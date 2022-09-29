Prep Roundup: Hiland golf marches on to district tourney

Wednesday, Sept. 28

BOYS' GOLF

Div. III Cambridge Sectional

Hiland kept its run of postseason success going, easily earning the top-four finish it needed to advance to district play.

The Hawks' team score of 336 was tied for second, but Garaway finished as the runner-up on the fifth-man tiebreaker, bumping Hiland to third. Hiland's score placed them well ahead of fourth place Monroe Central (360).

The experienced duo of Lucas Yoder and Nathan Kline carried Hiland, with Yoder shooting a 77 and Kline catching fire on the back nine to shoot a 78.

Hiland: Lucas Yoder 77, Nathan Kline 78, Camden Bille 89, Jack Mast 92, Monty Coblentz 98

GIRLS' SOCCER

Triway 2, Tuslaw 1

Triway goals: Kylee Strong 2 ... Chloe Baker 12 saves

Tuslaw goal: Megan Delauder

GIRLS' TENNIS

Wooster 5, GlenOak 0

Wooster wins: Ava Mathur (first singles; 6-0, 6-0), Minnie Pozefsky (second singles; 6-0, 6-1); Alexia Kakanuru (third singles; 6-1, 6-0); Grace Grey/Deah Bresson (first doubles; 6-3, 3-6, 10-6); Norah Carroll/Megan Wyneski (second doubles; 6-2, 6-2)