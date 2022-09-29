The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. But since the state of Florida is dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, will the game be played at the Buccaneers' home stadium or relocated to Minnesota? As mentioned by Deadline, the NFL said on Thursday that the game will be played in Tampa on Sunday night. Hurricane Ian landed as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday, with the main force hitting Florida's west coast around Fort Meyers. Since that's 90 miles away from the Buccaneers' home stadium, the league decided not to move the game, which will air on NBC.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO