ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Financial Influencers: How a Plumber's Son Became a Finance Entrepreneur

By Danni Button
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pSzPc_0iFVW4kA00

In the modern age, social media has allowed for many new and exciting job opportunities for those with an entrepreneurial spirit. From the science of making your own bread yeast to trading stocks for your personal gain, if you're knowledgeable and engaging, access to an audience is just a few clicks away.

That's a lesson that Alex Morris took to heart. Morris currently runs his own website, The Science of Hitting, and a Twitter account where he chats with 45.5 thousand followers about the stocks of the day and more. He took his site's name from the title of a book recommended by Warren Buffett. Penned by baseball player Ted Williams, the book's ethos was about waiting for the right pitch before taking your swing.

But Morris wasn't always on track to becoming a finance expert. In fact, he went to college thinking he'd get his degree in building and construction. After all, his father was a plumber – he tells TheStreet that he figured that his place was alongside his dad plying the family trade.

While Morris was in college, he started to suspect that being a plumber wasn't in the cards. He had "always had a bit of an entrepreneurial bend", and he jokes that the advanced physics courses helped him realize that he was out of his wheelhouse.

It was around this time, with his eyes toward an unknown future, that Morris started reading some of Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) letters. In 2007, he and a few buddies were inspired to start a business similar to StubHub but for college events. As the business grew, so did his interest in finance. It was about a year and a half to two years in when he decided to change his major.

Pitching Hits to Social Media

After graduating from the University of Florida with a degree in finance, Morris once again found himself unsure of his future. While he dreamed of working for a hedge fund or an investment firm, many of his interviewers told him the same thing: he'd need his CFA or MBA to get a good job in the field. It was at this time, he said, that he felt he was struggling to figure out how to get to the next level.

Morris got a job writing for a few finance sites like Seeking Alpha and Guru Focus while he was working toward his CFA and MBA. And after about a decade of writing, he found that it was really helpful in developing his thoughts. He could also use his reader base as a sounding board for his own ideas – something he found incredibly helpful.

About five years ago, he started posting some of his writing and stock outlooks on Twitter under a pseudonym. It's here, he says, that he found an interactive community. When April 2020 turned the whole world on its head and drove many of us to the safety of the internet, Morris noticed that many writers were moving toward paid newsletter content. After a year spent developing the his site, online presence, and subscriber base, Morris was able to quit his job at an investment firm to finally become his own boss. Today he pens a Substack newsletter called TSOH Investment Research Service and has hundreds of paid subscribers.

Social Media Is Key For This Business

Obviously Morris is a big fan of using social media to get the lay of the financial landscape. His face lights up when he talks about the evolutions of the finance industry over the years. When he first started his journey, the job track was very narrow. You could become an analyst or run your own fund, but there weren't a lot of clear alternatives to that.

Now thanks to resources like Twitter and Substack, it's become easier for experts like Morris to pave their own path. New generations of traders can start on a traditional track and fashion it into their own businesses – a prospect that is clearly thrilling to Morris. As the industry is evolves, technology is a valuable asset for go-getters who are looking at the finance world from a different angle.

Morris is also a big fan of this road less traveled. "You become friends with people," he tells TheStreet with satisfaction. "They become your co-workers in a sense. If you're interested in a certain company, you can ask questions of people who specialize in that industry."

Morris is eager to mention that he really enjoys answering questions. His content is great for all kinds of followers, from novice DIY investors to folks who've been around Wall Street for a while. He jokingly says that Twitter allows him to enjoy the viewpoints of people who are "much smarter than me."

Comments / 1

Related
TheStreet

Shark Tank's Daymond John Delivers a Key Financial Message

U.S. schools aren't ranked highly against other countries when it comes to standardized tests on math, science, and history. But all that aside, there are other much more important tests kids never take in school--we're talking life skills here. Many graduates do not understand the basics of adulting period, from not knowing how to cook, to balancing a checkbook or changing a tire.
SCIENCE
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says It's Important He Can Be Fired

Tesla's CEO showed off some new technology that brings the world a little closer to a "Terminator" scenario. Elon Musk held a coming-out party for Tesla’s autonomous humanoid robot, called Optimus, at the company’s AI (artificial intelligence) day Friday. In a presentation, the robot walked, waved, and moved...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Williams
Person
Warren Buffet
Person
Warren Buffett
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Deliver Very Bad News

Meta Platforms (META) is not doing well. The social-media giant, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been sending alarming signals for several months. It was ejected from the world's top 10 most valuable companies, and this year its market capitalization has fallen by nearly $545 billion. During the third...
INTERNET
TheStreet

Elon Musk May Have a Way to Challenge Alphabet's Flagship

Elon Musk, a big user of social media, is one of the harshest critics of Silicon Valley giants. The Tesla (TSLA) CEO's main targets are often Facebook parent Meta's (META) Mark Zuckerberg, whom he has dubbed "Zuck the Fourteenth" -- an apparent nod to the French king famous for his hubris and excess, Louis XIV -- the microblogging platform Twitter (TWTR) and Alphabet's (GOOGL) YouTube video space.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

This May Be the Worst Financial Advice Ever Shared

When it comes to investing, time is your friend. The stock market returns an average of 9% every year when you look at it over decades. That doesn't mean your money will grow by that much every year -- there will be volatility -- but if you invest in the stock market, your money will grow over time.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer#Hedge Fund#Financial Analyst#Linus Business
TheStreet

DoorDash Just Introduced Something Delightfully Dangerous

Between work, exercise, socialization, and rest, cooking for yourself every night can sometimes feel like a big ask. But for those who live in foodie towns and cities, delivery services are a great way to experience all the delicious features your city has to offer without leaving your home. What a time to be alive!
INTERNET
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's (TSLA) boss is atypical. He refuses to obey the rules often imposed on executives of public companies. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
TheStreet

Meta Tops Morningstar List of Undervalued Stocks

Morningstar created a roster of the most undervalued stocks among the ones to which it assigns a wide moat. With the S&P 500 index having dropped 22% this year, investors may be looking for buying opportunities in the stock market. Morningstar put together a list of the most undervalued stocks...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Jeff Bezos Reclaims World's Second Richest Place

The humiliation did not last long. The earthquake that occurred in the hushed environment of the largest fortunes on the planet in mid-September seems to have completely disappeared. It does not seem to have left any traces and even appears as a distant memory. Everything even seems to be back...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
111K+
Followers
88K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy