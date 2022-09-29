ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Disney Springs Reopens After Hurricane Ian

Disney Springs has reopened to the general public following Hurricane Ian, the first part of the resort to open entirely to the public. Disney Springs and the Walt Disney World parks have been closed for the past 2 days, and we are excited to see a return to operation within the resort. While Park Passes are not available to non-guests, we have seen the reopening of EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, and Animal Kingdom to those who have previously made Park Passes as well as resort guests.
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Ne Disneyland#Linus Travel#Travel Hotelresort#Disneyland Park#Cubes#Travel Destinations#Tropical Hideaway#Vacationeer#Disneyland News#Wdwnt
msn.com

Video showing Disney visitors hiding child in stroller to avoid paying admission sparks debate

A video that appears to show Walt Disney guests pushing a young child in a stroller to avoid paying the park’s child admission fee has sparked a debate on social media. In the video, which was uploaded to TikTok on Monday by a user who goes by @myfrienditsmebarbie and set to the viral “how would they know” TikTok sound, the group could be seen waiting on line to purchase tickets for the amusement park with a baby-sized stroller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Opening to All Guests Tomorrow

After being closed for three days due to Hurricane Ian, Universal Orlando Resort theme parks will finally reopen. Starting tomorrow, October 1, the parks will return to normal operations and all guests will be able to visit. Halloween Horror Nights will be open tonight. For more Universal Studios news from...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Halloween Haunted Mansion Travel Mug Available at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Halloween travel mug is available at Disneyland Resort. This mug can be found at the lemonade stand near “it’s a small world” and a number of other locations. Halloween Travel Mug –...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Disneyland
WDW News Today

She-Hulk Mug Smashes into Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fans of the latest Marvel venture on Disney+ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” should definitely stop by the Avengers Super Store in Hollywood Land for this new She-Hulk mug we found this week!. She-Hulk Mug –...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Wait Times Are Increasing in Disney World Again

This week was not a normal one in Disney World. Hurricane Ian made its way through the state of Florida, causing the Disney World parks to close on Wednesday and Thursday. The parks did a phased reopening on Friday, where we did see a decent amount of people. So, what are crowds like during the week of a hurricane in Disney World? Let’s take a look at the average wait times from this week to find out.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Green Corduroy Minnie Ears at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new pair of green corduroy Minnie ears is available at Walt Disney World. We found this ear headband at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Green Corduroy Minnie Ear Headband – $29.99. The ears and headband...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Storefront Falls Off, Causing Closure at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Monday, September 26, 2022, were in for a Disney vacation surprise as they noticed a part of a Hollywood Boulevard storefront crumbled on the ground. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is one of the busiest Walt Disney World Resort Parks, as Guests can’t seem to...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Disney Vacation Club Spirit Jersey at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you are a member of Disney Vacation Club, this new Spirit Jersey will help you make magic year after year!. Red Disney Vacation Club Spirit Jersey – $74.99. This rocking red Spirit Jersey will help...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Park Pass Reservations for September 30 Open to Resort Hotel Guests

Park Pass reservations for Resort Hotel guests are now available for visiting some of the Walt Disney World theme parks as the post-Hurricane Ian phased reopening begins. The Park Pass availability calendar shows reservations for EPCOT are available to Resort Hotel guests, although we were able to make reservations for any of the parks except Disney’s Animal Kingdom a short while ago.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

The Haunted Mansion Cheese Board Now Available at Magic Kingdom

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Whether you’re a fan of everything Haunted Mansion, Halloween, or just like to throw “spirited” parties, this Haunted Mansion Cheese Board is for you!
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Repainting Underway as Construction Continues on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel

With construction still ongoing on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, the rest of the hotel is getting some attention with a repainting. We spotted a couple of workers repainting the hotel signage on the Adventure Tower. Walking around the hotel grounds, we can see the upcoming Disney Vacation Club tower...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Ceramic Starbucks Tumblers Now On Sale

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New ceramic Starbucks tumblers inspired by Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are available at Disneyland Resort. We found them in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. We also found the Disneyland Park tumbler in Market...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy