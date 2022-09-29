ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Kansas State
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Florida, MO
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Florida State
Local
Missouri Football
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
Tampa, FL
City
Landfall, MN
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
Popculture

Will Sunday's Buccaneers and Chiefs Game Stay in Florida Amid Hurricane Ian?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. But since the state of Florida is dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, will the game be played at the Buccaneers' home stadium or relocated to Minnesota? As mentioned by Deadline, the NFL said on Thursday that the game will be played in Tampa on Sunday night. Hurricane Ian landed as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday, with the main force hitting Florida's west coast around Fort Meyers. Since that's 90 miles away from the Buccaneers' home stadium, the league decided not to move the game, which will air on NBC.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Chiefs#American Football#Abc
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Buccaneers prediction and pick. Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes. It doesn’t get much better than that from a quarterback standpoint. It will be exciting to watch these two go back and forth in what could be a potential Super Bowl preview and rematch.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy