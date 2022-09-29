Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Clean-up efforts underway in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina post-Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Clean-up efforts were underway in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina on Saturday due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The National Weather Service said post-tropical cyclone Ian will continue to weaken near the Virginia and North Carolina borders throughout the day. But while the...
newschannel20.com
Old State Capitol gets new designation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Old State Capitol is being recognized for the important part it played in United States history. The site has now been accepted to the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. It's one of 17 new listings from the 43rd round...
newschannel20.com
IDOT awarded $10 million in grants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced on Friday that $10 million has been awarded to support long-range transportation projects across Illinois. Rebuild Illinois is about giving Illinoisans the quality roads, bridges, and paths they need to get where they’re going safely and quickly,” said...
newschannel20.com
More than $31 million for health care research in Illinois
WASHINGTON, DC — On Wednesday it was announced that Illinois will be receiving $31,055,926 in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) medical research grants for Illinois institutions. Officials say the funding will be used to research programs across Illinois to support...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Friday Night Rivals Recap Show: Week 6
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Catch highlights and scores from games across Central Illinois on the Friday Night Rivals Recap Show!. BLOOMINGTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC 42, ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN 20. TOLONO (UNITY) 47, PONTIAC 0. ST. THOMAS MORE @ SCHLARMAN SATURDAY 3 P.M. APOLLO CONFERENCE. LINCOLN 27, MATTOON 7. CHARLESTON 27, TAYLORVILLE 8.
newschannel20.com
Man sentenced in Illinois for cannabis, weapons charges
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Oregon man was sentenced in central Illinois on charges of involving cannabis and weapons. Joshua Hicks, 40, was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offenses of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
newschannel20.com
Moultrie County State's Attorney sues over SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Another Illinois state's attorney is filing a lawsuit over the SAFE-T-Act. This time it is Moultrie County State's Attorney Tracy Weaver joining the list of state's attorneys suing over the portion of the law that eliminates cash bail. “While reform to improve criminal justice is...
Comments / 0