The Chiefs will play the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay Sunday
As Tampa missed the worst of the Hurricane, the game will go on as scheduled. We get a Chiefs/Buccs preview from Voice of the Kansas City Chiefs Mitch Holthus. And of course Mitch will somehow relate the game to Shocker Football.
New Orleans Saints will be without Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas in Week 4 versus Vikings
As New Orleans Saints fans feared all week, the team is expected to be without starting quarterback Jameis Winston and
Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Our staff provides their predictions as the Buccaneers look to bounce back against the Chiefs.
Buccaneers Wide Receiver Needs "Miraculous Recovery" To Play This Weekend
It appears the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be shorthanded at wide receiver yet again. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles announced that Breshad Perriman is doubtful for this weekend's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Perriman, 29, is dealing with injuries to his knee and hamstring. Bowles said that...
Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs past Tom Brady and the Bucs, 41-31, in Super Bowl LV rematch
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs bounced back from last week's disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts, knocking off Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers on Sunday night, 41-31. Mahomes helped lead the Chiefs' well-rounded attack Sunday night. Kansas City's standout quarterback finished 23-of-37 for 249 yards, with three...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and team owners to make donations towards Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and the team's owners, the Glazer family, both announced on Thursday that they will make donations towards Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
Will Sunday's Buccaneers and Chiefs Game Stay in Florida Amid Hurricane Ian?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. But since the state of Florida is dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, will the game be played at the Buccaneers' home stadium or relocated to Minnesota? As mentioned by Deadline, the NFL said on Thursday that the game will be played in Tampa on Sunday night. Hurricane Ian landed as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday, with the main force hitting Florida's west coast around Fort Meyers. Since that's 90 miles away from the Buccaneers' home stadium, the league decided not to move the game, which will air on NBC.
Inactives for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Week 4
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 4 matchup.
NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Buccaneers prediction and pick. Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes. It doesn’t get much better than that from a quarterback standpoint. It will be exciting to watch these two go back and forth in what could be a potential Super Bowl preview and rematch.
