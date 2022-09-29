While this is the Federal Gvmts' job and funding in place but never approved to release funding by either cheap labor republicans or increased voter population by democrats I am fine with Texas protecting Texas. Someone needs to. I wish Texas would TEXIT and become a Republic again and be done with incompetent led federal gvmt and whiney liberals. Texas is one of few states with independence left to make a go of it along with independent law enforcement options, strong economy, infrastructure, location for imports and exports, along with other means and know how. It would help Texas retain its conservative belief system along with protecting ALL its borders from illegal criminal alien invasion and those who do not want to adopt or value system.
