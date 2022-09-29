Read full article on original website
Related
'Tragedy beyond comprehension.' Football world mourns the victims of the Indonesia stadium crush
FIFA, the head of soccer's international governing body, has led football's mourning of Saturday's stadium crush at an Indonesian league football match, describing the incident, which killed at least 125 people, as a "dark day" and a "tragedy beyond comprehension."
49% Of SVG Fans Are Most Excited For This Fall 2022 Game Release - Exclusive Poll
October is just around the corner, which means that Fall is about to begin. This year, there are a number of video games releasing in both October and November, meaning gamers might have to choose which games they are picking up. This holiday period isn't as packed as it has been in the past, largely due to some heavy hitters like "Starfield" being delayed into 2023. Even without the next big Bethesda RPG, there are still some highly anticipated games releasing this Fall, but one of them seems to be a much bigger deal to gamers.
At least 125 killed in Indonesia soccer stadium crush
At least 125 people are dead after chaos and violence erupted during an Indonesian league soccer match into the early hours of Sunday, according to Indonesia's National Police Chief in what is one of the world's deadliest stadium disasters of all time.
PlayStation Stars' Customer Service Priority Has Fans In An Uproar
Back in July 2022, Sony unveiled PlayStation Stars, a loyalty program meant to reward players for playing games and being active on the PlayStation Network. This reveal came just after Sony made another big change by adding various tiers to its PlayStation Plus service, which resulted in the company needing to respond to fan backlash. While the initial announcement for PlayStation Stars was vague on details, fans have since learned the specifics as the program was rolled out in Asia on September 28. As the elements of PlayStation Stars become clear, many fans are in an uproar over one aspect of the program that concerns customer service support.
RELATED PEOPLE
Is Trombone Champ Coming To Nintendo Switch?
It's possible that during the mad rush over the massive "Grand Theft Auto 6" leak, gamers might not have heard about a small indie game that rose to great success on Steam. As reported by Kotaku, the wacky rhythm game "Trombone Champ" managed to become one of Steam's top 10 selling games as players discovered the quirky rhythm game.
Is Dead By Daylight Cross-Platform?
"Dead By Daylight" — the survival horror game that spawned a bizarre dating sim spinoff — is still going strong since its release in 2016, breaking 50 million players as of March 2022. As producer Mathieu Côté explained to Forbes, the title even found an unexpected audience in Japan, becoming popular enough to receive its own themed café in Tokyo that ran during the majority of August 2021 (via The Famicast). With ongoing updates and additions of more horror classics, it doesn't look like "Dead By Daylight" is going to slow down anytime soon.
Seventeen children among the dead in Indonesian soccer stampede
MALANG, Indonesia (Reuters) - Seventeen children were among at least 125 people killed in a soccer stampede in Indonesia at the weekend, officials said, as pressure builds on the Southeast Asian nation to explain how one of the world’s worst stadium disasters unfolded.
Stadium tragedy exposes Indonesia's troubled soccer history
Gaining the right to host next year's Under-20 World Cup was a major milestone in Indonesia's soccer development that raised hopes of a turnaround to long-standing problems that have blighted the sport in this country of 277 million people
IN THIS ARTICLE
Splatoon 3: What Is The Tacticooler And What Does It Do?
"Splatoon 3" released in September 2022 to great reviews from critics. It has continued to exceed expectations, enjoying one of the biggest launches in the history of Japan. While it boasts a relatively short single-player campaign, the competitive multiplayer serves as the core of the series. When diving into the multiplayer for the first time, players will find a fast-paced experience full of light-hearted, paint-shooting action. Newcomers may be overwhelmed with so many game modes, like the Salmon Run, to discover and features to unlock. Even returning players will find original mechanics and equipment to figure out, such as the Zipcaster.
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0