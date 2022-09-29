ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Earth County, MN

Toby Leonard eyes Mankato mayoral seat ahead of midterms

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Campaign season is in full swing for the midterm elections on Nov. 8. A mayoral election will be on the ballot for the residents of Mankato. One of those candidates is Toby Leonard. Leonard has been in the Mankato community for around 30 years and sees...
Candidate forum for Mankato school board

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Candidates vying for seats on the board for Mankato Area Public School held a candidate forum. You can watch the forum in its entirety. Thank you to KTV Public Access for recording the forum and sharing it with KEYC News Now.
Public Safety searches for missing person

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. Cullen Duane Kennedy, 25, a white male, considered to be a vulnerable adult, was last seen at approximately 6 p.m., Sat., Oct. 1, on the 100 block of Cardinal Drive. He was wearing a blue zip-up sweatshirt and blue sweat pants.
Jefferson Quarry to have 3rd open house

Campaign season is in full swing for the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Cooler weather is on the way. A hard freeze is possible later this week. October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month to learn, know the signs, and get checked regularly. Connections Shelter is back for its...
Connections Shelter is back for its 6th season

A Celebration of Harvest joined the North Mankato Farmer’s Market at South Central College on Monday. Mankato residents got their fill of Fall activities all across town on Saturday. Fairfax buildings destroyed by fire, business owner at a loss. Updated: 21 hours ago. A structure fire in downtown Fairfax...
YWCA Mankato receives $15,000 grant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - YWCA Mankato is receiving a grant to bridge the digital divide gap for girls in our community. AT&T is awarding $15,000 to the local nonprofit to boost programs providing digital resources for those who may not have access. The program assists with college prep and scholarship...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota

The City of Mankato will host another open house to gather opinions on what will be done with Jefferson Quarry. October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month to learn, know the signs, and get checked regularly. Connections Shelter is back for its 6th season. Updated: 3 hours ago. Connections...
Celebration of Harvest joins North Mankato Farmer’s Market at SCC

Connections Shelter is kicking off another season. Mankato residents got their fill of Fall activities all across town on Saturday. Firefighters host open house at North Mankato fire station. Updated: 18 hours ago. The community met with North Mankato firefighters face-to-face for a station tour, demonstration, games and more. Fairfax...
Household hazardous waste facility to close for season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The disposal site for hazardous materials in Blue Earth County is set to close soon for the season. The Household Hazardous Waste Facility located at 651 Summit Ave. in Mankato will close on October 27. Remaining hours are Tuesdays from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and...
Community supports Kara Long benefit

Blue Earth County: Second half of real estate taxes due Oct. 17. Blue Earth County has issued a reminder to residents that the second half of real estate taxes for property owners is due October 17. Updated: 2 hours ago. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than...
No. 5 JCC shuts out Redwood Valley, Wolff makes history

JACKSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The fifth-ranked Jackson County Central football team shut out Redwood Valley 35-0 for a homecoming win on Saturday. The Huskies saw a school record 96-yard touchdown run by running back Gabe Wolff in the victory. Wolff finished with 217 yards on the day. JCC is now...
