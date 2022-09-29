Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Toby Leonard eyes Mankato mayoral seat ahead of midterms
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Campaign season is in full swing for the midterm elections on Nov. 8. A mayoral election will be on the ballot for the residents of Mankato. One of those candidates is Toby Leonard. Leonard has been in the Mankato community for around 30 years and sees...
KEYC
Candidate forum for Mankato school board
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Candidates vying for seats on the board for Mankato Area Public School held a candidate forum. You can watch the forum in its entirety. Thank you to KTV Public Access for recording the forum and sharing it with KEYC News Now.
KEYC
Explore bike trails around southern Minnesota at the Mankato River Ramble
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lisa and Kelsey were joined on Kato Living Monday by Nathan Bartell, the owner of Fun Bike Rides, to talk about the upcoming Mankato River Ramble. The Mankato River Ramble takes place Sunday, Oct. 9. Riders will check in between 8-10:15 a.m. at Land of...
KEYC
Public Safety searches for missing person
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. Cullen Duane Kennedy, 25, a white male, considered to be a vulnerable adult, was last seen at approximately 6 p.m., Sat., Oct. 1, on the 100 block of Cardinal Drive. He was wearing a blue zip-up sweatshirt and blue sweat pants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYC
Jefferson Quarry to have 3rd open house
Campaign season is in full swing for the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Cooler weather is on the way. A hard freeze is possible later this week. October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month to learn, know the signs, and get checked regularly. Connections Shelter is back for its...
KEYC
Connections Shelter is back for its 6th season
A Celebration of Harvest joined the North Mankato Farmer’s Market at South Central College on Monday. Mankato residents got their fill of Fall activities all across town on Saturday. Fairfax buildings destroyed by fire, business owner at a loss. Updated: 21 hours ago. A structure fire in downtown Fairfax...
KEYC
YWCA Mankato receives $15,000 grant
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - YWCA Mankato is receiving a grant to bridge the digital divide gap for girls in our community. AT&T is awarding $15,000 to the local nonprofit to boost programs providing digital resources for those who may not have access. The program assists with college prep and scholarship...
KEYC
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
The City of Mankato will host another open house to gather opinions on what will be done with Jefferson Quarry. October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month to learn, know the signs, and get checked regularly. Connections Shelter is back for its 6th season. Updated: 3 hours ago. Connections...
RELATED PEOPLE
KEYC
Celebration of Harvest joins North Mankato Farmer’s Market at SCC
Connections Shelter is kicking off another season. Mankato residents got their fill of Fall activities all across town on Saturday. Firefighters host open house at North Mankato fire station. Updated: 18 hours ago. The community met with North Mankato firefighters face-to-face for a station tour, demonstration, games and more. Fairfax...
KEYC
Good Morning Give Back in October: The Salvation Army
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Salvation Army has been serving the community all year long, in so many ways. That’s why its October’s Good Morning Give back organization!
KEYC
Household hazardous waste facility to close for season
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The disposal site for hazardous materials in Blue Earth County is set to close soon for the season. The Household Hazardous Waste Facility located at 651 Summit Ave. in Mankato will close on October 27. Remaining hours are Tuesdays from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and...
KEYC
Community supports Kara Long benefit
Blue Earth County: Second half of real estate taxes due Oct. 17. Blue Earth County has issued a reminder to residents that the second half of real estate taxes for property owners is due October 17. Updated: 2 hours ago. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC
Fairfax buildings destroyed by fire, business owner at a loss
Blue Earth County: Second half of real estate taxes due Oct. 17. Blue Earth County has issued a reminder to residents that the second half of real estate taxes for property owners is due October 17. Updated: 3 hours ago. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than...
KEYC
Blue Earth County: Second half of real estate taxes due Oct. 17
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County has issued a reminder to residents that the second half of real estate taxes for property owners is due October 17. Payment can be made several ways, including by mail, in-person or online. Mailed payments must be received on or postmarked by the...
KEYC
Part of Lor Ray Drive closed for construction of new Chipotle, Starbucks
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Part of Lor Ray Drive is closed for construction on a new Starbucks and Chipotle. The City of North Mankato says it’s blocked off for work on underground sewer and water connections. It’s expected to last only a few days. The project kicked...
KEYC
Belle Plaine tops Mankato West
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West volleyball team hosted Belle Plaine Monday night. Belle Plaine wins by a final of 3-1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYC
No. 5 JCC shuts out Redwood Valley, Wolff makes history
JACKSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The fifth-ranked Jackson County Central football team shut out Redwood Valley 35-0 for a homecoming win on Saturday. The Huskies saw a school record 96-yard touchdown run by running back Gabe Wolff in the victory. Wolff finished with 217 yards on the day. JCC is now...
KEYC
Mankato East plays to scoreless draw against New Prague
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East boys’ soccer team hosted New Prague for senior night Monday. The game ended in a 0-0 draw.
Comments / 0