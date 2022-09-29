Read full article on original website
Oconto Sheriff’s: Avoid area in Little Suamico ‘due to active call of service’
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid an area in Little Suamico due to an ‘active call of service.’. In a Facebook post, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office states that the incident is in the area of County Highway S at Melissa Boulevard and that the situation is contained and isolated to this area.
One dead in Portage County accident
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Sept. 30 accident in Portage County. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-39 at the southbound 161 mile marker in Portage County. “It was reported that a SUV was...
Catalytic Converters Stolen Off School Buses In Wisconsin Town
It has come down to this where thieves are stealing catalytic converters off of school buses. Hopefully, this is not going to become a trend around the country. Parents in Oshkosh, Wisconsin had to hustle to try to figure out how to get their kids to school today because some school buses had been disabled. All the catalytic converters had been stolen.
Kimberly teacher arrested during Winneconne school investigation
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 24-year-old teacher from the Appleton area is in the Winnebago County Jail in an investigation related to an area school district. The Winneconne Police Department says the man is being held on a felony charge after an investigation conducted by a Winneconne school resource officer. The police department adds he may be referred to the Winnebago County district attorney’s office for several other charges in what it calls “a very fluid and active investigation.”
WIS 76 closed due to crash
APPLETON (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 2:15 p.m. the incident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open again. All lanes of traffic on WIS 76 between WIS 96 and School Rd are closed due to a crash. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation,...
Plea deal possible for Green Bay stabbing suspect
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Wesley Brice’s trial for stabbing two people, killing one of them, remains on the schedule for Oct. 24, but a plea deal is still a possibility. Brice, 23, faces nine charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, for the March 15, 2021 incidents on Green Bay's west side.
Active call for service in Little Suamico
UPDATE: Winneconne Police take Kimberly teacher into custody
1 dead, 1 injured in I-39 wrong-way crash
A 71-year-old Stevens Point man is dead after a two-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-39 in Portage County, officials said. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at mile marker 161. police say the man was driving an SUV northbound in the southbound lanes of the interstate and struck a southbound semi tractor trailer.
Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced
One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
‘If I survive this, I’m going to kill your entire family’: Man from Oneida arrested after disturbance
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Oneida is facing four charges following an incident where he threatened police officers multiple times and said he’d use a curtain rod to bash in someone’s head. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 43-year-old Jeremy Cornelius was...
Plane crashes into Minnesota home, leaving 3 dead
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
3 dead after plane crashes into house in Hermantown, Minnesota
Three people were killed when a plane crashed into a house in Hermantown, Minnesota, just before midnight Saturday. According to Hermantown police, the Cessna 172 plane was carrying three people when it crashed shortly after takeoff from the Duluth International Airport, slamming into the roof of a two-story home in Hermantown.
Road closure near Neenah due to vehicle fire
NEENAH (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 4:06 p.m., the road has been cleared. The right lane of traffic is closed Southbound on I-41 at Breezewood Lane due to a vehicle fire. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred on Saturday, October 1 at approximately 3:11 p.m.
Kimberly teacher arrested in wake of misconduct allegations from previous district
Donation drive for Hurricane Ian victims set for Wednesday in Neenah
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Are you looking for a way to help those affected by Hurricane Ian?. The Neenah Police Department, along with N&M Transfer Co., RotoGraphic Printing and Pick 'n Save, are organizing a collection drive next week. On Wednesday, a semi trailer will be parked at Pick 'n Save,...
FREED: Superior Killer Strangled Firefighter With a Vacuum Cord | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #23
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Brian Pheil was one of them. His release was discretionary. 23rd in the...
1 dead in fiery Hwy. 10 semi crash
One person is dead and another person is injured after two semi tractor trailers collided Tuesday on Hwy. 10, officials said. At about 12:30 p.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton. Initial reports relayed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.
Washburn County Road Closure Notification
WASHBURN COUNTY -- Washburn County Highway Commissioner Brian Danielsen is advising of a road closure in Washburn County and that drivers should plan accordingly. From Monday, October 3, 2022, thru Wednesday, October 5, 2022, County Highway K will be closed to traffic at the culvert. County Highway K is scheduled to have a large culvert placed south of State Highway 77 intersection during this time.
