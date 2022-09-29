Waterfowl at The Crossings died from bird flu, officials say
COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Colonie officials said the waterfowl that got sick and died at The Crossings were infected with Avian Bird Flu. The town was notified by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory with the test results.
The HPAI infection, commonly known as the Avian Bird Flu, is highly contagious between birds but is hard for humans to catch. The town began investigating after several sick or dead waterfowl were found by the pond at The Crossings.
“With the test results confirming this Avian Bird Flu, the town, in an abundance of caution, will continue to keep the walking paths and the waterfront around the pond closed,” said Supervisor Peter Crummey. “We will continue to work closely with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation in monitoring the situation.”Harvest Fest returning to the Crossings at Colonie
While the park remains open, Crummey asks those visiting the park to:
- Stay away from the waterfowl
- Do not feed the waterfowl
- Avoid waterfowl feces on the pathways and grass
- Respect the caution tape surrounding the pond area
