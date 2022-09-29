ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

Waterfowl at The Crossings died from bird flu, officials say

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JqgEt_0iFVY1b300

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Colonie officials said the waterfowl that got sick and died at The Crossings were infected with Avian Bird Flu. The town was notified by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory with the test results.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

The HPAI infection, commonly known as the Avian Bird Flu, is highly contagious between birds but is hard for humans to catch. The town began investigating after several sick or dead waterfowl were found by the pond at The Crossings.

“With the test results confirming this Avian Bird Flu, the town, in an abundance of caution, will continue to keep the walking paths and the waterfront around the pond closed,” said Supervisor Peter Crummey. “We will continue to work closely with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation in monitoring the situation.”

Harvest Fest returning to the Crossings at Colonie

While the park remains open, Crummey asks those visiting the park to:

  • Stay away from the waterfowl
  • Do not feed the waterfowl
  • Avoid waterfowl feces on the pathways and grass
  • Respect the caution tape surrounding the pond area
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colonie, NY
Colonie, NY
Lifestyle
Colonie, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bird Flu#Waterfowl#Feces#Crossings#Hpai#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Travel advisory; Route 23A in Greene County

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers to watch for flaggers and alternating flows of traffic on Route 23A between Palenville and Tannersville, Greene County, at the location locally known as Horseshoe Bend for maintenance work during daylight hours from Monday, October 3 to Friday, October 7, weather permitting.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Everything happening around Lake George in October

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The mornings are getting colder, the trees are putting on warmer colors, and there are Jack-o'-lanterns everywhere. October may be considered the "off-season" for the Lake George region, but if you look carefully - and zoom out from just the lake itself - there's still plenty going on.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Hudson Valley Post

Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

It may be lights out for Capital Holiday Lights without new venue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There unfortunately won’t be a holiday light in sight in Washington Park this winter season. Last year‘s 25th anniversary would be the last time the Albany Police Athletic League‘s fundraising event, Capital Holiday Lights, would be hosted there. The days and nights are getting colder, signaling a ticking clock for PAL […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy