‘Tornado’ Appears to Form Over Disney World Park: Photos and Video
Not even "The Most Magical Place on Earth" is immune from scary weather conditions. Guests at Walt Disney World's EPCOT were shocked Thursday (Sept. 15) when they saw what appeared to be a tornado nearly touch down at the theme park. "Tornado forming over Disney World's Epcot today," one guest...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Disney Springs Reopens After Hurricane Ian
Disney Springs has reopened to the general public following Hurricane Ian, the first part of the resort to open entirely to the public. Disney Springs and the Walt Disney World parks have been closed for the past 2 days, and we are excited to see a return to operation within the resort. While Park Passes are not available to non-guests, we have seen the reopening of EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, and Animal Kingdom to those who have previously made Park Passes as well as resort guests.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks & Disney Springs Closing Due to Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World has announced that the theme parks and Disney Springs will be closing due to Hurricane Ian. The parks are scheduled to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday at this time, but the schedule is subject to change. Disney Springs will be closed on Wednesday with a decision to be made later regarding Thursday.
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
msn.com
Video showing Disney visitors hiding child in stroller to avoid paying admission sparks debate
A video that appears to show Walt Disney guests pushing a young child in a stroller to avoid paying the park’s child admission fee has sparked a debate on social media. In the video, which was uploaded to TikTok on Monday by a user who goes by @myfrienditsmebarbie and set to the viral “how would they know” TikTok sound, the group could be seen waiting on line to purchase tickets for the amusement park with a baby-sized stroller.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disneyland Resort 9/27/22 (Paradise Pier Lobby Closes, Painting in Toontown, Disneyland Hotel DVC Construction, Ol’ Unfaithful Back to Life, and More)
Hey there, hi there, ho there! We headed down to the Disneyland Resort to check in on the construction at two of the resort hotels and see what else was new in the park. So join us for this most recent photo report from Disneyland and the resort hotels. Downtown...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Opening to All Guests Tomorrow
After being closed for three days due to Hurricane Ian, Universal Orlando Resort theme parks will finally reopen. Starting tomorrow, October 1, the parks will return to normal operations and all guests will be able to visit. Halloween Horror Nights will be open tonight. For more Universal Studios news from...
WDW News Today
New Halloween Haunted Mansion Travel Mug Available at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Halloween travel mug is available at Disneyland Resort. This mug can be found at the lemonade stand near “it’s a small world” and a number of other locations. Halloween Travel Mug –...
WDW News Today
She-Hulk Mug Smashes into Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fans of the latest Marvel venture on Disney+ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” should definitely stop by the Avengers Super Store in Hollywood Land for this new She-Hulk mug we found this week!. She-Hulk Mug –...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 9/26/2022 (Store Facade Collapses, Fuzzy Pink Spirit Jersey, Alligator Loki Plush, & More)
Hello, Hollywood! We’re out exploring the streets of Disney’s Hollywood Studios before Hurricane Ian makes an appearance. Join us as we find new merchandise, check on attraction wait times, and more. Everybody wave good morning to our favorite Disney Ducks, Donald and Daisy!. The store facade of Keystone...
disneyfoodblog.com
Wait Times Are Increasing in Disney World Again
This week was not a normal one in Disney World. Hurricane Ian made its way through the state of Florida, causing the Disney World parks to close on Wednesday and Thursday. The parks did a phased reopening on Friday, where we did see a decent amount of people. So, what are crowds like during the week of a hurricane in Disney World? Let’s take a look at the average wait times from this week to find out.
WDW News Today
New Green Corduroy Minnie Ears at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new pair of green corduroy Minnie ears is available at Walt Disney World. We found this ear headband at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Green Corduroy Minnie Ear Headband – $29.99. The ears and headband...
disneytips.com
Storefront Falls Off, Causing Closure at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Monday, September 26, 2022, were in for a Disney vacation surprise as they noticed a part of a Hollywood Boulevard storefront crumbled on the ground. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is one of the busiest Walt Disney World Resort Parks, as Guests can’t seem to...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Halloween Candy Cookie ‘Pizza’ From PizzeRizzo at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
PizzeRizzo at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has a unique new Halloween treat this year: Halloween Candy Cookie Pizza. This “pizza” is really just a sugar cookie with many toppings. Halloween Candy Cookie Pizza – $4.29. Sugar cookie “pizza” topped with strawberry jam, white chocolate, Halloween candy, and...
WDW News Today
New Disney Vacation Club Spirit Jersey at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you are a member of Disney Vacation Club, this new Spirit Jersey will help you make magic year after year!. Red Disney Vacation Club Spirit Jersey – $74.99. This rocking red Spirit Jersey will help...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Park Pass Reservations for September 30 Open to Resort Hotel Guests
Park Pass reservations for Resort Hotel guests are now available for visiting some of the Walt Disney World theme parks as the post-Hurricane Ian phased reopening begins. The Park Pass availability calendar shows reservations for EPCOT are available to Resort Hotel guests, although we were able to make reservations for any of the parks except Disney’s Animal Kingdom a short while ago.
WDW News Today
The Haunted Mansion Cheese Board Now Available at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Whether you’re a fan of everything Haunted Mansion, Halloween, or just like to throw “spirited” parties, this Haunted Mansion Cheese Board is for you!
WDW News Today
Repainting Underway as Construction Continues on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel
With construction still ongoing on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, the rest of the hotel is getting some attention with a repainting. We spotted a couple of workers repainting the hotel signage on the Adventure Tower. Walking around the hotel grounds, we can see the upcoming Disney Vacation Club tower...
WDW News Today
The Incredible Hulk Coaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Reopens Following Hurricane Ian
After some sections of track were reportedly flooded, the Incredible Hulk Coaster has reopened at Universal’s Islands of Adventure following Hurricane Ian. Earlier today, Team Members were running empty cars this afternoon for testing. Photos circulated online of water covering this section of track that dips into a concrete...
WDW News Today
New Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Ceramic Starbucks Tumblers Now On Sale
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New ceramic Starbucks tumblers inspired by Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are available at Disneyland Resort. We found them in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. We also found the Disneyland Park tumbler in Market...
