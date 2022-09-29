ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

Photos: Greenville Night of E.A.T.S.

The Fall for Greenville Board of Directors hosted a Night of E.A.T.S—engagement and tastes—presented by GSP International Airport. The event, at Zen Greenville, included dinner provided by Table 301, Larkin’s, and Monkey Wrench Smokehouse. Live music rounded out the evening that serves as a kickoff for Fall for Greenville, set for October 14-16.
GREENVILLE, SC
Furman University to welcome celebrated author Erik Larson at The Poinsett Club

Furman University will host bestselling author Erik Larson at an event on Oct. 20 at The Poinsett Club in Greenville. During the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at 807 E. Washington St., Larson will deliver a talk titled “The Art of Being Fearless: What Churchill Can Teach Us about Courage, Leadership and Hope in a Time of Crisis.”
GREENVILLE, SC
Fall special on glamping domes at new campground near Boiling Springs — starting at $120/night, with additional discount available

Broad River Campground is a brand new 90 acre campground 4 miles from Boiling Springs, with cabins, glamping domes, and glamping tent and RV sites. The campground has a fall special for glamping domes — starting at $120 per night. In addition, get an additional 10% off reservations through March 31st, 2023 with code CLTcheap10. Please note that the promo is entered on the second page of the checkout procedure.
BOILING SPRINGS, NC
Fall Activities You Don’t Want to Miss in SC’s Old 96 District

If you’re looking for some fun events and activities to get in the fall spirit, look no further than the Old 96 District of South Carolina. With the cooler temps and changing colors, we’ll set the fall scene for you to get away with your family, friends, or special someone. Mark your calendars with these upcoming events and start planning your fall getaway to the Old 96 District today!
LAURENS, SC
Greer, SC
Heavy rainfall coming down in parts of the Upstate as Ian moves through

GREENVILLE, S.C. — What was once Hurricane Ian is now bringing heavy rain to parts of South Carolina and the Upstate, and the effects will continue through the night. The hurricane made landfall in Georgetown at 2:05 p.m. Friday as a Category 1 storm and was downgraded at 5 p.m., with still-powerful winds clocked at 70 mph.
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville Symphony offers love letter to city in 75th season-opening concerts

The Greenville Symphony’s season-opening performances will celebrate the community that has supported and cherished the orchestra for 75 years. The program includes the world premiere of “Where Water Flows,” an orchestral work and film that trace Greenville’s history, spotlighting iconic landmarks such as the Liberty Bridge, the Reedy River and Greenville’s dazzling downtown at night.
GREENVILLE, SC
Farm Fresh Fast now open with 2nd location in downtown Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE — The Burdette Central redevelopment in downtown Simpsonville continues to fill out with its newest addition, a farm-to-table restaurant that taps heavily into local produce and livestock. Farm Fresh Fast is now open with its second location. The first location opened in 2017 on Church Street in downtown...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
GREENVILLE, SC
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in South Carolina

If you are lucky to live in South Carolina then you know how beautiful this state is, and if you don't live here but you have visited it before, then you can absolutely confirm that South Carolina has a lot to offer. In fact, it is safe to say that it has something for everybody, so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will absolutely find something for your liking in this fantastic state, especially when it comes to beaches. From places with amazing scenery to family-friendly beaches, and from super crowded ones to secure beaches, where you can even have the entire beach for yourself at time, you will find any kind of beach you dream of. To prove it, I have put together a list of three beautiful beaches in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't visited yet. Here is what made it on the list:
Walhalla’s Oktoberfest

Since 1979 visitors have flocked to Walhalla every October to celebrate the town’s German heritage. Click the link above for a digital exhibit produced by Oconee History Museum. It gives viewers the background history of Walhalla’s German settlement and the reasons for Walhalla’s Oktoberfest celebration. About the...
WALHALLA, SC
Thousands without power near Downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update: Officials said the power has been restored. Duke Energy is reporting a power outage near Downtown Greenville. Over 2,000 people are without power, according to the outage map. The map shows the outage near Greenville's West End. Right now, it says crews are working to...
GREENVILLE, SC
Outdoors: Negotiations Ongoing for Saluda Grade Rail Trail

Conserving Carolina is working with two other nonprofits, Upstate Forever and PAL (Play, Advocate, Live Well), to purchase the Saluda Grade rail corridor for a rail trail project. Like the Virginia Creeper Trail in Virginia and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in South Carolina, the 31-mile Saluda Grade Rail Trail would spur economic growth for the communities along its length and provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors and locals. “Similar rail trails have spurred new businesses including restaurants, hotels and bicycle shops,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director for programs with Conserving Carolina. “A study conducted by Clemson University last year estimated the direct economic impact of the proposed Saluda Grade Trail at $27 to $30 million and that it would support 282 to 313 jobs.”
SALUDA, NC
Lake Hartwell Fishing At Its Best Ahead Of Final Bassmaster Southern Open

ANDERSON, S.C. — With 7-, 8- and even 9-pound bass being caught on a regular basis this year, South Carolina native Jayme Rampey says Lake Hartwell is fishing the best he has ever seen, and he expects that to continue when the final St. Croix Bassmaster Southern Open presented by Mossy Oak Fishing begins next week.
ANDERSON, SC

