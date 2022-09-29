ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, CO

KJCT8

True crime documentary to be made about Sunset Mesa Funeral Home

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - MacGeez Productions and Humble Beast Productions of Colorado released a proof-of-concept documentary about the events that unfolded at Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, Colorado that let to an FBI raid in 2018. The proof-of-concept, titled Cremains Unknown, follows a victim of Sunset Mesa, Danielle McCarthy....
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Colorado State Patrol wants you to tell it how it’s doing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Every two years, the Colorado State Patrol launches a public survey to find out how the people of Colorado feel about its work, and that window is opening up soon. From Oct. 3 to Oct. 31, you will be able to visit the CSP’s website to provide feedback about how well the state patrol is serving you, your family, your friends, and your communities.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Pie in the face for a good cause

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Safeway off Patterson and 29 Rd collected donations and treated some employees with pies to the face to help the Clifton Christian Community Food Bank fight against food insecurity in the valley. “I heard that they were raising money for the Clifton Christian Community...
CLIFTON, CO
KJCT8

Fruita Fall Market begins, mark calendars for Family Fun Day

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - As leaves begin changing colors and falling to the ground, the Fruita Farmers Market is rolling into its Fall Market. The event continues to take place at Reed Park, off south Elm Street in Fruita. The market is held every Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through the end of October.
FRUITA, CO
KJCT8

Overnight shooting near Riverside Parkway

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Shots rang out in southern Grand Junction early last night, but no arrests have been made yet. The Grand Junction Police Department got a call reporting a shooting on the 2900 block of Paula Lane at around 8:30 p.m. last night. When police arrived, they found someone with a gunshot wound, but the person who pulled the trigger was nowhere to be found.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Scattered showers continue across the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - During the morning hours in Grand Junction, we had a passing system that moved over the area and brought scattered showers. Rainfall Accumulation from this morning’s rainfall was at 0.07 inches. By the afternoon, conditions remained dry, continuing throughout most of the day but not ruling out another chance of scattered showers before midnight.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Colorado Appeals court upholds dismissal for convicted murder

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld a Garfield County District Judge’s decision that could land a convicted killer back on the streets. But Mesa County Attorney Dan Rubenstein plans to appeal to the state supreme court. The issue this time around is whether prosecutors...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Special Olympics returns to the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was a day to show off your athletic abilities. Of course, that was until the rain moved into the area and forced everyone inside. But, nonetheless, plenty of athletes showed up to Colorado Mesa University for the annual Special Olympics flag football regional to show off what they can do on the field. They practiced many drills, as a football team would, like running routes and catching footballs.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Next rain maker and below average temperatures arrives today

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Earlier this morning, a passing shower moved over Grand Junction, and behind it was another band of precipitation that brought some scattered thunderstorms to the area. Throughout most of the day, higher elevations will continue to receive scattered showers and thunderstorms, and the bulk of the rainfall will occur towards the evening hours for our valleys.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Homelessness in city parks impact businesses

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Jake Snider is the general manager at Scotty’s Complete Car Care across the street from Whitman Park. “It’s just really sad to see downtown Grand Junction has this look,” said Snider. But walk inside one of the park restrooms, and here’s...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Western Slope varsity football scores Sept. 29 to Oct. 1

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s Friday again on the Western Slope and Varsity Football has already begun. Scores will be updated as they flow in. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, the Montrose Red Hawks more than doubled their score against the Grand Junction Central (GJC) Warriors in a home non-conference game, finalizing the score 51-20.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

