Meta freezes hiring as CEO Mark Zuckerberg blames economy: report

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly announced a hiring freeze on Thursday — and blamed the economy as he warned of downsizing and restructuring to come.

Zuckerberg broke the news to employees during a weekly Q&A on Thursday afternoon, according to Bloomberg.

“I had hoped the economy would have more clearly stabilized by now, but from what we’re seeing it doesn’t yet seem like it has, so we want to plan somewhat conservatively,” Zuckerberg reportedly said.

Zuckerberg reportedly added that budgets will be slashed across most teams at Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Some teams will “manage out people who aren’t succeeding” while others will not replace employees who leave the company, Zuckerberg reportedly said.

The news comes as Meta’s stock has slumped nearly 60% this year amid a broader tech sell-off. Meta shares recently were off 4% at $135.98 in Thursday afternoon trades.

The company’s shares have also been pummeled by investor concerns about flagging advertising revenue as Zuckerberg pours resources into his pivot to the metaverse.

In July, Zuckerberg had warned that Meta teams would “shrink” and that he expects the company to “get more done with fewer resources.”

The company also started implementing an ominous “30 day list,” the Wall Street Journal reported earlier in September. Workers who end up placed on the list are required to quickly find a new job or be ” “subject to termination, according to the report.

Meta spokesperson Tracy Clayton declined to comment.

Meta isn’t the only tech company to halt this week. Lyft has decided to freeze all hiring through the end of 2022, The Post exclusively reported on Tuesday.