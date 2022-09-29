ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who won the Week 6 Las Cruces Sun-News Prep Football Hero Poll?

By Jason Groves, Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
Mayfield receiver Jisiah Lara won the Week 6 Las Cruces Sun-News Prep Football Hero Poll.

Lara had two receiving touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and 80 yards receiving for the Trojans.

Lara received 364 of the 810 votes (44.94 percent) to win this week's poll.

Centennial receiver Natha Lara was second and Organ Mountain's Fabian Lozoya was third.

Please vote in the Week 7 Prep Football Hero Poll, which will be posted at lcsun-news.com on Tuesday.

