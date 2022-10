WACO, Texas (AP) — Jaden Nixon returned the second-half kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, and ninth-ranked Oklahoma State beat No. 16 Baylor 36-25 on Saturday in a rematch of last year's Big 12 championship game. Nixon's return started a flurry of 39 combined points in the third quarter....

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO