-year-old French-style chateau. Asking price for the 6.4-acre gated estate at 14125 N.W. Germantown Road:...
Friday kicks off a long string of sunny, warm days ahead for Portland
High pressure building in from the northeast Pacific will start Portland on a long string of warm, sunny days beginning Friday. Early morning skies may include some clouds and possibly some developing fog, although, a quick check of traffic cams around 5:30 a.m. didn’t show much fog except for some thin low clouds in the northern parts of Vancouver.
Chronicle
Blood Supply 'Dangerously Low' in Western Washington and Oregon
Blood donations are down close to 50 percent at Bloodworks Northwest, the supplier of all of the donated blood in Clark County and 95 percent of the donated blood in Western Washington and Oregon. Lauren Reagan, community engagement liaison for the Vancouver branch of Bloodworks Northwest, said the organization is...
Is Portland still the whitest big city in America?
As the United States became more ethnically and racially diverse in the last decade, Portland did too – all while remaining the whitest big city in America. In 2020, 66.4% of city residents identified as non-Hispanic white, according to census data, down from 72.2% a decade earlier and 75.5% two decades before that.
Mystery Surrounds Killing of Musician Who Traveled to Portland, Ore., for 'Adventure,' Was Found Dead in Park
Poet, musician and artist Erika Evans, 26, of Austin, Texas, was found dead on Sept. 23, and her killing remains unsolved Police in Portland, Ore., are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old musician and artist from Texas who traveled to the West Coast city for an "adventure" but was killed on a basketball court in a small park last week. On Sept. 23, police from the Central Precinct in northwest Portland responded to a call about a shooting at Wallace Park, the Portland Police Bureau said in...
Soar through the treetops at Pumpkin Ridge Zip Tour
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, Jon Goodwin and Brittany Falkers checked out Pumpkin Ridge Zip Tour in North Plains. One of the best things about the Pacific Northwest is anyone can get to so many things with just a short drive. Only 30 minutes from Portland, there’s a place where you can almost fly: Pumpkin Ridge Zip Tour in North Plains.
Portland in 24 hours: 4 homicides, 2 shootings
Four homicides in a span of 24 hours, two shootings and two stabbings, were recorded in Portland, leading to the arrest of 3 people and the search for another.
Tires punctured on more than 50 vehicles in NE Portland
Police are asking the public for information about the late Friday or early Saturday vandalism.More than 50 people had the tires on their vehicles slashed in Portland's Roseway neighborhood late Friday or early Saturday. No one has been arrested. According to the Portland Police Bureau, shortly before 9 a.m. Sept. 1, a resident in the 2800 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue called police about having two tires punctured overnight. The officer then found more than 30 people within the area of Northeast 72nd to 77th between Sandy and Alameda also suffered tire damage. As the investigation continued, another 20 victims in a multiblock area west of Roseway Heights Middle School. There may be more victims. Police said anyone who needs to make a police report can go to their online reporting site and reference case number 22-263990. Photographs and invoices with damage costs also are beneficial. Anyone with home surveillance cameras also is asked to check their footage. If anything suspicious is noticed, officials ask that you email: crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention North NRT. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WWEEK
Who Are All These Pricey Condos Being Built For?
Who are all these pricey condos being built for? A new development within blocks of me is asking $1.2 million for a two-bedroom with no yard. Were these built with real people’s housing needs in mind, or just as investments intended to remain vacant, à la Vancouver, B.C.? —Perpetual Renter.
‘So Help Me Todd,’ new series set in Portland, premiering Thursday
Portland will be basking in the limelight as "So Help Me Todd' premieres on KOIN 6 (CBS) Thursday night.
