Bond set for teen charged in Peoria’s 18th homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager is remains in custody on $2 million bond after he was charged with committing the city’s 18th homicide almost two weeks ago. The 16-year-old male — who is not yet being named publicly — was in Peoria County Court Friday for his first appearance since being arrested.
Bond set for man charged in West Peoria double homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – More information is coming from both the coroner and the court following Thursday’s suspected double-homicide in West Peoria. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victims as Quardreka Payne, 32 — and her son, Cael Thornton, 8. Both were found dead inside a...
Grand jury files charges after Peoria Speedway brawl injures young boy
PEORIA, Ill. – A Bureau County man has been charged by a grand jury in Peoria with punching a young boy during a larger brawl at the Peoria Speedway in late-July. Anthony Hickman, 27, of Princeton faces two Class-3 Felony counts of Aggravated Battery. He’s out of jail after prosecutors filed similar charges earlier in the month.
Grand jury files new charges in two fatal 2021 crashes
PEORIA, Ill. – Charged filed by a Peoria County grand jury this week include ones filed in connection to two fatal car crashes from 2021. It’s not known when a Peoria man who is in state prison will be brought back to Peoria to face charges accusing him of causing an accident last year that claimed the life of a Peoria woman.
Alleged animal abuser back in jail
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins confirms that a man charged in connection with an animal cruelty case has been arrested. Watkins says Nicholas Prince, of Dunlap, was arrested by Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday. Prince was indicted in August on a felony animal cruelty charge,...
PPD seeks info after homeless man’s body is found in Peoria alleyway
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police have launched a death investigation and are seeking the public’s help in the wake of the discovery of a homeless man’s dead body late Thursday. PPD says officers were called to the 600 block of NE Adams Street around 4:10 p.m. on...
Bartonville Police: Fundraising mailer may be scam
BARTONVILLE, Ill. – Bartonville Police believe a fundraising mailer that at least one resident claims they got is a scam. Police say the resident approached them Friday after receiving mail identified as being from the Law Enforcement Officers Relief Fund. The mailing indicates a “Bartonville* Fund Drive for Law Enforcement,” and police say there was a dollar bill enclosed.
Scenic Drives return this and next weekend
CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
Streator drops AMT, starts own ambulance service
STREATOR, Ill. – Peoria-based Advanced Medical Transport officially loses a client. According to a news release, the City of Streator’s Fire Department is beginning its own transport ambulance service as of 8:00 A.M. Saturday. Streator is contracting with American Medical Response to provide staffing for the ambulance. It’s...
