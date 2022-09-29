UMass Amherst coaches serve Dunkin’ on National Coffee Day

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday is National Coffee Day and Dunkin’ in Amherst decided to celebrate with a few extra crew members.

A number of coaches from UMass athletics got behind the counter Thursday serving coffee and donuts to the community. Some members of the women’s basketball team had the unique opportunity of buying their morning treats from their own coach. And on top of that, other coaches were on hand, giving out gift cards to lucky customers.

“Everyone that we’ve spoken to in line, and customers here at Dunkin’ from the community, have been really appreciative of UMass extending a gift card to them on National Coffee Day and have definitely pledged their support to come out and be at some games this year.” Mike Leflar, Assistant Coach of UMass Women’s Basketball

The deal was even sweeter for those with Dunkin Perks, they were able to get free coffee on top of a gift card.

